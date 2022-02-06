New Products : Flame Resistant (Equivalent to UL-94 Standard V-0) Spatter Cover / KR-□C-X1807
Flame Resistant (Equivalent to UL-94 Standard V-0) Spatter Cover KR-□C-X1807
Updated Feb-22
Prevents the adhesion and entry of welding spatter
Uses a flame-retardant material
(Equivalent to UL-94 Standard V-0 Soft PVC)
Product Features
Applicable model and size
