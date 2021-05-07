Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Smartsheet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMAR   US83200N1037

SMARTSHEET INC.

(SMAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smartsheet : to Announce First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings on June 2, 2021

05/07/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that it will release its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2022 which ended April 30, 2021 after the close of U.S. financial markets on June 2, 2021. Smartsheet executives will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the results. The dial-in number to access the call will be (877) 274-9243 or (647) 689-5417 (outside of the US). The conference ID is 7295913.

The webcast will be open to listeners through the events section of the company’s investor relations website: https://investors.smartsheet.com.

A replay of the live webcast will be available starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. The dial-in for the replay is (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SMARTSHEET INC.
04:06pSMARTSHEET  : to Announce First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings on June 2, ..
BU
05/03SMARTSHEET  : Australian Businesses Plan to Bolster Remote Collaboration as They..
BU
04/23SMARTSHEET  : Wolfe Research Initiates Smartsheet at Outperform Rating With $75 ..
MT
04/19INSIDER TRENDS : Smartsheet Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
04/16INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to 90-Day Selling Trend at Smartsheet
MT
04/13SMARTSHEET  : Survey Finds European Businesses Focused on Merging Culture and Te..
BU
04/13SMARTSHEET  : German Business Leaders' Strategic Vision Needs ‘Significant..
BU
04/12SMARTSHEET  : Significant Insider Selling in Shares of Smartsheet (SMAR) Continu..
MT
04/09INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Continue 90-Day Trend at Smartsheet
MT
03/31INSIDER TRENDS : Smartsheet Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 504 M - -
Net income 2022 -171 M - -
Net cash 2022 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -42,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 849 M 6 849 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
EV / Sales 2023 9,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 915
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart SMARTSHEET INC.
Duration : Period :
Smartsheet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMARTSHEET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 80,50 $
Last Close Price 54,99 $
Spread / Highest target 63,7%
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Patrick Mader President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pete Godbole Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Geoffrey T. Barker Chairman
Praerit Garg Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Matthew S. McIlwain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMARTSHEET INC.-20.64%6 849
ORACLE CORPORATION22.41%229 933
SAP SE8.58%165 553
INTUIT INC.3.21%107 912
SERVICENOW, INC.-11.73%95 928
DOCUSIGN, INC.-12.90%37 670