  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SMC Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6273   JP3162600005

SMC CORPORATION

(6273)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-20 am EST
66940.00 JPY   -0.24%
05:40pNew Products : Grippers for Collaborative Robots / ZXP7-PFL1-□-X1, JMHZ2-X7500-KR for KAWADA ROBOTICS CORPORATION, NEXTAGE
PU
02/14SMC's Attributable Profit Grows 25% in Fiscal Nine Months; Shares Fall 3%
MT
02/14Smc : Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Products : Grippers for Collaborative Robots / ZXP7-PFL1-□-X1, JMHZ2-X7500-KR for KAWADA ROBOTICS CORPORATION, NEXTAGE

02/20/2023 | 05:40pm EST
Grippers for Collaborative Robots ZXP7-PFL1-□-X1, JMHZ2-X7500-KR for KAWADA ROBOTICS CORPORATION, NEXTAGE

New

Updated Feb-23

  • Cups with Flange

  • Standards: Conforming to ISO9409-1-50-4-M6
  • Tube-less piping
    Individual piping to suction cups is unnecessary and there is no interference with workpieces or operators
  • A wide variety of cup variations are available to support a wide range of workpieces.

  • Air Gripper

  • Compact, lightweight product with high gripping force due to air operation
  • An air gripper that realizes high rigidity and high precision due to its guide-integrated construction
  • With high-precision linear guide
  • Repeatability: ±0.01 mm
  • Standards: Conforming to ISO9409-1-50-4-M6
Product Features For Adsorption: Cups with Flange ZXP7-PFL1-□-X1 [Link] For Adsorption Cups with Flange ZXP7-PFL1-□-X1
  • Standards: Conforming to ISO9409-1-50-4-M6
  • Tube-less piping
    　Individual piping to suction cups is unnecessary and there is no interference with workpieces or operators
  • Features a rounded appearance without corners
  • A wide variety of cup variations are available to support a wide range of workpieces.
  • Possible to change the number of suction cups and mounting pitches
  • [Link] For Gripping: Air Gripper JMHZ2-X7500-KR
  • Compact, lightweight product with high gripping force due to air operation
  • An air gripper that realizes high rigidity and high precision due to its guide-integrated construction
  • With high-precision linear guide
  • Repeatability: ±0.01 mm
  • Integrated speed adjustment mechanism
  • A split protective cover for easy air gripper maintenance
  • Selectable attachment, protective cover, and number of auto switches
  • Standards: Conforming to ISO9409-1-50-4-M6
  • [Link]

Attachments

Disclaimer

SMC Corporation published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 22:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SMC CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2023 820 B 6 119 M 6 119 M
Net income 2023 210 B 1 568 M 1 568 M
Net cash 2023 655 B 4 887 M 4 887 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,9x
Yield 2023 1,32%
Capitalization 4 348 B 32 424 M 32 424 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,50x
EV / Sales 2024 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 21 620
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart SMC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SMC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 66 940,00 JPY
Average target price 75 596,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshiki Takada President & Representative Director
Yoshitada Doi Director, Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Susumu Maruyama Executive Officer & Head-Reformation Project
Masanobu Kaizu Independent Outside Director
Toshiharu Kagawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMC CORPORATION20.73%32 430
COGNEX CORPORATION2.19%8 306
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.12.40%6 334
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.7.00%5 568
BADGER METER, INC.10.33%3 521
RENISHAW PLC7.42%3 437