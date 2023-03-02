Smartsheet Named to Fast Company's Annual List of World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Collaborative Work Management leader among top-ranked in Enterprise category

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for modern work management, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. Ranking in the top ten of the Enterprise category, Smartsheet is recognized for creating a unified digital workplace, giving customers one place to share and analyze notes, brand images, and data, allowing them to drive meaningful change.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies list provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy. This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world.

“At Smartsheet, we believe that how work gets done has become as important as when or where work gets done. Companies that innovate around the how will have an outsized advantage,” said Mark Mader, CEO, Smartsheet. “We are honored to be among Fast Company’s most innovative companies in the world, which recognizes our strides in empowering our enterprise customers to unlock latent potential and drive meaningful change.”

Innovative Strides for Enterprises

Smartsheet transforms work by empowering teams to work in harmony to reach a shared purpose. Whether through modern project and portfolio management, marketing and creative management, or strategic transformation initiatives, organizations can move faster and drive innovation–at scale.

The company was recognized by Fast Company for recent innovations that turned its platform into a true central hub for teams to manage work—the nerve center of an organization where all assets, data, and tools are together in one place. These included:

Creating a unified platform for marketers and creatives to manage campaigns from start to finish. Addressing one of the most common pain points for marketers, the company launched new integration capabilities with its Brandfolder by Smartsheet digital asset management (DAM) platform, seamlessly combining its market-leading collaborative work management (CWM) platform and its best-in-class DAM solution for the first time. Some of the world’s biggest brands—McLaren Racing, Overtime, Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken—are using Smartsheet and Brandfolder. The integrated solution allows them and all of Brandfolder’s customers to align marketing and creative work, streamlining asset discovery and delivery, and optimizing value through unified team and asset performance analytics.

“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Smartsheet is used by 90% of the Fortune 100. This is the latest industry accolade for the company, which includes being recognized as a leader in G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, ranking in the top five for Best Products for Enterprise (#5), and Brandfolder by Smartsheet being recognized as the Momentum Leader in G2’s Winter 2023 Momentum Grid Report for Digital Asset Management. Smartsheet has also recently been honored for its purpose-driven work by the Shorty Impact Awards, PRNews Social Impact Awards, and the Anthem Awards in recognition of its groundbreaking Sponsor X initiative, which flips the script on its McLaren Racing Formula 1 sponsorship by using the benefits to put worthy causes front and center.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for modern work management. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

