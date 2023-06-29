Platform is distinguished by customers as fan favorite for its enterprise offerings, which enable teams to drive results faster, securely, and at scale

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for work management, has received the distinction of being a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ in the Collaborative Work Management market. Smartsheet received the highest rating (4.6 out of 5) and the highest percentage of customers willing to recommend the platform (98%).* This recognition, we believe, further elevates Smartsheet above other competitors, cementing the platform as a clear customer favorite with high user adoption.

The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision makers. Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the “Voice of the Customer” quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average in Overall Experience and the market average in User Interest and Adoption.

"Our customers have spoken and they have rated Smartsheet as a Customers’ Choice for Collaborative Work Management," said Mark Mader, CEO, Smartsheet. "Enabling our customers to scale, automate, and derive intelligent insights from their work is at the center of everything we do. Having the emphatic, vocal support of our customers as we innovate for them across the dimensions of people, content, work and GenAI is incredibly energizing to our team."

Smartsheet Gartner Peer Insights Customer Reviews:

“For our company, Smartsheet has provided tremendous value for the money. We successfully collapsed 6 tools into 1 and are saving an average of 200 hours per licensed user. Our labor efficiency is upward of $xM annually, just by using Smartsheet to automate processes. The vendor is great to work with, there's a tremendous community of support "wrapped around" the tool. Smartsheet's key value is the ability of anyone to make their work-life better by reducing repetitive work and "showing up" on attractive dashboards.”

–Senior Manager, PMO Tools and Processes

"Our majority of technical and non-technical divisions use Smartsheet as one of the key components of our technology stack. We were able to manage workflow, communications, documents, and other items centrally and rapidly make them accessible to everyone thanks to this more dynamic collaborative work manager. Smartsheet also saved our team time by automating the tedious flow of documents and data. Smartsheet supported all our business teams in being organized, communicating efficiently, and tracking objective progress."

– International Sales and Marketing Director

“Smartsheet has been a wonderful partner, providing a tool that truly unlocks capabilities within our workforce and maturing our business processes. They take an interest in the user experience and ensuring that we have access to information to help maximize the outcomes we are pursuing.”

– Senior Product Manager

Smartsheet is used by 90% of the Fortune 100. This is the latest recognition for the company, which includes being recognized on Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023, ranking in the top ten of the Enterprise category. In addition, the company was named as a leader in G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, ranking in the top five for Best Products for Enterprise (#5), and Brandfolder by Smartsheet earned recognition as the Momentum Leader in G2’s Winter 2023 Momentum Grid Report for Digital Asset Management. Smartsheet has also recently been honored for its purpose-driven Sponsor X initiative by many leading industry organizations. Smartsheet was one of the finalists at the Gartner 2023 Marketing and Communications Awards for “Excellence in Social Impact.”

Disclaimer:

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for work management. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

