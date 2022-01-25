New Products : High Pressure Coolant Check Valve / AK-DPY00025/26
High Pressure Coolant Check Valve AK-DPY00025/26
Updated Jan-22
Max. operating pressure: 15 MPa
Compact and lightweight: Weight 130 g (Rc3/8), 210 g (Rc1/2)
Structure that prevents foreign matter from piling up around the main
valve Laser-welded connection prevents looseness
Product Features
Max. operating pressure: 15 MPa
Compact and lightweight, Structure that prevents foreign matter from piling up around the main valve
[Link]
Application examples
[Link]
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.