SMARTSPACE SOFTWARE PLC

Smartspace Software : Announces New Major Customer Win 'Gategroup' for SwipedOn - Illustrates Ongoing Strategy of Larger Corporate Clients in Multiple Locations

06/20/2021
SmartSpace Software Plc, (AIM:SMRT) the leading provider of 'Integrated Space Management Software' for smart buildings and commercial spaces - 'visitor reception, desks and meeting rooms', is pleased to announce that it has signed a new international customer agreement with 'Gategroup' (the 'Contract'). The Contract has been secured by its subsidiary, SwipedOn and will involve the deployment of the SwipedOn Visitor Management solution across Gategroup's international estate.

Key highlights to the Contract:

  • SwipedOn will initially provide its solutions to 150 sites with a potential to expand to 200 of Gategroup's locations globally
  • Deployment will commence immediately in UK, Europe, USA and Australasia
  • 100% of revenues earned from the Contract are expected to be recurring 'SaaS' revenues

Disclaimer

Smartspace Software plc published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 6,91 M 9,54 M 9,54 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 4,70 M 6,49 M 6,49 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46,3 M 63,9 M 63,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,02x
EV / Sales 2023 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 84,6%
Smartspace Software plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SMARTSPACE SOFTWARE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 220,00 GBX
Last Close Price 160,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank Beechinor-Collins Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer
Guy Christopher van Zwanenberg Non-Executive Chairman
Spencer Neal Dredge Chief Operating Officer
Philip Basil Wood Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMARTSPACE SOFTWARE PLC13.48%64
ACCENTURE PLC7.67%178 776
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED15.18%164 467
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.70%127 881
INFOSYS LIMITED19.71%86 066
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.12.09%82 082