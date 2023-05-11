Advanced search
    STSFF   US83192D1054

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC.

(STSFF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05:25:14 2023-04-25 pm EDT
12.05 USD   -6.15%
Smartstop Self Storage Reit : Reports First Quarter 2023 Results - Form 8-K
PU
05/05Smartstop Self Storage Reit : RECOMMENDATION TO REJECT AN UNSOLICITED OFFER - Form 8-K
PU
03/17Smartstop Self Storage Reit : Letter to Stockholders - Form 8-K
PU
SmartStop Self Storage REIT : Reports First Quarter 2023 Results - Form 8-K

05/11/2023
SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

LADERA RANCH, CA - May 11, 2023 - SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop"), a self-managed and fully-integrated self storage company, announced its overall results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

"We posted another strong quarter of same-store revenue growth at 8.9%, despite exceptionally difficult year over year comparables," said H. Michael Schwartz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SmartStop. "With many of the COVID-19 related drivers of storage demand waning in conjunction with slowing economic growth, our sector's occupancy, same-store NOI growth and overall results have started to normalize. However, demand for the self storage sector is dynamic with drivers that function in a multitude of economic environments, both cyclically and counter-cyclically. We are excited to enter our peak rental season from a position of strength, with same-store occupancy at 93.3% at the end of March, and we are confident in the ability of the SmartStop platform and team to deliver outstanding results for our stockholders in 2023 and beyond."

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Financial Highlights:

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was approximately $1.4 million. This represents an increase in our net loss of approximately $1.2 million when compared to the same period in 2022. Net loss per Class A and Class T shares (diluted) was $0.02, an increased loss per share of $0.02 when compared to the same period in 2022.
Total self storage-related revenues were approximately $53.5 million, an increase of approximately $8.4 million when compared to the same period in 2022.

• FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders and Operating Partnership ("OP") unit holders), was approximately $14.9 million, a decrease of approximately $1.3 million when compared to the same period in 2022.

FFO, as adjusted per share and OP unit outstanding - diluted was $0.14, a decrease of $0.03 when compared to the same period in 2022.

• Same-store revenues, expenses and net operating income ("NOI") increased by 8.9%, 13.3% and 6.9%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2022.

• Same-store average physical occupancy decreased by 1.9% to 93.1% compared to the same period in 2022.

• Same-store annualized rent per occupied square foot was approximately $19.84, an increase of approximately $2.08 when compared to the same period in 2022.

External Growth

During the quarter, SmartStop completed the development of a joint venture facility located in the town of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area of Ontario.

Managed REIT Platform Update

SmartStop serves as the sponsor of Strategic Storage Growth Trust III, Inc. ("SSGT III") and Strategic Storage Trust VI, Inc. ("SST VI" and together with SSGT III, the "Managed REITs"). SmartStop receives advisory fees and property management fees from the Managed REITs, which had a combined portfolio of 21 operating properties and approximately

16,500 units and 1.9 million rentable square feet at quarter end. During the quarter, assets under management for the Managed REITs increased by $60.0 million to approximately $438.9 million. Subsequent to quarter end, the combined portfolio owned by the Managed REITs increased by one property.

Additionally, SmartStop periodically makes investments in the Managed REITs in the form of mezzanine loans and preferred limited partnership interests in the operating partnerships of the respective Managed REITs. During the quarter, SSGT III's operating partnership repaid the full $17.5 million that was outstanding on a mezzanine loan from SmartStop as of December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, there was $50.0 million outstanding on a mezzanine loan from SmartStop to the operating partnership of SST VI. During the quarter, SmartStop invested $15.0 million in preferred limited partnership interests in SST VI OP, which were outstanding as of March 31, 2023. Subsequent to quarter end, SST VI fully repaid the outstanding principal, plus all applicable accrued interest due on the SST VI Mezzanine Loan as of such date for a total amount of approximately $51.7 million. SST VI also fully redeemed SmartStop's preferred investment of 600,000 Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred units of limited partnership interest in SST VI OP, and repaid accrued distributions due as of the date of redemption for a total amount of approximately $15.1 million.

Declared Distributions

On March 23, 2023, SmartStop's board of directors declared a distribution rate for the month of April 2023 of approximately $0.00164 per day per share on the outstanding shares of common stock payable to Class A and Class T stockholders of record of such shares as shown on SmartStop's books at the close of business on each day of the period commencing on April 1, 2023 and ending April 30, 2023. On April 26, 2023, SmartStop's board of directors declared a distribution rate for the month of May 2023 of approximately $0.00164 per day per share on the outstanding shares of common stock payable to Class A and Class T stockholders of record of such shares as shown on our books at the close of business on each day of the period commencing on May 1, 2023 and ending May 31, 2023.

Contact:

David Corak

VP of Corporate Finance

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc.

www.investors.smartstopselfstorage.com

ir@smartstop.com

2

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31,
2023
(Unaudited)

December 31,
2022

ASSETS

Real estate facilities:

Land

$

420,577,635

$

420,522,591

Buildings

1,379,865,260

1,377,311,421

Site improvements

90,018,705

89,371,633

1,890,461,600

1,887,205,645

Accumulated depreciation

(215,774,078

)

(202,682,688

)

1,674,687,522

1,684,522,957

Construction in process

4,952,854

4,490,926

Real estate facilities, net

1,679,640,376

1,689,013,883

Cash and cash equivalents

25,538,687

39,486,588

Restricted cash

7,848,794

6,551,803

Investments in unconsolidated real estate ventures

31,315,374

28,522,082

Investments in and advances to Managed REITs

78,222,349

62,371,167

Other assets, net

32,452,631

34,131,543

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

13,670,521

15,553,303

Trademarks, net of accumulated amortization

15,876,470

15,911,765

Goodwill

53,643,331

53,643,331

Debt issuance costs, net of accumulated amortization

1,618,182

2,031,922

Total assets

$

1,939,826,715

$

1,947,217,387

LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY, AND EQUITY

Debt, net

$

1,081,009,099

$

1,068,371,956

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

30,943,559

28,151,741

Due to affiliates

421,980

409,730

Distributions payable

8,984,429

9,324,453

Deferred tax liabilities

6,334,275

6,205,620

Total liabilities

1,127,693,342

1,112,463,500

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable common stock

71,863,018

76,578,073

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized:

Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000 shares
authorized; 200,000 and 200,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31,
2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, with aggregate liquidation
preferences of $203,082,192 and $203,150,685 at March 31, 2023 and
December 31, 2022, respectively

196,356,107

196,356,107

Equity:

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc.:

Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 350,000,000 shares
authorized; 88,882,544 and 88,853,454 shares issued and
outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

88,882

88,853

Class T common stock, $0.001 par value; 350,000,000 shares
authorized; 8,085,550 and 8,085,550 shares issued and
outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

8,085

8,085

Additional paid-in capital

894,354,657

894,283,954

Distributions

(280,412,501

)

(266,151,517

)

Accumulated deficit

(165,914,552

)

(164,524,595

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,477,861

3,654,682

Total SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. equity

450,602,432

467,359,462

Noncontrolling interests in our Operating Partnership

93,279,401

94,405,766

Other noncontrolling interests

32,415

54,479

Total noncontrolling interests

93,311,816

94,460,245

Total equity

543,914,248

561,819,707

Total liabilities, temporary equity and equity

$

1,939,826,715

$

1,947,217,387

3

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2023

2022

Revenues:

Self storage rental revenue

$

51,276,898

$

43,056,872

Ancillary operating revenue

2,190,622

1,974,320

Managed REIT Platform revenue

2,276,535

1,809,096

Reimbursable costs from Managed REITs

1,391,210

1,143,573

Total revenues

57,135,265

47,983,861

Operating expenses:

Property operating expenses

16,533,452

13,105,325

Managed REIT Platform expenses

549,936

389,265

Reimbursable costs from Managed REITs

1,391,210

1,143,573

General and administrative

6,536,626

5,837,647

Depreciation

13,272,271

11,107,986

Intangible amortization expense

1,919,705

3,900,884

Acquisition expenses

31,190

417,774

Contingent earnout adjustment

-

513,821

Total operating expenses

40,234,390

36,416,275

Income from operations

16,900,875

11,567,586

Other income (expense):

Equity in earnings (losses) from
investments in JV Properties

(405,111

)

(233,294

)

Equity in earnings (losses) from
investments in Managed REITs

(233,025

)

(139,294

)

Other, net

750,978

(28,627

)

Interest expense

(14,703,897

)

(7,575,784

)

Income tax expense

(277,220

)

(321,128

)

Net income

2,032,600

3,269,459

Net (income) attributable to
noncontrolling interests

(340,365

)

(403,822

)

Less: Distributions to preferred stockholders

(3,082,192

)

(3,082,192

)

Net loss attributable to
SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc.
common stockholders

$

(1,389,957

)

$

(216,555

)

Net loss per Class A & Class T share - basic and diluted

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.00

)

Weighted average Class A shares outstanding - basic and diluted

88,735,173

76,946,796

Weighted average Class T shares outstanding - basic and diluted

8,085,550

8,070,949

4

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP MEASURE -

COMPUTATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, AS ADJUSTED

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2023

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2022

Net loss (attributable to common stockholders)

$

(1,389,957

)

$

(216,555

)

Add:

Depreciation of real estate

13,056,494

10,862,117

Amortization of real estate related intangible assets

1,846,709

3,660,083

Depreciation and amortization of real estate and

intangible assets from unconsolidated entities

502,157

300,013

Deduct:

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests

in our Operating Partnership (1)

(1,788,059

)

(1,599,064

)

FFO (attributable to common stockholders)

12,227,344

13,006,594

Other Adjustments:

Intangible amortization expense - contracts (2)

72,996

240,801

Acquisition expenses (3)

31,190

417,774

Acquisition expenses and foreign currency

(gains) losses, net from unconsolidated

entities

52,501

20,496

Contingent earnout adjustment (4)

-

513,821

Accretion of fair market value of secured debt

3,230

(34,642

)

Foreign currency and interest rate derivative

(gains) losses, net (5)

384,747

(175,532

)

Adjustment of deferred tax liabilities (2)

120,287

241,588

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests

in our Operating Partnership (1)

(77,143

)

(131,971

)

FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders)

$

12,815,152

$

14,098,929

FFO (attributable to common stockholders)

12,227,344

13,006,594

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling

interests in our Operating Partnership

232,943

403,822

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests

in our Operating Partnership (1)

1,788,059

1,599,064

FFO (attributable to common stockholders and

OP unit holders)

$

14,248,346

$

15,009,480

FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders)

$

12,815,152

$

14,098,929

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling

interests in our Operating Partnership

232,943

403,822

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests

in our Operating Partnership (1)

1,865,202

1,731,035

FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common

stockholders and OP unit holders)

$

14,913,297

$

16,233,786

(1) This represents the portion of the above stated adjustments in the calculations of FFO and FFO, as adjusted, that are attributable to our noncontrolling interests.

(2) These items represent the amortization, accretion, or adjustment of intangible assets or deferred tax liabilities.

(3) This represents acquisition expenses associated with investments in real estate that were incurred prior to the acquisitions becoming probable and therefore not capitalized in accordance with our capitalization policy.

(4) The contingent earnout adjustment represents the adjustment to the fair value during the period of the Class A-2 Units issued in connection with the self administration transaction.

5

(5) This represents the mark-to-market adjustment for our derivative instruments not designated for hedge accounting and the ineffective portion of the change in fair value of derivatives recognized in earnings, as well as changes in foreign currency related to our foreign equity investments not classified as long term.

6

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURE - COMPUTATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, AS ADJUSTED ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHARES AND OP UNITS OUTSTANDING - DILUTED

The following is a reconciliation of FFO and FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders), to FFO and FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders), for each of the periods presented below:

Three Months Ended

March 31,

(Unaudited)

2023

2022

FFO (attributable to common stockholders

and OP unit holders) Calculation:

FFO (attributable to common stockholders)

$

12,227,344

$

13,006,594

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling

interests in our Operating Partnership

232,943

403,822

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests

in our Operating Partnership (1)

1,788,059

1,599,064

FFO (attributable to common stockholders and

OP unit holders)

$

14,248,346

$

15,009,480

FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common

stockholders and OP unit holders) Calculation:

FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common

stockholders)

$

12,815,152

$

14,098,929

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling

interests in our Operating Partnership

232,943

403,822

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests

in our Operating Partnership (1)

1,865,202

1,731,035

FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common

stockholders and OP unit holders)

$

14,913,297

$

16,233,786

Weighted average Class A & T shares

outstanding - basic

96,820,723

85,017,745

Weighted average OP units outstanding

12,773,507

10,416,211

Weighted average other dilutive securities

414,660

430,799

Weighted average shares & OP units

outstanding - diluted(2)

110,008,890

95,864,755

FFO, as adjusted per share & OP unit

outstanding - diluted

$

0.14

$

0.17

(1) This represents the portion of the above stated adjustments in the calculations of FFO and FFO, as adjusted, that are attributable to our noncontrolling interests.

(2) Includes all Class A Shares, Class T Shares and OP Units, as well as the dilutive effect on FFO and FFO, as adjusted of both unvested restricted stock and long term incentive plan units (both time-based units and performance based-units), and is calculated using the two-class, treasury stock or if-converted method, as applicable. The outstanding convertible preferred stock was excluded as the conversion of such shares was antidilutive to FFO and FFO, as adjusted. This excludes Class A-2 OP Units for the period prior to their conversion into Class A-1 OP Units, which was contingent on growth in assets under management or other contingent events.

7

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

COMPUTATION OF SAME-STORE OPERATING RESULTS

(Unaudited)

Same-Store Facility Results - Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

The following table sets forth operating data for SmartStop's same-store facilities (stabilized and comparable properties that have been included in the consolidated results of operations since January 1, 2022, excluding two other properties) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022. SmartStop considers the following data to be meaningful as this allows for the comparison of results without the effects of acquisition, lease up, or development activity.

Same-Store Facilities

Non Same-Store Facilities

Total

2023

2022

%
Change

2023

2022

%
Change

2023

2022

%
Change

Revenue (1)

$

45,906,894

$

42,172,541

8.9

%

$

5,631,121

$

1,104,153

N/M

$

51,538,015

$

43,276,694

19.1

%

Property
operating
expenses (2)

14,250,746

12,572,404

13.3

%

2,282,706

532,921

N/M

16,533,452

13,105,325

26.2

%

Net operating
income

$

31,656,148

$

29,600,137

6.9

%

$

3,348,415

$

571,232

N/M

$

35,004,563

$

30,171,369

16.0

%

Number of
facilities

137

137

16

3

153

140

Rentable
square
feet (3)

10,366,585

10,366,585

1,428,145

330,200

11,794,730

10,696,785

Average
physical
occupancy (4)

93.1

%

95.0

%

-1.9

%

N/M

N/M

N/M

92.6

%

94.7

%

-2.1

%

Annualized
rent per
occupied
square
foot (5)

$

19.84

$

17.76

11.7

%

N/M

N/M

N/M

$

19.64

$

17.74

10.7

%

N/M Not meaningful

(1) Revenue includes rental revenue, certain ancillary revenue, administrative and late fees, and excludes Tenant Protection Program revenue.

(2) Property operating expenses excludes corporate general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation, amortization expense, and acquisition expenses.

(3) Of the total rentable square feet, parking represented approximately 1,017,000 square feet and 943,000 square feet as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. On a same-store basis, for the same periods, parking represented approximately 940,000 square feet.

(4) Determined by dividing the sum of the month-end occupied square feet for the applicable group of facilities for each applicable period by the sum of their month-end rentable square feet for the period.

(5) Determined by dividing the aggregate realized rental income for each applicable period by the aggregate of the month-end occupied square feet for the period. Properties are included in the respective calculations in their first full month of operations, as appropriate. SmartStop has excluded the realized rental revenue and occupied square feet related to parking herein for the purpose of calculating annualized rent per occupied square foot.

SmartStop's same-store revenue increased by approximately $3.7 million, or approximately 8.9%, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to higher annualized rent per occupied square foot, partially offset by an approximately 1.9% decrease in average occupancy. The increase in property operating expenses is primarily attributable to compensation related expenses, property insurance, property tax, and to a lesser extent, advertising.

8

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income as presented on SmartStop's consolidated statements of operations to net operating income, as stated above, for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended
March 31,

2023

2022

Net income

$

2,032,600

$

3,269,459

Adjusted to exclude:

Tenant Protection Program revenue(1)

(1,929,505

)

(1,754,498

)

Managed REIT Platform revenue

(2,276,535

)

(1,809,096

)

Managed REIT Platform expenses

549,936

389,265

General and administrative

6,536,626

5,837,647

Depreciation

13,272,271

11,107,986

Intangible amortization expense

1,919,705

3,900,884

Acquisition expenses

31,190

417,774

Contingent earnout adjustment

-

513,821

Interest expense

14,703,897

7,575,784

Other, net

(750,978

)

28,627

Earnings from our equity method
investments in the JV Properties

405,111

233,294

Earnings from our equity method
investments in Managed REITs

233,025

139,294

Income Tax

277,220

321,128

Total net operating income

$

35,004,563

$

30,171,369

(1) Approximately $1.7 million and $1.7 million of Tenant Protection Program revenue was earned at same-store facilities during the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, with the remaining approximately $0.2 million and $0.1 million earned at non same-store facilities during the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

9

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING NOI, FFO, and FFO, as adjusted

Net Operating Income ("NOI")

NOI is a non-GAAP measure that SmartStop defines as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, generated from properties, excluding tenant protection plan revenue, before corporate general and administrative expenses, asset management fees, interest expense, depreciation, amortization, acquisition expenses and other non-property related expenses. SmartStop believes that NOI is useful for investors as it provides a measure of the operating performance of its operating assets because NOI excludes certain items that are not associated with the ongoing operation of the properties. Additionally, SmartStop believes that NOI is a widely accepted measure of comparative operating performance in the real estate community. However, SmartStop's use of the term NOI may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing this amount.

Funds from Operations ("FFO") and FFO, as Adjusted

Funds from Operations

Funds from operations ("FFO"), is a non-GAAP financial metric promulgated by NAREIT that SmartStop believes is an appropriate supplemental measure to reflect operating performance. SmartStop defines FFO consistent with the standards established by the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, or the White Paper. The White Paper defines FFO as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of property and real estate related asset impairment write downs, plus depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Additionally, gains and losses from change in control are excluded from the determination of FFO. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. SmartStop's FFO calculation complies with NAREIT's policy described above.

FFO, as Adjusted

SmartStop uses FFO, as adjusted, as an additional non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate their operating performance. FFO, as adjusted, provides investors with supplemental performance information that is consistent with the performance models and analysis used by management. In addition, FFO, as adjusted, is a measure used among SmartStop's peer group, which includes publicly traded REITs. Further, SmartStop believes FFO, as adjusted, is useful in comparing the sustainability of their operating performance with the sustainability of the operating performance of other real estate companies.

In determining FFO, as adjusted, SmartStop makes further adjustments to the NAREIT computation of FFO to exclude the effects of non-real estate related asset impairments and intangible amortization, acquisition related costs, other write-offs incurred in connection with acquisitions, contingent earnout expenses, accretion of fair value of debt adjustments, gains or losses from extinguishment of debt, adjustments of deferred tax liabilities, realized and unrealized gains/losses on foreign exchange transactions, and gains/losses on foreign exchange and interest rate derivatives not designated for hedge accounting, which SmartStop believes are not indicative of their overall long-term operating performance. SmartStop excludes these items from GAAP net income (loss) to arrive at FFO, as adjusted, as they are not the primary drivers in their decision-making process and excluding these items provides investors a view of their continuing operating portfolio performance over time, which in any respective period may experience fluctuations in such acquisition, merger or other similar activities that are not of a long-term operating performance nature. FFO, as adjusted, also reflects adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments. SmartStop uses FFO, as adjusted, as one measure of their operating performance when they formulate corporate goals and evaluate the effectiveness of their strategies.

Presentation of FFO and FFO, as adjusted, is intended to provide useful information to investors as they compare the operating performance of different REITs. However, not all REITs calculate FFO and FFO, as adjusted, the same way, so comparisons with other REITs may not be meaningful. Furthermore, FFO and FFO, as adjusted, are not necessarily indicative of cash flow available to fund cash needs and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indication of our performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operations as an indication of SmartStop's liquidity or indicative of funds available to fund their cash needs including their ability to make distributions to their stockholders. FFO and FFO, as adjusted, should be reviewed in conjunction with other measurements as an indication of our performance.

Neither the SEC, NAREIT, nor any other regulatory body has passed judgment on the acceptability of the adjustments that SmartStop uses to calculate FFO or FFO, as adjusted. In the future, the SEC, NAREIT or another regulatory body may

10

decide to standardize the allowable adjustments across the publicly registered, non-traded REIT industry and SmartStop would have to adjust its calculation and characterization of FFO or FFO, as adjusted.

This press release, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a financial supplement, and additional information about SmartStop are available on our website, investors.smartstopselfstorage.com.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop"):

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop") is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 450 self-storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self-storage programs. As of May 11, 2023, SmartStop has an owned or managed portfolio of 184 operating properties in 22 states and Canada, comprising approximately 127,900 units and 14.6 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 26 operating self-storage properties in Canada, which total approximately 22,400 units and 2.4 million rentable square feet.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this earnings release, other than historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. There are several factors which could cause actual plans and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: (i) risks related to disruption of management's attention from SmartStop's ongoing business operations due to recent mergers, or other business matters; (ii) significant transaction costs, including financing costs, and unknown liabilities; (iii) failure to realize the expected benefits and synergies of recent mergers in the expected timeframes or at all; (iv) costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired self storage facilities and operations, including facilities acquired through recent mergers; (v) changes in the political and economic climate, economic conditions and fiscal imbalances in the United States, and other major developments, including wars, natural disasters, epidemics and pandemics, including the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), military actions, and terrorist attacks; (vi) changes in tax and other laws and regulations; (vii) difficulties in our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and management; or (viii) the effect of competition at our self storage properties or from other storage alternatives, which could cause rents and occupancy rates to decline.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements represent SmartStop's views as of the date on which such statements were made. SmartStop anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing SmartStop's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Additional factors that may affect the business or financial results of SmartStop are described in the risk factors included in SmartStop's filings with the SEC, including SmartStop's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which factors are incorporated herein by reference, all of which are filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. SmartStop expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

11

