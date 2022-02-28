Log in
    SEMB.N0000   LK0215N00000

SMB LEASING PLC

(SEMB.N0000)
SMB Leasing : Financial statements as at 31st December 2021

02/28/2022 | 12:22am EST
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

SMB LEASING PLC

No: 282/1,CBS Building, Galle Road, Colombo 03

SMB Leasing PLC

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the period ended December 31, 2021 (LKR 000)

CompanyQuarter QuarterYTD YTD

ended ended

December

December

Variance

December

December

Variance

31, 2021

31, 2020

31, 2021

31, 2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Restated

Interest income

49,479

36,045

37%

170,424

154,250

10%

Interest expenses

(8,906)

(17,363)

-49%

(51,819)

(59,755)

-13%

Net interest income

40,573

18,682

117%

118,605

94,495

26%

Fee and commission income

4,134

561

637%

13,985

4,637

202%

Net interest, fee and commission income

44,707

19,243

132%

132,590

99,131

34%

Other operating income (net)

85,969

9,956

763%

117,530

21,276

452%

Total operating income

130,676

29,199

348%

250,120

120,407

108%

Impairment charge for the period

(81,331)

(58,360)

39%

(28,119)

(78,717)

64%

Net operating income

49,345

(29,161)

269%

222,001

41,690

433%

Personnel expenses

(18,698)

(3,407)

449%

(69,724)

(52,960)

32%

Premises, equipment & establishment expenses

(1,872)

7,790

124%

(18,573)

(19,804)

-6%

Depreciation and amortization

(4,848)

(13,486)

-64%

(19,200)

(18,536)

4%

Other expenses

(5,455)

(7,573)

-28%

(18,071)

(19,610)

-8%

Operating profit / (loss) before taxes on

financial services

18,472

(45,837)

140%

96,432

(69,220)

239%

Taxes on financial services

(5,351)

-

100%

(10,754)

(3,099)

247%

Profit /(Loss) after taxes on financial services

13,121

(45,837)

129%

85,678

(72,319)

218%

Share of loss of associate company

417

2,307

-82%

233

2,307

-90%

Profit /(Loss) before income tax

13,538

(43,530)

131%

85,911

(70,012)

223%

Income tax expenses

-

-

0%

(2,409)

-

100%

Profit /(Loss) for the period

13,538

(43,530)

131%

83,501

(70,012)

219%

Basic earnings/(loss) per share

0.00

(0.01)

115%

0.01

(0.04)

122%

Company

Quarter

Quarter

YTD

YTD

ended

ended

December

December

Variance

December

December

Variance

31, 2021

31, 2020

31, 2021

31, 2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Restated

Profit / (Loss) for the period

13,538

(43,530)

131%

83,501

(70,012)

219%

Other comprehensive income

Actuarial loss on defined benefit plans

-

(407)

-100%

-

(407)

-100%

Equity investments at FVOCI - Net change in fair value

-

(11,669)

-100%

-

(11,669)

-100%

Tax on other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive expense for the period

(net of tax)

-

(12,076)

-100%

-

(12,076)

-100%

Total comprehensive income / (expense) for the

period

13,538

(55,606)

124%

83,501

(82,088)

202%

.

.

Colombo

February 25, 2022

SMB Leasing PLC

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the period ended December 31, 2021 (LKR 000)

Group

Quarter

Quarter

YTD

YTD

ended

ended

December

December

Variance

December

December 31,

Variance

31, 2021

31, 2020

31, 2021

2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Restated

Interest income

49,874

36,045

38%

172,127

154,250

12%

Interest expenses

(8,856)

(17,778)

-50%

(52,036)

(60,370)

-14%

Net interest income

41,019

18,267

125%

120,091

93,880

28%

Fee and commission income

4,134

561

637%

13,985

4,637

202%

Net interest,fee and commission income

45,153

18,828

140%

134,076

98,517

36%

Other operating income (net)

97,283

36,594

166%

168,835

114,094

48%

Total operating income

142,436

55,422

157%

302,911

212,611

42%

Impairment (charge)/ reversal for the period

(81,331)

(58,360)

39%

(28,119)

(78,717)

-64%

Net operating income

61,105

(2,938)

-2180%

274,792

133,894

105%

Personnel expenses

(29,329)

(7,623)

285%

(118,056)

(105,755)

12%

Premises, equipment & establishment expenses

(2,027)

5,059

140%

(19,005)

(22,905)

-17%

Depreciation and amortizations

(5,963)

(14,558)

-59%

(23,535)

(22,839)

3%

Other expenses

(8,050)

(19,290)

-58%

(28,233)

(39,130)

-28%

Operating profit / (loss) before taxes on financial

services

15,736

(39,350)

140%

85,963

(56,735)

252%

Taxes on financial services

(5,351)

-

100%

(10,754)

(3,099)

247%

Profit / (Loss) after taxes on financial services

10,385

(39,350)

126%

75,210

(59,834)

226%

Share of loss of associate company

417

2,307

-82%

233

2,307

-90%

Profit / (Loss) before income tax

10,802

(37,043)

129%

75,443

(57,527)

231%

Income tax expenses

-

(1,291)

-100%

(2,409)

(3,591)

-33%

Profit / (Loss) for the period

10,802

(38,334)

128%

73,034

(61,118)

-219%

Profit/(Loss) attributable to :

Owners of the parent

12,144

(40,880)

130%

78,163

(65,477)

219%

Non-controlling interest

(1,341)

2,548

-153%

(5,129)

4,358

-218%

Profit / (Loss) for the period

10,802

(38,332)

128%

73,034

(61,118)

219%

Basic earnings/(loss) per share

0.00

(0.01)

112%

0.01

(0.04)

119%

Group

Quarter

Quarter

YTD

YTD

ended

ended

December

December

Variance

December

December 31,

Variance

31, 2021

31, 2020

31, 2021

2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Restated

Profit / (Loss) for the period

10,802

(38,332)

128%

73,034

(61,118)

219%

Other comprehensive income

Actuarial loss on defined benefit plans

-

(4,867)

-100%

-

(4,867)

-100%

Equity investments at FVOCI - Net change in fair value

-

(11,669)

-100%

-

(11,669)

-100%

Tax on other comprehensive income

-

1,249

-100%

-

1,249

-100%

Other comprehensive expense for the period (net of

tax)

-

(15,287)

-100%

-

(15,288)

-100%

Total comprehensive income / (expense) for the

period

10,802

(53,619)

120%

73,034

(76,406)

196%

Total comprehensive income / (expense) attributable

to:

Owners of the parent

12,144

(54,593)

122%

78,163

(79,190)

199%

Non-controlling interest

(1,341)

974

-238%

(5,129)

2,784

-284%

Total comprehensive income / (expense) for the

period

10,802

(53,619)

120%

73,034

(76,406)

196%

Colombo

February 25, 2022

SMB Leasing PLC

Statement of Financial Position (LKR 000)

Company

Group

December

December

December

December

December

December

As at

31, 2021

31, 2020

31, 2019

31, 2021

31, 2020

31, 2019

Unaudited

Restated

Restated

Unaudited

Restated

Restated

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

103,559

232,216

25,125

105,179

236,021

31,350

Placements with banks

2,405,234

206,255

146,885

2,407,034

232,442

161,910

Loans and receivables

1,151,011

1,070,958

1,204,255

1,151,011

1,070,058

1,203,115

Financial investments

60,735

60,657

72,249

93,713

78,744

86,154

Investments in associate

41,914

41,682

39,375

41,914

41,682

39,375

Investments in subsidiary

12,750

12,750

12,750

-

-

-

Investment properties

142,778

96,225

96,225

159,436

112,657

106,982

Property, plant & equipment

7,306

12,180

12,838

11,853

18,030

20,309

Right of use Asset

23,266

35,904

30,037

24,196

38,427

31,032

Intangible assets

5,615

5,928

5,042

5,672

6,492

6,175

Deferred tax assets

-

-

-

3,506

3,506

2,598

Other assets

53,393

48,688

52,937

66,272

60,840

68,640

Total Assets

4,007,561

1,823,443

1,697,718

4,069,786

1,898,899

1,757,640

Liabilities

Due to financial institutions

526,274

599,523

415,217

526,274

599,523

415,217

Due to other customers

122,276

117,784

113,561

122,276

117,783

113,561

Leased Liabilities

15,649

21,108

21,402

16,706

23,787

22,452

Other liabilities

83,966

47,761

28,182

108,815

73,751

45,948

Total Liabilities

748,165

786,175

578,362

774,071

814,844

597,178

Equity

Stated capital

3,062,682

919,064

919,064

3,062,682

919,064

919,064

Statutory reserves

35,081

35,081

35,081

35,081

35,081

35,081

Fair Value reserves

8,251

8,251

19,920

8,251

8,251

19,920

Retained earnings

153,382

74,872

145,291

165,744

92,572

160,093

Total equity attributable to equity

holders of the Company

3,259,396

1,037,268

1,119,356

3,271,758

1,054,968

1,134,158

Non- controlling interests

-

-

-

23,957

29,087

26,303

Total Equity

3,259,396

1,037,268

1,119,356

3,295,715

1,084,055

1,160,461

Total Equity and Liabilities

4,007,561

1,823,443

1,697,718

4,069,786

1,898,899

1,757,640

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

The Notes form an integral part of these Interim Financial Statements.

These Financial Statements comply with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.

Signed

  1. Wimalasiri Finance Manager

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Approved and signed on behalf of the Board by,

Signed

Signed

A.T.S.Sosa

M.S.A.Wadood

Director

Director

Colombo

February 25, 2022

SMB Leasing PLC

Statement of Changes in Equity

For the period ended December 31, 2021 (LKR 000)

Stated Capital

Statutory

Fair Value

Retained

Company

Ordinary -

Ordinary - Non

Reserve

Total

Reserve

Earnings

Voting Shares

Voting Shares

Fund

Balance as at December 31, 2019 as previously stated

708,446

210,618

35,081

19,920

82,376

1,056,441

Change in fair value of investment property - Note 017 Impact due to accounting

policy change

-

-

-

-

62,915

62,915

Restated balance as at December 31, 2019

708,446

210,618

35,081

19,920

145,291

1,119,356

Rerstated balance as at January 1, 2020

708,446

210,618

35,081

19,920

145,291

1,119,356

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(70,012)

(70,012)

Other comprehensive expense (net of tax)

-

-

-

(11,669)

(407)

(12,076)

Total comprehensive expense for the period

-

-

-

(11,669)

(70,419)

(82,088)

Transfer to statutory reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

Total transactions with equity holders

-

-

-

-

-

-

Rerstated balance as at December 31, 2020

708,446

210,618

35,081

8,251

74,872

1,037,268

Rerstated balance as at January 1, 2021

708,446

210,618

35,081

8,251

74,872

1,037,268

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

83,501

83,501

Other comprehensive income/(expense) (net of tax)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Rights issue during the period

1,847,513

296,105

-

-

-

2,143,617

Direct cost of rights issue

-

-

-

-

(4,991)

(4,991)

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,847,513

296,105

-

-

78,510

2,222,127

Transfer to statutory reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total transactions with equity holders

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance as at December 31, 2021

2,555,959

506,723

35,081

8,251

153,382

3,259,396

Colombo

February 25, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SMB Leasing plc published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 05:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
