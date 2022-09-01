Log in
Smartsheet : Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Presentation

09/01/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
Earnings

Conference

Call

Q2 Fiscal Year 2023

September 1, 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation (including the accompanying oral presentation) contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding future ﬁnancial performance, business strategy and objectives, potential market and growth opportunities, technological or market trends, and projected sales and customer retention rates.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and ﬁnancial trends that we believe may affect our ﬁnancial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations, and objectives and ﬁnancial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors including, but not limited to, those described in our SEC ﬁlings. Moreover, we operate in a competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Although we believe that the expectations reﬂected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, these and other factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in our forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

In addition to U.S. GAAP ﬁnancials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, calculated billings, free cash ﬂow, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP loss per share. These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of ﬁnancial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures may differ from the non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure is included in the Appendix to these slides.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our ﬁnancial results are included in ﬁlings we make with the SEC from

time to time, including under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." These ﬁlings are available on our Investor Relations website at https://investors.smartsheet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Business highlights

Mark Mader

President & CEO

Financial Highlights

Pete Godbole

CFO

Revenue

● Q2 FY23 Subscription

revenue was $173.5M, up

43% YoY

● Q2 FY23 Services revenue was $13.2M, up 24% YoY

QoQ

13%

10%

9%

7%

11%

YoY

44%

46%

43%

44%

42%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Smartsheet Inc. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 20:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
