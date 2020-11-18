Smartsheet : Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research Firm

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced the company was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2020 report.

The report evaluated nine collaborative work management (CWM) tool providers against 32 criteria across current offering, strategy and market presence, stating, “Smartsheet excels in providing dynamic work management for the enterprise.”

Smartsheet received the highest score possible in 14 criteria across the current offering, strategy, and market presence categories. This includes the criteria of security, workflow, planned enhancements, product vision, and execution roadmap.

The Forrester report states, “…CWM solutions are potential solutions as demand for managing formal and ad hoc workstreams and workload management expands across the enterprise.” According to the evaluation, Smartsheet “holds a leadership position by addressing a rapidly changing work environment,” and “best suits companies that have a wide range of formal and ad hoc use cases and need flexibility at enterprise scale.”

“We are proud to be recognized by Forrester Research as a leader in collaborative work management,” said Gene Farrell, Chief Product Officer at Smartsheet. “We believe receiving the highest possible scores in the criteria of product vision, planned enhancements, and execution roadmap validates the value Smartsheet provides our customers today and the important role we play in helping enterprises adapt to the future of work.”

