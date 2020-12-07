Log in
SMARTSHEET INC.

(SMAR)
December 7, 2020
62.47 USD   +1.48%
04:27pSMARTSHEET : Earnings Document
PU
04:25pSMARTSHEET : Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:22pSMARTSHEET : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Smartsheet : Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Presentation

12/07/2020 | 04:25pm EST
December 7, 2020

Forward-

Looking

Statements

This presentation (including the accompanying oral presentation) contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding future ﬁnancial performance, business strategy and objectives, potential market and growth opportunities, technological or market trends, and projected sales and customer retention rates.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and ﬁnancial trends that we believe may affect our ﬁnancial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations, and objectives and ﬁnancial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors including, but not limited to, those described in our SEC ﬁlings. Moreover, we operate in a competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Although we believe that the expectations reﬂected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, these and other factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in our forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

In addition to U.S. GAAP ﬁnancials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, calculated billings, free cash ﬂow, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP loss per share. These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of ﬁnancial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures may differ from the non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure is included in the Appendix to these slides.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our ﬁnancial results are included in ﬁlings we make with the SEC from time to time, including under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." These ﬁlings are available on our Investor Relations website at https://investors.smartsheet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Business Highlights

Mark Mader

President & CEO

3

Financial Highlights

Jenny Ceran

CFO

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Smartsheet Inc. published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 21:24:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 371 M - -
Net income 2021 -132 M - -
Net cash 2021 480 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -54,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 425 M 7 425 M -
EV / Sales 2021 18,7x
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 780
Free-Float 94,2%
Technical analysis trends SMARTSHEET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 60,36 $
Last Close Price 61,56 $
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Patrick Mader President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey T. Barker Chairman
Jennifer E. Ceran CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Praerit Garg Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Brent R. Frei Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMARTSHEET INC.37.04%7 425
ORACLE CORPORATION13.17%180 533
SAP SE-14.58%148 535
SERVICENOW INC.86.21%102 538
INTUIT INC.40.72%96 848
DOCUSIGN, INC.228.19%45 374
