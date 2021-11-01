Log in
    6273   JP3162600005

SMC CORPORATION

(6273)
New Products : Direct Operated 3-Port Solenoid Valve / V100

11/01/2021 | 06:49pm EDT
Direct Operated 3-Port Solenoid Valve　V100 Series

New

Updated Nov-21.

  • A large flow type (Type U) has been added. [New]
  • Power consumption: 0.1 W (Standard type, With power-saving circuit)
  • Coil temperature rise: 1°C (Standard type, With power-saving circuit)
Product Features Power consumption: 0.1 W (Standard type, With power-saving circuit) Coil temperature rise: 1°C (Standard type, With power-saving circuit) [Link]

Disclaimer

SMC Corporation published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 22:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 704 B 6 173 M 6 173 M
Net income 2022 163 B 1 432 M 1 432 M
Net cash 2022 639 B 5 604 M 5 604 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 0,93%
Capitalization 4 636 B 40 617 M 40 642 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,68x
EV / Sales 2023 5,20x
Nbr of Employees 20 619
Free-Float 85,3%
