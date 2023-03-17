SmartStop Self Storage REIT : Letter to Stockholders - Form 8-K

RECOMMENDATION TO REJECT AN UNSOLICITED OFFER

If you are considering selling your shares to Comrit Investments 1, Limited Partnership or its affiliates, please read all of the information below.

Dear Stockholder:

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (the "Company") unanimously recommends that you IGNORE the materials that were sent to you by Comrit Investments 1, Limited Partnership and its affiliates ("Comrit") and REJECT its offer.

Please keep reading for important information.

We recently became aware of an unsolicited attempt by Comrit in which Comrit has proposed to acquire up to 467,289 shares of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $10.70 per share (collectively, the "Comrit Tender Offer"). After careful evaluation, the Board unanimously recommends that you reject the Comrit Tender Offer and ignore the materials that were sent to you by Comrit.

The following are a list of important considerations:

• The Company has published an estimated net asset value per share for its common stock (the "NAV") of $15.21 . The Comrit offering price of $10.70 per share is approximately 30% less than our current NAV. Although the NAV does not represent the price that a stockholder could obtain in the open market, this is a material difference.

• As admitted by Comrit, it is making the offer "for investment purposes and with the intention of making a profit " (emphasis added). Comrit is a for-profit business, and it is attempting to capitalize on illiquidity by buying shares at what it believes is a discounted price in order to make a profit. The Comrit Tender Offer indicates that Comrit believes that our shares will be worth more than the price Comrit is offering. Neither we nor any of our affiliates is in any way affiliated with Comrit.

• We believe the Comrit Tender Offer is an attempt to capitalize on the partial suspension of our share redemption program (the "SRP"). Presently, our SRP is partially suspended (other than in certain cases such as death, disability, confinement to a long-term care facility or other exigent circumstances).

• As admitted by Comrit, it did not retain an independent person to evaluate or render any opinion with respect to the fairness of the offering price, which is in contrast to the rigorous methods used by the Company in determining its NAV, including the engagement of an independent third-party appraisal firm. In addition, Comrit admits that it "is not qualified to appraise real estate" and that "there cannot be any assurance that [its] estimate accurately reflects an approximate value" of the Company's shares.

• The Board has significant knowledge of the Company and its assets, and based upon the historical financial data disclosed in the Company's Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filings over the past several quarters, it is the Board's belief that the Comrit Tender Offer undervalues the per share value of the Company.

• Even if a stockholder were to take advantage of the Comrit Tender Offer, the Board cannot verify that Comrit has the funds to make a payment for any or all of the shares that may be tendered.

• Comrit has made seven prior tender offers for the Company's shares, as follows: (i) in the third quarter of 2022 at $12.03 per share, (ii) in the first quarter of 2022 at $12.43 per share, (iii) in the fourth quarter of 2021 at $11.37 per share, (iv) in the second quarter of 2021 at $8.53 per share, (v) in the first quarter of 2021 at $7.22 per share, (vi) in the first quarter of 2020 at $7.73 per share, and (vii) in the fourth quarter of 2019 at $7.84 per share.

