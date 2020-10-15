Smartsheet : Wins Four Comparably Awards Recognizing Company Culture and Workplace Benefits

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced the company was recognized by Comparably for its company culture and workplace benefits. Honored in all four of this quarter’s categories, Smartsheet was awarded for Happiest Employees, Best Companies for Compensation, Best Companies for Perks & Benefits, and Best Companies for Work-Life Balance.

“Building a successful workplace means building a company culture that creates an inclusive and connected environment that empowers its employees,” said Kara Hamilton, Chief People and Culture Officer at Smartsheet. “Comparably’s recognition demonstrates that our culture is reflective of our core values at Smartsheet, and our strong desire is to ensure every employee feels supported to grow both personally and professionally, especially as we embrace new ways of working.”

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are determined on employee feedback in nearly 20 core culture metrics, from leadership and work environment to compensation and outlook.

"The best workplaces provide a combination of factors that contribute to the overall happiness and well-being of employees, from pay, perks, and benefits to work-life balance and a positive environment," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Smartsheet workers have spoken loud and clear, crowning their employer with top ratings in multiple categories, resulting in four more Comparably Awards this year. The company's commitment to its employees is a testament to why they have once again cemented their place among the best of the best."

