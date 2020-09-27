Log in
Smartspace Software : signs new distribution agreement with ESCO, a major AV integrator in the Far East, to resell its Space Connect workspace management solution

09/27/2020

SmartSpace Software plc, (AIM:SMRT) the leading provider of 'Integrated Space Management Software' for smart buildings, commercial spaces and hospitality, is pleased to announce that it has signed a distribution agreement with ESCO Pte. Ltd., ('ESCO') a major AV (audio visual) integrator in the Far East, to resell its Space Connect workspace management solution.

Space Connect will be offered to ESCO's customers as a solution to help them enhance smart workplace strategies and implement Covid-related policies in the workplace, providing tools to assist with social distancing, screening of employees and visitors, recording of sanitisation, room and desk booking and Covid-specific employee communications.

ESCO is based in Singapore with additional offices in Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Shanghai, Myanmar, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. ESCO has over 200 employees and is one of the largest AV integrators in the region.

Commenting on the announcement, Frank Beechinor, Chief Executive Officer of SmartSpace said:'As previously stated, our growth strategy for Space Connect is via an indirect model through dedicated channel; partners, distributors and resellers around the globe.

We are delighted to add ESCO as a Space Connect partner. This agreement is significant for SmartSpace as it is our first major contract signing in the Far East and gives us a strategic partner in the region, a market with significant opportunities as it emerges from the Covid crisis. As well as working with ESCO as a partner to service clients in Singapore, this relationship also gives us a launchpad to access customers across significant markets in the region.

ESCO has an extensive customer base and a highly skilled team. We are already working on our first joint customer, an international pharmaceutical business, operating out of Singapore and hope to close this deal in the near future.'

Smartspace Software plc published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2020 14:59:05 UTC
