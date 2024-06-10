SMARTSHEET INC. FQ1 2025 EARNINGS CALL JUN 05, 2024

Presentation

Aaron Turner

Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury

Great. Thank you, Abby. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone, to Smartsheet's First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market close today.

With me today are Smartsheet's CEO, Mark Mader; and our CFO, Pete Godbole. Today's call is being webcast and will also be available for replay on our Investor Relations website at investors.smartsheet.com. There is a slide presentation that accompanies Pete's prepared remarks, which can be viewed in the Events section of our Investor Relations website.

With that, let me turn the call over to Mark.

Mark P. Mader

President, CEO & Director

Thank you, Aaron, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter earnings call for fiscal year 2025.

Q1 finished strong and reflected steady improvement as we move through the quarter. In the quarter, 53 customers expanded their Smartsheet ARR by more than $100,000. We now have 72 customers with ARR over $1 million, up 50% from Q1 last year. We ended the quarter with annualized recurring revenue of $1.056 billion and more than 14.7 million Smartsheet users.

In Q1, we expanded with customers, including Nestlé Purina, Ross Stores and Sephora, among others. We saw a significant expansion with the global media and entertainment company that has experienced growing demand for Smartsheet within its employee base.

This expansion is across multiple dimensions: the number of users, geographically from their core U.S. group to teams in Hong Kong, Singapore and other international markets; and usage across our breadth of premium capabilities. Over the last year, in order to manage the expanding scale of their workloads

