New Products : Mist Separator Regulator / AWM-D, Micro Mist Separator Regulator / AWD-D

Improved environmental durability due to 2-layer construction (Body sizes 30 and larger)

Better environmental resistance

The transparent bowl guard protects the inner bowl!

The bowl guard with windows has been replaced with a polycarbonate transparent bowl guard. Now, even if the

environment changes and the bowl is exposed to corrosive chemical or oil splash, the foreign matter will not

come into direct contact with the pressurized bowl. This can reduce the risk of bowl breakage.

Better visibility: 360°

The transparent bowl guard allows for easy checking of the condensate level inside the filter bowl and the remaining oil amount in the lubricator from any direction.。

Lightweight: Max. 40.7% reduction (0.24 kg)

Knob cover (Option)

Can be mounted on the knob in order to prevent the accidental operation of the knob

For modular connection units (shipped assembled), the simple specials system can be used.

Please contact your local sales representative for more details.