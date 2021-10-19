Smartsheet : ENGAGE Brings Solution Builders and Teams Together to Unlock Organizational Impact

Customers like Dell, Hydro Flask, and OXO and Partners like Webex and Adobe Discuss Innovative Solutions Solving the Challenges of Today’s Work

Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today brought together over 40,000 solution builders at ENGAGE to share innovations and learn about new product offerings that can unlock their potential.

The nature of work is evolving and workers are seeking out new approaches to ensure projects are aligned, processes are standardized, and teams are connected across the tools they use the most. Today, attendees heard from peers who are embracing change by building innovative solutions that make a positive impact on their organizations and the world.

“Over the past year, our customers have built truly incredible solutions that make our world a better place. They’re tackling the future of zero emission transportation, aid for humanitarian efforts, and the fight against the pandemic,” said Mark Mader, chief executive officer at Smartsheet. “This ENGAGE is about celebrating these accomplishments, the challenges they’re overcoming, and the solutions that inspire others to achieve more.”

Building Dynamic Solutions — at Scale

Creating purpose-built solutions for today’s work is not enough; these solutions also need to be built to scale with an organization. From more projects to more people, Smartsheet’s platform aligns work by standardizing the processes and platforms teams use to better map outcomes to business objectives. Today’s announcements include:

Building on its no-code offering, Smartsheet is announcing Portfolio WorkApps, coming later this year, which allows organizations to better navigate work across their entire portfolio from the macro enterprise-wide view to the individual project level. Administrators will soon be able to set up one WorkApp template and use Control Center to easily replicate new applications at scale.

coming later this year, which allows organizations to better navigate work across their entire portfolio from the macro enterprise-wide view to the individual project level. Administrators will soon be able to set up one WorkApp template and use Control Center to easily replicate new applications at scale. Coming soon, customers can use the new DataTable capability to securely store data from ERPs, CRMs, and databases. With the data in Smartsheet, teams can manage sharing access, trigger automated actions, and create more efficient processes to easily scale projects knowing their data is available when they need it.

“The ability to make updates without coding experience and the agility to make those updates in real-time has given us the power to build a solution that connects teams from ideation to production to marketing,” said Adryon Wong, senior go-to-market manager at Hydro Flask. “Smartsheet’s platform has optimized the way we approach the entire product development process, which we’ve since scaled across the housewares division of our parent company.”

Enabling Enterprise-Grade Work on a Global Scale

Creating positive impact on a global scale takes the right tools and the right level of flexibility combined with security and governance you can trust. Smartsheet continues to build on its industry-leading capabilities, so teams get the most out of everything they’re managing with the enterprise-grade security that IT requires.

Today, Smartsheet announced the general availability of regional content hosting with Smartsheet Regions in Frankfurt, Germany, providing value to new customers in the European Union with regional compliance, privacy, and governance needs. More international Regions will be added next year.

Building Deeper, Scalable Connections Across our Technology Ecosystem

Smartsheet continues to build on its integrations with the most popular technologies and tools solution builders use, enabling customers to better connect and execute work seamlessly. Today, the company announced several new and enhanced partnerships and collaborations:

Available next week, the new Webex integration enables customers to access Smartsheet natively in Webex meetings and messaging. Teams can plan, coordinate, and collaborate on Smartsheet assets with multiple views that support whatever way your team prefers to engage. In the coming months, customers will also be able to communicate seamlessly via Webex directly within Smartsheet.

the enables customers to access Smartsheet natively in Webex meetings and messaging. Teams can plan, coordinate, and collaborate on Smartsheet assets with multiple views that support whatever way your team prefers to engage. In the coming months, customers will also be able to communicate seamlessly via Webex directly within Smartsheet. Coming next week, professionals who use Adobe Ⓡ Creative Cloud Ⓡ can now create Smartsheet proofs, send proof review requests, and view proof feedback in Adobe Photoshop Ⓡ and Adobe XD. These integrations help teams focus on the work that matters most in the tools where they're the most productive, allowing them to maintain their velocity with fewer delays.

can now create Smartsheet proofs, send proof review requests, and view proof feedback in Adobe Photoshop and Adobe XD. These integrations help teams focus on the work that matters most in the tools where they're the most productive, allowing them to maintain their velocity with fewer delays. A new integration with HubSpot syncs real-time customer and account information bi-directionally between HubSpot and Smartsheet automatically without any manual data entry or tedious imports. The integration ensures that systems work together seamlessly so teams can access the data they need when they need it.

syncs real-time customer and account information bi-directionally between HubSpot and Smartsheet automatically without any manual data entry or tedious imports. The integration ensures that systems work together seamlessly so teams can access the data they need when they need it. A new MuleSoft connector allows customers to manage their sales pipeline, event schedules, increase productivity, and eliminate manual tasks by connecting Smartsheet to their email or note-taking apps.

Today, marketers tracking campaigns can also use Bridge, Smartsheet’s no-code process automation capability, to enable additional functionality with Smartsheet’s digital asset management offering, Brandfolder. By automating actions in Brandfolder based on changes to their sheets in Smartsheet like updating the stage of a campaign, marketers using this integration can break down silos between where their work is being planned and where creative work is being executed.

Read more about today’s ENGAGE announcements here.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, channel and partner strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain talent, our ability to attract and retain customers (including government customers) and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with channel and strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on September 8, 2021. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

