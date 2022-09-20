Smartsheet ENGAGE Showcases Platform Innovation that Helps Teams Adapt, Scale and Amplify Their Work

McLaren Racing, TIME, Convergint, and INNOCEAN share how Smartsheet has enabled them to test the limits of what’s possible

Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today revealed new product innovation and customer achievements during ENGAGE, its annual customer conference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005572/en/

At ENGAGE 2022, Smartsheet announced new product innovation so teams can adapt quickly, work together effectively, and scale confidently. (Graphic: Business Wire)

More than ever before, organizations must unlock the potential of their people who are trying to do more with less. Teams need to adapt quickly, work together effectively, and scale confidently. Today, ENGAGE attendees heard from Smartsheet executives and global brands about new ways to use the Smartsheet platform across an organization to inspire anyone to do more than previously thought possible.

“Our mission centers on empowering our customers–and amplifying their powers–as they work to drive meaningful change. Over the last few years, our customers have shown us their ability to thrive during an ever-changing landscape,” said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet. “Our ENGAGE event connects people from all over the world who are managing projects, programs and processes to impact everything from drug discovery to emergency response to modernization of infrastructure to education. It’s those who continue to test the limits of what’s possible with our platform who push us to do more and give us our purpose.”

McLaren Racing CEO discusses speed, performance, and innovation

McLaren CEO Zak Brown shared how the team uses Smartsheet and Brandfolder by Smartsheet to continuously improve processes, align on strategic initiatives and drive greater fan and partner engagement.

“Innovation resides at the heart of McLaren Racing. We’re always looking at what’s being done, how it’s being done, and what could work better,” said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing. “The addition of Smartsheet and Brandfolder to our technology suite made an immediate impact on our work, and it continues to push us to improve on our processes to find the next competitive edge.”

Mader and Brown also shared that their joint Sponsor X initiative will be coming to the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in October 2022. Stay tuned for more details in the coming month.

Adapt quickly to changes and opportunities

Working efficiently and effectively isn’t enough. Speed—or how quickly you can pivot and adapt—is what can set you apart. People, teams, and organizations require flexible technology that can adapt as they build the next solution or launch the next project.

To jumpstart your projects, Smartsheet released Project Assistant, a new frictionless way to get started on the platform. Available today, new users are guided through the steps needed to build a complete solution with a sheet, reports, and dashboards.

a new frictionless way to get started on the platform. Available today, new users are guided through the steps needed to build a complete solution with a sheet, reports, and dashboards. Capacity View, a new interactive resource planning view in Resource Management by Smartsheet. Coming soon, resource managers can use Capacity View to visualize the real-time capacity of their teams and individuals so they can better plan, prioritize and staff future work.

Coming soon, resource managers can use Capacity View to visualize the real-time capacity of their teams and individuals so they can better plan, prioritize and staff future work. The company also previewed its new Desktop App that will help you stay focused and organized—all in one place. Coming in early 2023, Smartsheet customers can have multiple Smartsheet items open simultaneously, tab easily between them, and stay up to date with notifications so nothing slips through the cracks.

Working better together, no matter the team or technology

The way we collaborate has changed, and teams need new ways to adapt to our new hybrid, asynchronous future. To help, Smartsheet is connecting data and automating your existing processes across multiple systems–even if that includes work happening across multiple platforms or data stored in different places.

Smartsheet’s approach integrates with the software you already use to move projects, programs, processes forward–to manage the sprawl so you and anyone you’re working with can stay organized, focused and up to date on your work. Today, the company announced:

The ability to combine and store high volumes of data from multiple sources in Smartsheet with DataTable. Generally available today as part of Smartsheet’s Advance Gold Plan, DataTable is part of a set of capabilities that helps you bring millions of rows of siloed data from external systems of record, like ERPs, CRMs and databases, into Smartsheet. This enables your team to take action on their work with comprehensive information via two-way data movement and a centralized source of truth in Smartsheet.

Generally available today as part of Smartsheet’s Advance Gold Plan, DataTable is part of a set of capabilities that helps you bring millions of rows of siloed data from external systems of record, like ERPs, CRMs and databases, into Smartsheet. This enables your team to take action on their work with comprehensive information via two-way data movement and a centralized source of truth in Smartsheet. An upcoming integration with Okta’s directory service, which enables organizations that use Okta to simplify and streamline account management for their employees.

“Work coordination platforms are becoming the nerve center of many businesses, the place where real work gets done,” said Dion Hinchcliffe, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. “By building a large data store and two-way data movement directly into its platform, Smartsheet has made it much easier for employees to access the data they need where they’re getting their work done so they can realize the value of data insights via self-service, without the help of their IT team.”

Scale confidently at any size

Scale is about more than building for high volume; it’s the ability to start at any size and grow. Scale gives teams the opportunity to identify best practices, then build those learnings into every project or process so you’re not just doing something a thousand times, but doing it with greater speed, less cost, and better consistency. It’s about knowing that your platform is secure and meets the needs of IT.

Smartsheet is built to help an organization start where they are and grow. And the following new features make that even more true today:

The next evolution of Control Center: Portfolio WorkApps. By combining the power of Control Center with the simplicity of WorkApps, Portfolio WorkApps streamlines project and portfolio management. It helps organizations execute on their entire portfolio of projects with tailored experiences for each team member–all within a single WorkApp.

By combining the power of Control Center with the simplicity of WorkApps, Portfolio WorkApps streamlines project and portfolio management. It helps organizations execute on their entire portfolio of projects with tailored experiences for each team member–all within a single WorkApp. Data Egress: a new layer of control over how Smartsheet data can be exported. Through these policies, system admins can now protect an organization’s confidential information via granular control over how data can be exported outside an organization.

Learn more here about today’s platform innovation news, special keynote guests and stories of Smartsheet customers who are amplifying their work to create meaningful change.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005572/en/