New Products : Booster Regulator / VBA10A/11A

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 714 B 6 248 M 6 248 M Net income 2022 172 B 1 502 M 1 502 M Net cash 2022 615 B 5 378 M 5 378 M P/E ratio 2022 29,8x Yield 2022 0,85% Capitalization 5 099 B 44 579 M 44 606 M EV / Sales 2022 6,28x EV / Sales 2023 5,75x Nbr of Employees 20 619 Free-Float 85,3% Chart SMC CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SMC CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Last Close Price 77 170,00 JPY Average target price 81 233,33 JPY Spread / Average Target 5,27% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Yoshiki Takada President & Representative Director Yoshitada Doi Director, Executive Officer & GM-Technology Susumu Maruyama Director, Executive Officer & Head-Administration Masanobu Kaizu Independent Outside Director Toshiharu Kagawa Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SMC CORPORATION 22.59% 44 579 COGNEX CORPORATION -3.32% 13 723 SHIMADZU CORPORATION 23.19% 12 726 MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC. 12.44% 9 381 WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD. -22.57% 8 509 RENISHAW PLC -17.43% 4 640