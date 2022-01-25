Log in
    6273   JP3162600005

SMC CORPORATION

(6273)
New Products : High Pressure Coolant Check Valve / AK-DPY00025/26

01/25/2022 | 05:41pm EST
High Pressure Coolant Check Valve　AK-DPY00025/26

New

Updated Jan-22

  • Max. operating pressure: 15 MPa
  • Compact and lightweight: Weight 130 g (Rc3/8), 210 g (Rc1/2)
  • Structure that prevents foreign matter from piling up around the main
    valve Laser-welded connection prevents looseness
Product Features Max. operating pressure: 15 MPa

Compact and lightweight, Structure that prevents foreign matter from piling up around the main valve

[Link] Application examples [Link]

Disclaimer

SMC Corporation published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 22:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SMC CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2022 714 B 6 275 M 6 275 M
Net income 2022 172 B 1 508 M 1 508 M
Net cash 2022 615 B 5 399 M 5 399 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 1,02%
Capitalization 4 208 B 36 940 M 36 962 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,03x
EV / Sales 2023 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 20 619
Free-Float -
Chart SMC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SMC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 63 690,00 JPY
Average target price 80 933,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshiki Takada President & Representative Director
Yoshitada Doi Director, Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Susumu Maruyama Executive Officer & Head-Reformation Project
Masanobu Kaizu Independent Outside Director
Toshiharu Kagawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMC CORPORATION-15.61%37 990
COGNEX CORPORATION-12.92%11 971
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-15.65%10 595
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-6.06%9 074
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-7.93%8 545
RENISHAW PLC-10.96%4 168