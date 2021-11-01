New Products : Direct Operated 3-Port Solenoid Valve / V100

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 704 B 6 173 M 6 173 M Net income 2022 163 B 1 432 M 1 432 M Net cash 2022 639 B 5 604 M 5 604 M P/E ratio 2022 28,4x Yield 2022 0,93% Capitalization 4 636 B 40 617 M 40 642 M EV / Sales 2022 5,68x EV / Sales 2023 5,20x Nbr of Employees 20 619 Free-Float 85,3% Chart SMC CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SMC CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 70 160,00 JPY Average target price 77 507,14 JPY Spread / Average Target 10,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Yoshiki Takada President & Representative Director Yoshitada Doi Director, Executive Officer & GM-Technology Susumu Maruyama Director, Executive Officer & Head-Administration Masanobu Kaizu Independent Outside Director Toshiharu Kagawa Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SMC CORPORATION 11.45% 39 354 COGNEX CORPORATION 9.10% 15 478 SHIMADZU CORPORATION 17.08% 11 921 MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC. -0.27% 8 321 RENISHAW PLC -12.76% 5 005 INFICON HOLDING AG 45.05% 3 123