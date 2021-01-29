Log in
New Products : Metal Speed Controller with One-touch Fitting / ASB

01/29/2021 | 07:38am EST
NEW
Metal Speed Controller
with One-touch Fitting
ASB Series Updated Jan-21
  • Improved environmental resistance with the all metal exterior
  • For use in environments with welding spatter, dust, ultraviolet, etc.
  • Improved installability
    More space beneath the tube. Easier installation/removal of the tube
  • Lightweight: Approx. 28% reduction (54g → 39g)
Product Features
■Improved environmental resistance with the all metal exterior
[Link]
■Variations
[Link]
■Related equipment
[Link]

Copyright © SMC Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

SMC Corporation published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 12:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
