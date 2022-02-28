SMB Leasing : Financial statements as at 31st December 2021
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021
SMB LEASING PLC
No: 282/1,CBS Building, Galle Road, Colombo 03
SMB Leasing PLC
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the period ended December 31, 2021 (LKR 000)
Company
Quarter Quarter YTD YTD
ended ended
December
December
Variance
December
December
Variance
31, 2021
31, 2020
31, 2021
31, 2020
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Restated
Interest income
49,479
36,045
37%
170,424
154,250
10%
Interest expenses
(8,906)
(17,363)
-49%
(51,819)
(59,755)
-13%
Net interest income
40,573
18,682
117%
118,605
94,495
26%
Fee and commission income
4,134
561
637%
13,985
4,637
202%
Net interest, fee and commission income
44,707
19,243
132%
132,590
99,131
34%
Other operating income (net)
85,969
9,956
763%
117,530
21,276
452%
Total operating income
130,676
29,199
348%
250,120
120,407
108%
Impairment charge for the period
(81,331)
(58,360)
39%
(28,119)
(78,717)
64%
Net operating income
49,345
(29,161)
269%
222,001
41,690
433%
Personnel expenses
(18,698)
(3,407)
449%
(69,724)
(52,960)
32%
Premises, equipment & establishment expenses
(1,872)
7,790
124%
(18,573)
(19,804)
-6%
Depreciation and amortization
(4,848)
(13,486)
-64%
(19,200)
(18,536)
4%
Other expenses
(5,455)
(7,573)
-28%
(18,071)
(19,610)
-8%
Operating profit / (loss) before taxes on
financial services
18,472
(45,837)
140%
96,432
(69,220)
239%
Taxes on financial services
(5,351)
-
100%
(10,754)
(3,099)
247%
Profit /(Loss) after taxes on financial services
13,121
(45,837)
129%
85,678
(72,319)
218%
Share of loss of associate company
417
2,307
-82%
233
2,307
-90%
Profit /(Loss) before income tax
13,538
(43,530)
131%
85,911
(70,012)
223%
Income tax expenses
-
-
0%
(2,409)
-
100%
Profit /(Loss) for the period
13,538
(43,530)
131%
83,501
(70,012)
219%
Basic earnings/(loss) per share
0.00
(0.01)
115%
0.01
(0.04)
122%
Company
Quarter
Quarter
YTD
YTD
ended
ended
December
December
Variance
December
December
Variance
31, 2021
31, 2020
31, 2021
31, 2020
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Restated
Profit / (Loss) for the period
13,538
(43,530)
131%
83,501
(70,012)
219%
Other comprehensive income
Actuarial loss on defined benefit plans
-
(407)
-100%
-
(407)
-100%
Equity investments at FVOCI - Net change in fair value
-
(11,669)
-100%
-
(11,669)
-100%
Tax on other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive expense for the period
(net of tax)
-
(12,076)
-100%
-
(12,076)
-100%
Total comprehensive income / (expense) for the
period
13,538
(55,606)
124%
83,501
(82,088)
202%
.
.
Colombo
February 25, 2022
SMB Leasing PLC
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the period ended December 31, 2021 (LKR 000)
Group
Quarter
Quarter
YTD
YTD
ended
ended
December
December
Variance
December
December 31,
Variance
31, 2021
31, 2020
31, 2021
2020
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Restated
Interest income
49,874
36,045
38%
172,127
154,250
12%
Interest expenses
(8,856)
(17,778)
-50%
(52,036)
(60,370)
-14%
Net interest income
41,019
18,267
125%
120,091
93,880
28%
Fee and commission income
4,134
561
637%
13,985
4,637
202%
Net interest,fee and commission income
45,153
18,828
140%
134,076
98,517
36%
Other operating income (net)
97,283
36,594
166%
168,835
114,094
48%
Total operating income
142,436
55,422
157%
302,911
212,611
42%
Impairment (charge)/ reversal for the period
(81,331)
(58,360)
39%
(28,119)
(78,717)
-64%
Net operating income
61,105
(2,938)
-2180%
274,792
133,894
105%
Personnel expenses
(29,329)
(7,623)
285%
(118,056)
(105,755)
12%
Premises, equipment & establishment expenses
(2,027)
5,059
140%
(19,005)
(22,905)
-17%
Depreciation and amortizations
(5,963)
(14,558)
-59%
(23,535)
(22,839)
3%
Other expenses
(8,050)
(19,290)
-58%
(28,233)
(39,130)
-28%
Operating profit / (loss) before taxes on financial
services
15,736
(39,350)
140%
85,963
(56,735)
252%
Taxes on financial services
(5,351)
-
100%
(10,754)
(3,099)
247%
Profit / (Loss) after taxes on financial services
10,385
(39,350)
126%
75,210
(59,834)
226%
Share of loss of associate company
417
2,307
-82%
233
2,307
-90%
Profit / (Loss) before income tax
10,802
(37,043)
129%
75,443
(57,527)
231%
Income tax expenses
-
(1,291)
-100%
(2,409)
(3,591)
-33%
Profit / (Loss) for the period
10,802
(38,334)
128%
73,034
(61,118)
-219%
Profit/(Loss) attributable to :
Owners of the parent
12,144
(40,880)
130%
78,163
(65,477)
219%
Non-controlling interest
(1,341)
2,548
-153%
(5,129)
4,358
-218%
Profit / (Loss) for the period
10,802
(38,332)
128%
73,034
(61,118)
219%
Basic earnings/(loss) per share
0.00
(0.01)
112%
0.01
(0.04)
119%
Group
Quarter
Quarter
YTD
YTD
ended
ended
December
December
Variance
December
December 31,
Variance
31, 2021
31, 2020
31, 2021
2020
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Restated
Profit / (Loss) for the period
10,802
(38,332)
128%
73,034
(61,118)
219%
Other comprehensive income
Actuarial loss on defined benefit plans
-
(4,867)
-100%
-
(4,867)
-100%
Equity investments at FVOCI - Net change in fair value
-
(11,669)
-100%
-
(11,669)
-100%
Tax on other comprehensive income
-
1,249
-100%
-
1,249
-100%
Other comprehensive expense for the period (net of
tax)
-
(15,287)
-100%
-
(15,288)
-100%
Total comprehensive income / (expense) for the
period
10,802
(53,619)
120%
73,034
(76,406)
196%
Total comprehensive income / (expense) attributable
to:
Owners of the parent
12,144
(54,593)
122%
78,163
(79,190)
199%
Non-controlling interest
(1,341)
974
-238%
(5,129)
2,784
-284%
Total comprehensive income / (expense) for the
period
10,802
(53,619)
120%
73,034
(76,406)
196%
Colombo
February 25, 2022
SMB Leasing PLC
Statement of Financial Position (LKR 000)
Company
Group
December
December
December
December
December
December
As at
31, 2021
31, 2020
31, 2019
31, 2021
31, 2020
31, 2019
Unaudited
Restated
Restated
Unaudited
Restated
Restated
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
103,559
232,216
25,125
105,179
236,021
31,350
Placements with banks
2,405,234
206,255
146,885
2,407,034
232,442
161,910
Loans and receivables
1,151,011
1,070,958
1,204,255
1,151,011
1,070,058
1,203,115
Financial investments
60,735
60,657
72,249
93,713
78,744
86,154
Investments in associate
41,914
41,682
39,375
41,914
41,682
39,375
Investments in subsidiary
12,750
12,750
12,750
-
-
-
Investment properties
142,778
96,225
96,225
159,436
112,657
106,982
Property, plant & equipment
7,306
12,180
12,838
11,853
18,030
20,309
Right of use Asset
23,266
35,904
30,037
24,196
38,427
31,032
Intangible assets
5,615
5,928
5,042
5,672
6,492
6,175
Deferred tax assets
-
-
-
3,506
3,506
2,598
Other assets
53,393
48,688
52,937
66,272
60,840
68,640
Total Assets
4,007,561
1,823,443
1,697,718
4,069,786
1,898,899
1,757,640
Liabilities
Due to financial institutions
526,274
599,523
415,217
526,274
599,523
415,217
Due to other customers
122,276
117,784
113,561
122,276
117,783
113,561
Leased Liabilities
15,649
21,108
21,402
16,706
23,787
22,452
Other liabilities
83,966
47,761
28,182
108,815
73,751
45,948
Total Liabilities
748,165
786,175
578,362
774,071
814,844
597,178
Equity
Stated capital
3,062,682
919,064
919,064
3,062,682
919,064
919,064
Statutory reserves
35,081
35,081
35,081
35,081
35,081
35,081
Fair Value reserves
8,251
8,251
19,920
8,251
8,251
19,920
Retained earnings
153,382
74,872
145,291
165,744
92,572
160,093
Total equity attributable to equity
holders of the Company
3,259,396
1,037,268
1,119,356
3,271,758
1,054,968
1,134,158
Non- controlling interests
-
-
-
23,957
29,087
26,303
Total Equity
3,259,396
1,037,268
1,119,356
3,295,715
1,084,055
1,160,461
Total Equity and Liabilities
4,007,561
1,823,443
1,697,718
4,069,786
1,898,899
1,757,640
Figures in brackets indicate deductions
The Notes form an integral part of these Interim Financial Statements.
These Financial Statements comply with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.
Signed
Wimalasiri Finance Manager
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
Approved and signed on behalf of the Board by,
Signed
Signed
A.T.S.Sosa
M.S.A.Wadood
Director
Director
Colombo
February 25, 2022
SMB Leasing PLC
Statement of Changes in Equity
For the period ended December 31, 2021 (LKR 000)
Stated Capital
Statutory
Fair Value
Retained
Company
Ordinary -
Ordinary - Non
Reserve
Total
Reserve
Earnings
Voting Shares
Voting Shares
Fund
Balance as at December 31, 2019 as previously stated
708,446
210,618
35,081
19,920
82,376
1,056,441
Change in fair value of investment property - Note 017 Impact due to accounting
policy change
-
-
-
-
62,915
62,915
Restated balance as at December 31, 2019
708,446
210,618
35,081
19,920
145,291
1,119,356
Rerstated balance as at January 1, 2020
708,446
210,618
35,081
19,920
145,291
1,119,356
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(70,012)
(70,012)
Other comprehensive expense (net of tax)
-
-
-
(11,669)
(407)
(12,076)
Total comprehensive expense for the period
-
-
-
(11,669)
(70,419)
(82,088)
Transfer to statutory reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
Total transactions with equity holders
-
-
-
-
-
-
Rerstated balance as at December 31, 2020
708,446
210,618
35,081
8,251
74,872
1,037,268
Rerstated balance as at January 1, 2021
708,446
210,618
35,081
8,251
74,872
1,037,268
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
83,501
83,501
Other comprehensive income/(expense) (net of tax)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Rights issue during the period
1,847,513
296,105
-
-
-
2,143,617
Direct cost of rights issue
-
-
-
-
(4,991)
(4,991)
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,847,513
296,105
-
-
78,510
2,222,127
Transfer to statutory reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total transactions with equity holders
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance as at December 31, 2021
2,555,959
506,723
35,081
8,251
153,382
3,259,396
Colombo
February 25, 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
SMB Leasing plc published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 05:21:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SMB LEASING PLC
Sales 2020
128 M
0,63 M
0,63 M
Net income 2020
-67,6 M
-0,33 M
-0,33 M
Net Debt 2020
264 M
1,31 M
1,31 M
P/E ratio 2020
-18,7x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
9 952 M
49,1 M
49,1 M
EV / Sales 2019
5,38x
EV / Sales 2020
10,5x
Nbr of Employees
33
Free-Float
8,26%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.