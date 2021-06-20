Smartspace Software : Announces New Major Customer Win 'Gategroup' for SwipedOn - Illustrates Ongoing Strategy of Larger Corporate Clients in Multiple Locations

SmartSpace Software Plc, (AIM:SMRT) the leading provider of 'Integrated Space Management Software' for smart buildings and commercial spaces - 'visitor reception, desks and meeting rooms', is pleased to announce that it has signed a new international customer agreement with 'Gategroup' (the 'Contract'). The Contract has been secured by its subsidiary, SwipedOn and will involve the deployment of the SwipedOn Visitor Management solution across Gategroup's international estate.

Key highlights to the Contract:

SwipedOn will initially provide its solutions to 150 sites with a potential to expand to 200 of Gategroup's locations globally

Deployment will commence immediately in UK, Europe, USA and Australasia

100% of revenues earned from the Contract are expected to be recurring 'SaaS' revenues

