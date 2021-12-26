Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SMC Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6273   JP3162600005

SMC CORPORATION

(6273)
New Products : Booster Regulator / VBA10A/11A

12/26/2021 | 05:57pm EST
Booster Regulator　VBA10A/11A Series

New

Updated Dec-21

  • Increase factory air pressure by 4 times!
  • Air-only operation requires no power supply,
    and allows easy installation.
  • Air consumption: Max. 25% reduction (Pressure increase ratio: Twice),
    Max. 30% reduction (Pressure increase ratio: 4 times)
  • Max. flow rate: 10% increase (Pressure increase ratio: Twice),
    30% increase (Pressure increase ratio: 4 times)
  • Charging time: Max. 30% shorter (Pressure increase ratio: Twice),
    Max. 60% shorter (Pressure increase ratio: 4 times)
  • Improved service life: 50 million cycles or more
    (Pressure increase ratio: Twice, 4 times)
Product Features Booster Regulator　VBA10A/11A Series [Link] Features [Link] Series Variations [Link]

Disclaimer

SMC Corporation published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2021 22:56:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 714 B 6 248 M 6 248 M
Net income 2022 172 B 1 502 M 1 502 M
Net cash 2022 615 B 5 378 M 5 378 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,8x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 5 099 B 44 579 M 44 606 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,28x
EV / Sales 2023 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 20 619
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart SMC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SMC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 77 170,00 JPY
Average target price 81 233,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshiki Takada President & Representative Director
Yoshitada Doi Director, Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Susumu Maruyama Director, Executive Officer & Head-Administration
Masanobu Kaizu Independent Outside Director
Toshiharu Kagawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMC CORPORATION22.59%44 579
COGNEX CORPORATION-3.32%13 723
SHIMADZU CORPORATION23.19%12 726
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.12.44%9 381
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-22.57%8 509
RENISHAW PLC-17.43%4 640