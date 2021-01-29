New Products : Metal Speed Controller with One-touch Fitting / ASB

NEW
Metal Speed Controller
with One-touch Fitting
ASB Series Updated Jan-21
-
Improved environmental resistance with the all metal exterior
-
For use in environments with welding spatter, dust, ultraviolet, etc.
-
Improved installability
More space beneath the tube. Easier installation/removal of the tube
-
Lightweight: Approx. 28% reduction (54g → 39g)
Product Features
■Improved environmental resistance with the all metal exterior
[Link]
Copyright © SMC Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Disclaimer
SMC Corporation published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 12:37:08 UTC.