SMB Leasing : Annual Report 2021

To develop highly satisfied and motivated employees at all levels who will make an effective and efficient contribution towards the economic development of Sri Lanka.

Our mission is to be an excellent provider of innovative financial products and services aimed at creating and enhancing the wealth of our society.

About This Report

The Company Profile

SMB Leasing PLC is a Specialised Leasing Company established in 1992 and listed in the Colombo Stock Exchange. The Company operates only in Sri Lanka with the Head Office located in Colombo. The Company is primarily engaged in providing finance leases, mortgage loans, personal loans and gold loans. Corporate information is given on the inner back cover of this report.

Annual Report

The Annual Report comprises reports covering the Company's operations for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. Wherever relevant, the preceding year's performance and indicators have been reflected for comparative analysis.

Reporting Framework

The annual financial statements are prepared in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (SLFRS and LKAS) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka. Financial and non-financial information presented, where applicable, conform to the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007, the Finance Leasing Act No. 56 of 2000 as amended by Finance Leasing (Amendment) Act No 24 of 2005 and subsequent amendments thereon, the Listing Rules of Colombo Stock Exchange, the Directions issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the Code of Best Practice on Corporate Governance issued jointly by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka.

External Assurance and Test of Compliance

The financial statements were audited by M/s. KPMG, Chartered Accountants and their Report is given on pages 084 to 086 of this report.

Presentation

Printed copies of this report will be posted to only those who request for the same in writing. This report will be made available on the official website of the Company www.smblk.com in PDF format.

Contact

Questions and inquiries on this Annual Report 2021 and information presented therein are to be directed to:

Head of Finance

SMB Leasing PLC,

No 282/1 CBS Building, Galle Road, Colombo 3, Sri Lanka.

Tel: +94 11 4222850

Fax: +94 11 4222889