  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  SMC Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6273   JP3162600005

SMC CORPORATION

(6273)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Products : Flame Resistant (Equivalent to UL-94 Standard V-0) Spatter Cover / KR-□C-X1807

02/06/2022 | 05:58pm EST
Flame Resistant (Equivalent to UL-94 Standard V-0) Spatter Cover　KR-□C-X1807

New

Updated Feb-22

  • Prevents the adhesion and entry of welding spatter
  • Uses a flame-retardant material
    (Equivalent to UL-94 Standard V-0 Soft PVC)
Product Features Prevents the adhesion and entry of welding spatter Uses a flame-retardant material (Equivalent to UL-94 Standard V-0 Soft PVC) [Link] Applicable model and size [Link]

Disclaimer

SMC Corporation published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 22:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 714 B 6 199 M 6 199 M
Net income 2022 172 B 1 490 M 1 490 M
Net cash 2022 615 B 5 335 M 5 335 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,8x
Yield 2022 1,01%
Capitalization 4 254 B 36 913 M 36 913 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,09x
EV / Sales 2023 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 20 619
Free-Float -
Chart SMC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SMC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 64 380,00 JPY
Average target price 80 933,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshiki Takada President & Representative Director
Yoshitada Doi Director, Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Susumu Maruyama Executive Officer & Head-Reformation Project
Masanobu Kaizu Independent Outside Director
Toshiharu Kagawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMC CORPORATION-17.03%36 913
COGNEX CORPORATION-16.18%11 524
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-14.62%10 598
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-15.11%8 200
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-13.22%7 751
RENISHAW PLC1.55%4 786