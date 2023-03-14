BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington -based company said it had a loss of 33 cents . Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform posted revenue of $212.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $206.1 million .

For the year, the company reported a loss of $215.6 million , or $1.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $766.9 million .

For the current quarter ending in April, Smartsheet expects its per-share earnings to range from 8 cents to 9 cents .

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $213 million to $215 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Smartsheet expects full-year earnings in the range of 31 cents to 38 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $943 million to $948 million .

