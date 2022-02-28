SMB Leasing : Financial statements as at 31st December 2021

Total comprehensive income / (expense) for the

Other comprehensive expense for the period

Tax on other comprehensive income

Equity investments at FVOCI - Net change in fair value

Profit / (Loss) for the period

Profit /(Loss) for the period

Share of loss of associate company

Profit /(Loss) after taxes on financial services

Taxes on financial services

Operating profit / (loss) before taxes on

Impairment charge for the period

For the period ended December 31, 2021 (LKR 000)

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Total comprehensive income / (expense) for the

Owners of the parent

Total comprehensive income / (expense) for the

Other comprehensive expense for the period (net of

Tax on other comprehensive income

Equity investments at FVOCI - Net change in fair value

Profit / (Loss) for the period

Profit / (Loss) for the period

Owners of the parent

Profit / (Loss) for the period

Share of loss of associate company

Profit / (Loss) after taxes on financial services

Taxes on financial services

Operating profit / (loss) before taxes on financial

Impairment (charge)/ reversal for the period

For the period ended December 31, 2021 (LKR 000)

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

SMB Leasing PLC

Statement of Financial Position (LKR 000)

Company Group December December December December December December As at 31, 2021 31, 2020 31, 2019 31, 2021 31, 2020 31, 2019 Unaudited Restated Restated Unaudited Restated Restated Assets Cash and cash equivalents 103,559 232,216 25,125 105,179 236,021 31,350 Placements with banks 2,405,234 206,255 146,885 2,407,034 232,442 161,910 Loans and receivables 1,151,011 1,070,958 1,204,255 1,151,011 1,070,058 1,203,115 Financial investments 60,735 60,657 72,249 93,713 78,744 86,154 Investments in associate 41,914 41,682 39,375 41,914 41,682 39,375 Investments in subsidiary 12,750 12,750 12,750 - - - Investment properties 142,778 96,225 96,225 159,436 112,657 106,982 Property, plant & equipment 7,306 12,180 12,838 11,853 18,030 20,309 Right of use Asset 23,266 35,904 30,037 24,196 38,427 31,032 Intangible assets 5,615 5,928 5,042 5,672 6,492 6,175 Deferred tax assets - - - 3,506 3,506 2,598 Other assets 53,393 48,688 52,937 66,272 60,840 68,640 Total Assets 4,007,561 1,823,443 1,697,718 4,069,786 1,898,899 1,757,640 Liabilities Due to financial institutions 526,274 599,523 415,217 526,274 599,523 415,217 Due to other customers 122,276 117,784 113,561 122,276 117,783 113,561 Leased Liabilities 15,649 21,108 21,402 16,706 23,787 22,452 Other liabilities 83,966 47,761 28,182 108,815 73,751 45,948 Total Liabilities 748,165 786,175 578,362 774,071 814,844 597,178 Equity Stated capital 3,062,682 919,064 919,064 3,062,682 919,064 919,064 Statutory reserves 35,081 35,081 35,081 35,081 35,081 35,081 Fair Value reserves 8,251 8,251 19,920 8,251 8,251 19,920 Retained earnings 153,382 74,872 145,291 165,744 92,572 160,093 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 3,259,396 1,037,268 1,119,356 3,271,758 1,054,968 1,134,158 Non- controlling interests - - - 23,957 29,087 26,303 Total Equity 3,259,396 1,037,268 1,119,356 3,295,715 1,084,055 1,160,461 Total Equity and Liabilities 4,007,561 1,823,443 1,697,718 4,069,786 1,898,899 1,757,640

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

The Notes form an integral part of these Interim Financial Statements.

These Financial Statements comply with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.

Signed

Wimalasiri Finance Manager

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Approved and signed on behalf of the Board by,