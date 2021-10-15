New Products : Separate Controller Ionizer Bar Type/Nozzle Type / IZT40/41/42/43

NEW Separate Controller Ionizer

Bar Type/Nozzle Type

IZT40/41/42/43 Series Updated Oct-21 An IO-Link type has been added to the IZT41/42/43. [New]

The controller and high-voltage power supply module can be mounted separately.

Space saving: Height 37 mm x Width 30 mm (Bar type)

Thickness 16 mm x Width 53 mm x Height 32 mm (Nozzle type)

Potential amplitude: 25 V or less

Rapid static neutralization: Fastest time of 0.1 s

3 types of emitter cartridges

High speed static neutralization cartridge

Energy saving static neutralization cartridge

Energy saving high-efficiency cartridge

Product Features

Dual AC Type IZT42 Series (Potential amplitude reduction specification)

The potential amplitude can be reduced with SMC's original dual AC type sensor.

Static neutralization in consideration of damage to a device which is sensitive to electrostatic discharge (ESD) can be achieved.

The potential amplitude applied to the applicable workpiece is reduced even if the workpiece is mounted within close proximity of the ionizer.

Dual AC type IZT42 + ions and − ions are discharged at the same time to allow the + and − ions to reach the workpiece evenly, thereby reducing the potential amplitude. AC type IZT40, 41, 43 + ion and − ion layers reach the workpiece alternately, which increases the potential amplitude.



[Link]

Application Examples For the static neutralization of glass substrates Prevents the breakage of glass substrates by the static electricity generated when the substrate is lifted from the surface plate For the static neutralization of electric substrates ・Prevents element disruption due to discharge

・Prevents the adhesion of dust

■Emitter contamination detection continually displayed and output

■Individual ON/OFF command from an external input signal With auto balance function The sensor is installed within the ionizer body and may be mounted anywhere.

The offset voltage (ion balance) in the static neutralization area is controlled so that the voltage is maintained at a constant value by monitoring the ions emitted from the ionizer using the ground line.

AC Type IZT41, 43 Series With auto balance function



Standard Type IZT40 Series Simple operation: Can be controlled by powering the ionizer ON An AC adapter is available. (The AC adapter can only be used for 1 ionizer.)

The compact body allows for space saving.

One controller can control a maximum of 4 ionizers./Bar type, Nozzle type

A flexible layout can be achieved due to the various module connection methods./Bar type, Nozzle type

Air can be supplied by air piping on one side./Bar type

2 types of brackets are available.