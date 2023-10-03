The enterprise work management leader was recognized for connecting people to its mission of empowering anyone to drive meaningful change

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise work management platform, has been named to Fast Company’s annual list of Brands That Matter for 2023. Smartsheet was recognized as a top brand in the enterprise category for connecting people to its mission of empowering anyone to drive meaningful change through touchpoints like its world-first Sponsor X initiative and First Residence program, which elevate people and nonprofits doing impactful work in their communities, and its Power Your Process brand campaign, which encourages customers to drive meaningful change in their own work using the Smartsheet platform.

Smartsheet was recognized as a top brand in the enterprise category on Fast Company’s annual list of Brands That Matter. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Brands That Matter list honors brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose. These companies and nonprofits have built cultural relevance and impact through compelling branding and efforts that naturally extend their presence into the community. They have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events.

“We are proud to be named a Brand That Matters by Fast Company because it shows our ability to empower our enterprise customers and partners to drive meaningful change, whether it’s for their customers, employees, or broader communities,” said Andrew Bennett, chief marketing officer at Smartsheet. “It’s vital to our business that people know not only what we do, but who we are–and, ultimately, how we can help people operate at peak human.”

Reimagining what a sponsorship can do

Fast Company recognized Smartsheet for putting its mission into action in a new, creative way by flipping the script on its sports sponsorships and using the benefits to elevate worthy causes.

Smartsheet launched the world-first Sponsor X initiative in 2022. The initiative extends the benefits of its partnership with McLaren Racing to put STEAM nonprofit organizations front and center in the world of Formula 1. The 2022 Australian Grand Prix gave Smartsheet a huge podium to unveil Sponsor X—and DeadlyScience, the first-ever Indigenous-run organization on the Formula 1 track—to a record-breaking global audience of 55 million people. Smartsheet then brought Sponsor X to the United States Grand Prix with The Hidden Genius Project, who train and mentor Black male youth while tackling the misconception there’s a lack of Black STEM talent. Most recently, Smartsheet and McLaren racing brought Sponsor X to the British Grand Prix with STEAM Co., a UK-based nonprofit that runs creativity sessions in primary schools and community fetes and festivals across England.

With The First Residence, Smartsheet applied this approach to its partnership with Climate Pledge Arena and The Seattle Kraken. Smartsheet extended the signage, space, and visibility of its arena partnership to sponsor a new residency program for Native American artists at Climate Pledge Arena. The residency’s first exhibition, “The Salmon People,” was curated by Matika Wilbur in collaboration with renowned Puyallup artist Shaun Peterson.

This is the latest accolade for Smartsheet’s purpose-driven work. The company has also been honored by The Drum Awards, the Shorty Impact Awards, PRNews Social Impact Awards, the SABRE Awards, the Anthem Awards and more in recognition of its groundbreaking Sponsor X initiative.

Encouraging enterprises to create the perfect process

Fast Company also recognized Smartsheet for its Power Your Process brand campaign, which highlights how the Smartsheet platform empowers people to focus on the work that matters most by bringing their ideas to life in custom processes and workflows. The campaign featured an interactive quiz, which was an engaging entrypoint into the Smartsheet platform that let audiences self-identify their specific needs and find the solution right for their work. The quiz had an above average completion rate of 75% and nearly 50,000 people spent an average of eight minutes and 12 seconds interacting with the brand.

This recognition comes on the heels of Smartsheet being named to Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023 in the Enterprise category, further cementing Smartsheet’s leadership in enterprise work management. Smartsheet was recognized for creating a unified digital workplace, giving customers one place to share and analyze notes, brand images, and data, allowing them to drive meaningful change.

