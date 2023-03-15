Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SMC Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6273   JP3162600005

SMC CORPORATION

(6273)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:50:20 2023-03-16 am EDT
66790.00 JPY   -2.00%
03/15New Products : Dual Rod Cylinder / CXS2
PU
03/08New Products : Compact Type Speed Controller with Indicator / JAS-S
PU
03/06SMC Repurchases Shares for 14.8 Billion Yen in February
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Products : Dual Rod Cylinder / CXS2

03/15/2023 | 11:53pm EDT
Dual Rod Cylinder ø6, ø10, ø16, ø20, ø25, ø32　CXS2 Series

New

Updated Mar-23

  • Allowable kinetic energy: 0.016 J (7 times that of the existing model)
  • Max. piston speed: 800 mm/s (2.6 times that of the existing model)
  • Max. standard stroke increased
  • Mounting dimensions are compatible with the existing CXS series products.
  • Double piston construction provides twice the output force.
  • Non-rotating accuracy of ±0.1° because of the dual rod construction
Product Features Features [Link] Double piston construction provides twice the output force. [Link] Non-rotating accuracy of ±0.1° because of the dual rod construction [Link] Piping is possible in 2 directions. (Possible in 3 directions for ø6) [Link] Weight reduced by 7%: 0.15 kg → 0.14 kg (Compared with the CXS□ series, ø10, 10 mm stroke) Stroke is adjustable up to −5 mm. Compact auto switches are mountable. (D-M9□, D-A9□) Workpiece can be mounted from 3 directions. [Link] Body can be mounted from 4 directions. [Link]

Attachments

Disclaimer

SMC Corporation published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 03:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 819 B 6 184 M 6 184 M
Net income 2023 210 B 1 586 M 1 586 M
Net cash 2023 638 B 4 816 M 4 816 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,2x
Yield 2023 1,31%
Capitalization 4 412 B 33 293 M 33 293 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,60x
EV / Sales 2024 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 21 620
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart SMC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SMC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 68 150,00 JPY
Average target price 77 106,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshiki Takada President & Representative Director
Yoshitada Doi Director, Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Susumu Maruyama Executive Officer & Head-Reformation Project
Masanobu Kaizu Independent Outside Director
Toshiharu Kagawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMC CORPORATION23.25%32 974
COGNEX CORPORATION1.95%8 287
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.5.04%5 919
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.10.64%5 596
RENISHAW PLC12.81%3 656
BADGER METER, INC.9.24%3 489