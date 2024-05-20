May 20, 2024 at 08:58 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Smarttech247 Group PLC on Monday announced a new strategic partnership with Egress Software Technologies Ltd.

The Cork, Ireland-based artificial intelligence-enhanced cybersecurity services provider said the partnership will see Smarrtech247 offer Egress's email protection service to customers.

Egress, a London-based email security firm has developed the Intelligent Email Suite, the only cloud email security platform to continuously assess human risk and dynamically adapt policy controls.

Smarttech247 Chief Executive Officer Raluca Saceanu said: "[The partnership offers] transparent and robust cybersecurity solutions tailored to the complexities of the evolving threat landscape. We recognise that people are most vulnerable to cyber attacks when using their email, therefore we are committed to delivering cybersecurity solutions that meet the demands of the evolving threat landscape through one simple-to-use platform."

Smarttech247 shares were down 2.6% to 20.95 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

By Elijah Dale, Alliance News reporter

