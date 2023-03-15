New Products : Dual Rod Cylinder / CXS2
Dual Rod Cylinder ø6, ø10, ø16, ø20, ø25, ø32 CXS2 Series
Updated Mar-23
Allowable kinetic energy: 0.016 J (7 times that of the existing model)
Max. piston speed: 800 mm/s (2.6 times that of the existing model)
Max. standard stroke increased
Mounting dimensions are compatible with the existing CXS series products.
Double piston construction provides twice the output force.
Non-rotating accuracy of ±0.1° because of the dual rod construction
Product Features
Features
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Piping is possible in 2 directions. (Possible in 3 directions for ø6)
[Link]
Weight reduced by 7%: 0.15 kg → 0.14 kg (Compared with the CXS□ series, ø10, 10 mm stroke)
Stroke is adjustable up to −5 mm.
Compact auto switches are mountable. (D-M9□, D-A9□)
Workpiece can be mounted from 3 directions.
[Link]
Body can be mounted from 4 directions.
[Link]
Disclaimer
SMC Corporation published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 03:52:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
