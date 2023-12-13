Smartspace Software PLC - Bury St Edmunds, England-based designer and builder of smart software solutions - Notes announcement on Tuesday by Skedda Holdings Inc, a venue management software provider, regarding a possible cash offer for its entire share capital at 82 pence per share. This values Smartspace at GBP25.0 million. Smartspace confirms receipt of the offer, saying it previously rejected another approach at a lower price. Board is considering the proposal with its advisers, and Smartspace continues to consult with its major shareholders. Skedda must now announce its firm intention to make an offer or decline to do so by January 9.

Current stock price: 73.00 pence, up 2.1% in London on Wednesday morning

12-month change: up 72%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

