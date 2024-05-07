Smarttech247 Group PLC - Cork, Ireland-based artificial intelligence-enhanced cybersecurity services provider - Inks partnership with CNS Middle East, a technology firm specialising in digital solutions across the Middle East. Explains that under the terms of the deal, both firms will combine their expertise "to offer advanced cybersecurity solutions tailored to the unique needs of organisations in the Middle East".

Chief Executive Officer Raluca Saceanu says: "We are delighted to join forces with CNS to bring our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to organisations across the Middle East. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Smarttech247's expansion into the region, further solidifying our commitment to providing first-class cybersecurity solutions worldwide."

Current stock price: 21.40 pence, up 4.4%

12-month change: down 41%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.