AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Zinc Media to outperform market expectations

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Tuesday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Smartspace Software PLC, up 12% at 46.9 pence, 12-month range 28p-92p. The building-focused software provider says revenue for the year to January 31 was up 36% to GBP7.0 million from GBP5.1 million. The firm says its adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is expected to be better than market consensus forecasts. "We have continued to make good progress despite challenging macroeconomic indicators and inflationary environment. Even despite the economic headwinds and market turmoil, we believe that we are in a good place and on track to ensure we achieve sustained growth for the business going forward," says Chief Executive Frank Beechinor.

----------

Zinc Media Group PLC, up 13% at 94.7p, 12-month range 75.25p-128p. The media production group says revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are expected to be ahead of current market expectations for 2022. The Edge - the firm's educational film producing division - sees its best ever trading year, with record pre-booked revenue for the year ahead. Boasts positive outlook and "excellent pipeline" for 2023, with GBP15 million revenue booked, compared to GBP9 million a year ago. "This is the strongest start to a financial year during my time at Zinc," says CEO Mark Browning.

----------

Ixico PLC, up 10% at 25.94p, 12-month change 22.1p-53.5p. The precision analytics company now expects to achieve double-digit revenue growth next year, on the basis of several new early-phase contract wins. For the current financial year ending September 30, the firm expects revenue of GBP7 million, which would be lower than GBP8.6 million in financial 2022.

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

Sanderson Design Group PLC, down 6.1% at 123.49p, 12-month range 86p-189p. The interior design and furnishings company says annual revenue in the year to January 31 was flat at GBP112.0 million from GBP112.2 million a year before. Says strong performances from Morris & Co brand, licensing and North America were offset by its withdrawal from Russian market as well as lower manufacturing revenue. Expects underlying profit to be in line with board expectations.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.