New Products : Flame Resistant (Equivalent to UL-94 Standard V-0) Spatter Cover / KR-□C-X1807

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 714 B 6 199 M 6 199 M Net income 2022 172 B 1 490 M 1 490 M Net cash 2022 615 B 5 335 M 5 335 M P/E ratio 2022 24,8x Yield 2022 1,01% Capitalization 4 254 B 36 913 M 36 913 M EV / Sales 2022 5,09x EV / Sales 2023 4,64x Nbr of Employees 20 619 Free-Float - Chart SMC CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SMC CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Last Close Price 64 380,00 JPY Average target price 80 933,33 JPY Spread / Average Target 25,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Yoshiki Takada President & Representative Director Yoshitada Doi Director, Executive Officer & GM-Technology Susumu Maruyama Executive Officer & Head-Reformation Project Masanobu Kaizu Independent Outside Director Toshiharu Kagawa Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SMC CORPORATION -17.03% 36 913 COGNEX CORPORATION -16.18% 11 524 SHIMADZU CORPORATION -14.62% 10 598 MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC. -15.11% 8 200 WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD. -13.22% 7 751 RENISHAW PLC 1.55% 4 786