In 2005, we embarked on a journey to create work management software that would empower anyone to drive meaningful change. Earlier this year, we reached a significant milestone when Smartsheet became the first in the Enterprise Work Management category to surpass $1 billion in annualized recurring revenue. We are operating on a much bigger scale than when we started.

With scale comes responsibility - to our customers and to our communities. Nonprofits and businesses of all sizes, including more than 85% of Fortune 500 companies, trust Smartsheet to help them deliver impactful results for their organizations and those they serve. As we grow, we honor our responsibilities to our customers, partners, and shareholders, in terms of what we deliver, and how we do business.

Last year, we published a corporate social responsibility report, which highlighted how we enacted meaningful change within Smartsheet and our communities. Over the past year, we've broadened our focus into a more encompassing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) approach. We've developed a better understanding of the environmental impact of our business, matured our programs, and improved transparency in our disclosures. In this ESG report, we are sharing where we are right now, and charting a course for the path ahead.

Here are a few highlights of our work over the past year: