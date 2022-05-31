Log in
SMB Leasing : Annual Report 2021

05/31/2022 | 11:22pm EDT
SMB LEASING PLC

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

SMB LEASING PLC

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

001

Our Mission

Our mission is to be an excellent provider of innovative financial products and services aimed at creating and enhancing the wealth of our society.

Our Corporate

Objectives

To provide an excellent service to our

customers.

To enhance shareholders' wealth by means

of stable and attractive returns.

To develop highly satisfied and motivated employees at all levels who will make an effective and efficient contribution towards the economic development of Sri Lanka.

002

SMB LEASING PLC

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

Contents

Overview

003.....About This Report

004.....Key Highlights of the Year

005.....Chairman's Message

007.....Chief Executive Officer's Message

Management Discussion and Analysis

010.....Economic Outlook & Business Environment

016.....Financial Capital and Review

020.....Direct Economic Value Generated and Distributed

021.....Human Capital Management

027.....Risk Management

029.....Shareholders and Investors Information

Corporate Stewardship

035.....Board of Directors

036.....Corporate Management Team

038.....Corporate Governance and Compliance

042.....Submission of Statutory Return

069.....Annual Report of the Board of Directors on the

Affairs of the Company

073.....Report of the Audit Committee

075.....Report of the Remuneration Committee

076.....Report of the Nomination Committee

077.....Report of the Related Party Transactions Review

Committee

078.....Report of the Integrated Risk Management

Committee

079.....Directors' Responsibility Statement on Internal

Control Over Financial Reporting

080.....Chief Executive Officer's and Finance Manager's

Responsibility Statement

081.....Directors' Responsibility to Financial Reporting

Financial Reports

083.....Financial Calendar

084.....INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

087.....Statement of Profit or Loss and Other

Comprehensive Income

088.....Statement of Profit or Loss and Other

Comprehensive Income (contd.) 089.....Statement of Financial Position

090.....Statement of Changes in Equity - Company

091.....Statement of Changes in Equity - Group

092.....Statement of Cash Flows

093.....Notes to the Financial Statements

Supplementary Information

154.....Five Year Summary - Group

155.....Decade at a Glance - Company

156.....Notice of Meeting - Voting

157.....Notice of Meeting - Non voting

158.....Form of Proxy - Voting

159.....Form of Proxy - Non voting

162.....Circular to Shareholders

163.....Guideline and Registration Process for the

Annual General Meeting (AGM) via Online Meeting Platform

164.....Registration Form

165.....Form of Request

166.....Corporate Information

SMB LEASING PLC

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

003

About This Report

The Company Profile

SMB Leasing PLC is a Specialised Leasing Company established in 1992 and listed in the Colombo Stock Exchange. The Company operates only in Sri Lanka with the Head Office located in Colombo. The Company is primarily engaged in providing finance leases, mortgage loans, personal loans and gold loans. Corporate information is given on the inner back cover of this report.

Annual Report

The Annual Report comprises reports covering the Company's operations for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. Wherever relevant, the preceding year's performance and indicators have been reflected for comparative analysis.

Reporting Framework

The annual financial statements are prepared in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (SLFRS and LKAS) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka. Financial and non-financial information presented, where applicable, conform to the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007, the Finance Leasing Act No. 56 of 2000 as amended by Finance Leasing (Amendment) Act No 24 of 2005 and subsequent amendments thereon, the Listing Rules of Colombo Stock Exchange, the Directions issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the Code of Best Practice on Corporate Governance issued jointly by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka.

External Assurance and Test of Compliance

The financial statements were audited by M/s. KPMG, Chartered Accountants and their Report is given on pages 084 to 086 of this report.

Presentation

Printed copies of this report will be posted to only those who request for the same in writing. This report will be made available on the official website of the Company www.smblk.com in PDF format.

Contact

Questions and inquiries on this Annual Report 2021 and information presented therein are to be directed to:

Head of Finance

SMB Leasing PLC,

No 282/1 CBS Building, Galle Road, Colombo 3, Sri Lanka.

Tel: +94 11 4222850

Fax: +94 11 4222889

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SMB Leasing plc published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 03:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
