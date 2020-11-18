Smartsheet : Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research Firm

Log in
11/18/2020 | 10:04am EST

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced the company was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2020 report.

The report evaluated nine collaborative work management (CWM) tool providers against 32 criteria across current offering, strategy and market presence, stating, “Smartsheet excels in providing dynamic work management for the enterprise.”

Smartsheet received the highest score possible in 14 criteria across the current offering, strategy, and market presence categories. This includes the criteria of security, workflow, planned enhancements, product vision, and execution roadmap.

The Forrester report states, “…CWM solutions are potential solutions as demand for managing formal and ad hoc workstreams and workload management expands across the enterprise.” According to the evaluation, Smartsheet “holds a leadership position by addressing a rapidly changing work environment,” and “best suits companies that have a wide range of formal and ad hoc use cases and need flexibility at enterprise scale.”

“We are proud to be recognized by Forrester Research as a leader in collaborative work management,” said Gene Farrell, Chief Product Officer at Smartsheet. “We believe receiving the highest possible scores in the criteria of product vision, planned enhancements, and execution roadmap validates the value Smartsheet provides our customers today and the important role we play in helping enterprises adapt to the future of work.”

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, channel and partner strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain talent, our ability to attract and retain customers (including government customers) and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with channel and strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on September 4, 2020. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 371 M - -
Net income 2021 -132 M - -
Net cash 2021 480 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -45,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 120 M 6 120 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales 2022 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 780
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart SMARTSHEET INC.
Duration : Period :
Smartsheet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMARTSHEET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 60,36 $
Last Close Price 50,74 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Patrick Mader President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey T. Barker Chairman
Jennifer E. Ceran CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Praerit Garg Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Brent R. Frei Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMARTSHEET INC.12.96%6 120
ORACLE CORPORATION7.81%171 982
SAP SE-18.11%139 233
SERVICENOW INC.81.74%100 080
INTUIT INC.36.32%93 923
DOCUSIGN, INC.185.94%39 238
