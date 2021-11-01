New Products : Direct Operated 3-Port Solenoid Valve / V100
Direct Operated 3-Port Solenoid Valve V100 Series
Updated Nov-21.
A large flow type (Type U) has been added.
[New]
Power consumption: 0.1 W (Standard type, With power-saving circuit)
Coil temperature rise: 1°C (Standard type, With power-saving circuit)
Product Features
Power consumption: 0.1 W (Standard type, With power-saving circuit)
Coil temperature rise: 1°C (Standard type, With power-saving circuit)
[Link]
Disclaimer
SMC Corporation published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 22:48:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about SMC CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on SMC CORPORATION
Sales 2022
704 B
6 173 M
6 173 M
Net income 2022
163 B
1 432 M
1 432 M
Net cash 2022
639 B
5 604 M
5 604 M
P/E ratio 2022
28,4x
Yield 2022
0,93%
Capitalization
4 636 B
40 617 M
40 642 M
EV / Sales 2022
5,68x
EV / Sales 2023
5,20x
Nbr of Employees
20 619
Free-Float
85,3%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SMC CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
70 160,00 JPY
Average target price
77 507,14 JPY
Spread / Average Target
10,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.