New Products : Grippers for Collaborative Robots / ZXP7-PFL1-□-X1, JMHZ2-X7500-KR for KAWADA ROBOTICS CORPORATION, NEXTAGE
Grippers for Collaborative Robots ZXP7-PFL1-□-X1, JMHZ2-X7500-KR for KAWADA ROBOTICS CORPORATION, NEXTAGE
Updated Feb-23
Cups with Flange
Standards: Conforming to ISO9409-1-50-4-M6
Tube-less piping
Individual piping to suction cups is unnecessary and there is no interference with workpieces or operators
A wide variety of cup variations are available to support a wide range of workpieces.
Air Gripper
Compact, lightweight product with high gripping force due to air operation
An air gripper that realizes high rigidity and high precision due to its guide-integrated construction
With high-precision linear guide
Repeatability: ±0.01 mm
Standards: Conforming to ISO9409-1-50-4-M6
Product Features
For Adsorption: Cups with Flange ZXP7-PFL1-□-X1
[Link]
For Adsorption Cups with Flange ZXP7-PFL1-□-X1
Standards: Conforming to ISO9409-1-50-4-M6
Tube-less piping
Individual piping to suction cups is unnecessary and there is no interference with workpieces or operators
Features a rounded appearance without corners
A wide variety of cup variations are available to support a wide range of workpieces.
Possible to change the number of suction cups and mounting pitches
[Link]
For Gripping: Air Gripper JMHZ2-X7500-KR
Compact, lightweight product with high gripping force due to air operation
An air gripper that realizes high rigidity and high precision due to its guide-integrated construction
With high-precision linear guide
Repeatability: ±0.01 mm
Integrated speed adjustment mechanism
A split protective cover for easy air gripper maintenance
Selectable attachment, protective cover, and number of auto switches
Standards: Conforming to ISO9409-1-50-4-M6
[Link]
Disclaimer
SMC Corporation published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 22:39:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about SMC CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on SMC CORPORATION
Sales 2023
820 B
6 119 M
6 119 M
Net income 2023
210 B
1 568 M
1 568 M
Net cash 2023
655 B
4 887 M
4 887 M
P/E ratio 2023
20,9x
Yield 2023
1,32%
Capitalization
4 348 B
32 424 M
32 424 M
EV / Sales 2023
4,50x
EV / Sales 2024
4,47x
Nbr of Employees
21 620
Free-Float
84,2%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SMC CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
66 940,00 JPY
Average target price
75 596,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target
12,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.