New Products : Metal Speed Controller with One-touch Fitting / ASB

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 514 B 4 907 M 4 907 M Net income 2021 106 B 1 013 M 1 013 M Net cash 2021 612 B 5 844 M 5 844 M P/E ratio 2021 41,5x Yield 2021 0,63% Capitalization 4 393 B 42 103 M 41 915 M EV / Sales 2021 7,35x EV / Sales 2022 6,31x Nbr of Employees 20 853 Free-Float 87,7% Chart SMC CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SMC CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 67 241,43 JPY Last Close Price 66 040,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 25,4% Spread / Average Target 1,82% Spread / Lowest Target -22,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Katsunori Maruyama President & Representative Director Seiji Kosugi Director & General Manager-Technology Yoshiyuki Takada Chairman-Emeritus Yoshiki Takada Representative Director, Vice President & GM-Sales Masahiko Satake Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SMC CORPORATION 4.91% 42 103 METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC. 2.73% 27 859 COGNEX CORPORATION 1.55% 14 238 SHIMADZU CORPORATION 1.87% 11 537 MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC. 10.98% 9 206 RENISHAW PLC 5.30% 6 058