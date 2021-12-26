New Products : Booster Regulator / VBA10A/11A
Booster Regulator VBA10A/11A Series
Updated Dec-21
Increase factory air pressure by 4 times!
Air-only operation requires no power supply,
and allows easy installation.
Air consumption: Max. 25% reduction (Pressure increase ratio: Twice),
Max. 30% reduction (Pressure increase ratio: 4 times)
Max. flow rate: 10% increase (Pressure increase ratio: Twice),
30% increase (Pressure increase ratio: 4 times)
Charging time: Max. 30% shorter (Pressure increase ratio: Twice),
Max. 60% shorter (Pressure increase ratio: 4 times)
Improved service life: 50 million cycles or more
(Pressure increase ratio: Twice, 4 times)
Improved service life: 50 million cycles or more
(Pressure increase ratio: Twice, 4 times)
Product Features
Booster Regulator VBA10A/11A Series
[Link]
Features
[Link]
Series Variations
[Link]
Disclaimer
SMC Corporation published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2021 22:56:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about SMC CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on SMC CORPORATION
Sales 2022
714 B
6 248 M
6 248 M
Net income 2022
172 B
1 502 M
1 502 M
Net cash 2022
615 B
5 378 M
5 378 M
P/E ratio 2022
29,8x
Yield 2022
0,85%
Capitalization
5 099 B
44 579 M
44 606 M
EV / Sales 2022
6,28x
EV / Sales 2023
5,75x
Nbr of Employees
20 619
Free-Float
85,3%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SMC CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
77 170,00 JPY
Average target price
81 233,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target
5,27%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.