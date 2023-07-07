By SmartSpace Plc

05 July 2023

SmartSpace Software plc, (AIM:SMRT) the leading provider of 'Integrated Space Management Software' for smart buildings and commercial spaces, updates the market on Major share holding by Spreadex on 4 July 2023.

Major shareholding by Spreadex - 4 July 2023is available to view and download on the Company's website: www.smartspaceplc.com.

Click here to read the full press release.