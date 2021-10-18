New Products : Pinch Valve / LPV

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 707 B 6 185 M 6 185 M Net income 2022 163 B 1 429 M 1 429 M Net cash 2022 639 B 5 593 M 5 593 M P/E ratio 2022 26,6x Yield 2022 0,99% Capitalization 4 330 B 37 925 M 37 891 M EV / Sales 2022 5,22x EV / Sales 2023 4,79x Nbr of Employees 20 619 Free-Float 85,3% Chart SMC CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SMC CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 65 530,00 JPY Average target price 77 507,14 JPY Spread / Average Target 18,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Yoshiki Takada President & Representative Director Yoshitada Doi Director, Executive Officer & GM-Technology Susumu Maruyama Director, Executive Officer & Head-Administration Masanobu Kaizu Independent Outside Director Toshiharu Kagawa Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SMC CORPORATION 4.10% 37 925 COGNEX CORPORATION 5.14% 14 916 SHIMADZU CORPORATION 18.83% 12 298 MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC. -3.84% 8 022 RENISHAW PLC -19.93% 4 619 INFICON HOLDING AG 47.28% 3 148