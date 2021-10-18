Log in
    6273   JP3162600005

SMC CORPORATION

(6273)
New Products : Pinch Valve / LPV

10/18/2021 | 03:22am EDT
NEW
Pinch Valve
LPV Series Updated Oct-21
  • Highly resistant to contamination and reduces valve failures
  • Applicable tubing:
    Silicone, PharMed®BPT, Tygon®
  • Power consumption: 2.0 W
  • Compact: Valve width 20 mm
  • Easy tubing replacement
Product Features
■Pinch Valve LPV Series
[Link]
■Easy tubing replacement
[Link]
■2 patterns of mounting
[Link]
■Application Examples
[Link]

Disclaimer

SMC Corporation published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
