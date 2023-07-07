TR1 | Major shareholding by Spreadex
By SmartSpace Plc
05 July 2023
SmartSpace Software plc, (AIM:SMRT) the leading provider of 'Integrated Space Management Software' for smart buildings and commercial spaces, updates the market on Major share holding by Spreadex on 4 July 2023.
