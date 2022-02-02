Log in
New Products : Mist Separator Regulator / AWM-D, Micro Mist Separator Regulator / AWD-D

02/02/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Mist Separator Regulator　AWM-D Series
Micro Mist Separator Regulator　AWD-D Series

New

Updated Feb-22

  • Transparent bowl guard
    Improved environmental durability due to 2-layer construction
    (Body sizes 30 and larger) Better visibility: 360°
  • Lightweight: Max. 40.7% reduction (0.24 kg)
Product Features Transparent bowl guard

Improved environmental durability due to 2-layer construction (Body sizes 30 and larger)

[Link]

Better environmental resistance
The transparent bowl guard protects the inner bowl!

The bowl guard with windows has been replaced with a polycarbonate transparent bowl guard. Now, even if the
environment changes and the bowl is exposed to corrosive chemical or oil splash, the foreign matter will not
come into direct contact with the pressurized bowl. This can reduce the risk of bowl breakage.

[Link]

Better visibility: 360°

The transparent bowl guard allows for easy checking of the condensate level inside the filter bowl and the remaining oil amount in the lubricator from any direction.。

[Link]

Lightweight: Max. 40.7% reduction (0.24 kg)

[Link]

Knob cover (Option)

Can be mounted on the knob in order to prevent the accidental operation of the knob

[Link] Simple Specials System

For modular connection units (shipped assembled), the simple specials system can be used.

[Link]

Please contact your local sales representative for more details.



[Link]

Disclaimer

SMC Corporation published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
