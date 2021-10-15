Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SMC Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6273   JP3162600005

SMC CORPORATION

(6273)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Products : Separate Controller Ionizer Bar Type/Nozzle Type / IZT40/41/42/43

10/15/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NEW
Separate Controller Ionizer
Bar Type/Nozzle Type
IZT40/41/42/43 Series Updated Oct-21
  • An IO-Link type has been added to the IZT41/42/43.[New]
  • The controller and high-voltage power supply module can be mounted separately.
  • Space saving: Height 37 mm x Width 30 mm (Bar type)
    Thickness 16 mm x Width 53 mm x Height 32 mm (Nozzle type)
  • One controller can control a maximum of 4 ionizers.
  • Potential amplitude: 25 V or less
  • Rapid static neutralization: Fastest time of 0.1 s
  • 3 types of emitter cartridges
    High speed static neutralization cartridge
    Energy saving static neutralization cartridge
    Energy saving high-efficiency cartridge
  • Static neutralization is possible even when air is not being supplied.
Product Features
■Space saving
[Link]
■Dual AC Type IZT42 Series (Potential amplitude reduction specification)
[Link]


The potential amplitude can be reduced with SMC's original dual AC type sensor.
Static neutralization in consideration of damage to a device which is sensitive to electrostatic discharge (ESD) can be achieved.
The potential amplitude applied to the applicable workpiece is reduced even if the workpiece is mounted within close proximity of the ionizer.

[Link]

Dual AC type IZT42

+ ions and − ions are discharged at the same time to allow the + and − ions to reach the workpiece evenly, thereby reducing the potential amplitude.

[Link]

AC type IZT40, 41, 43

+ ion and − ion layers reach the workpiece alternately, which increases the potential amplitude.

[Link]

Application Examples For the static neutralization of glass substrates

[Link]

Prevents the breakage of glass substrates by the static electricity generated when the substrate is lifted from the surface plate

For the static neutralization of electric substrates

[Link]

・Prevents element disruption due to discharge
・Prevents the adhesion of dust

■Emitter contamination detection continually displayed and output
■Individual ON/OFF command from an external input signal

With auto balance function

The sensor is installed within the ionizer body and may be mounted anywhere.
The offset voltage (ion balance) in the static neutralization area is controlled so that the voltage is maintained at a constant value by monitoring the ions emitted from the ionizer using the ground line.

[Link]
■AC Type IZT41, 43 Series

With auto balance function

[Link]
■Standard Type IZT40 Series

Simple operation: Can be controlled by powering the ionizer ON

[Link]

An AC adapter is available.

(The AC adapter can only be used for 1 ionizer.)

[Link]
■The compact body allows for space saving.
[Link]
■Space saving/Nozzle type
[Link]
■One controller can control a maximum of 4 ionizers./Bar type, Nozzle type
[Link]
■A flexible layout can be achieved due to the various module connection methods./Bar type, Nozzle type
[Link]
■For the insertion and removal of high voltage cables/Nozzle type

[Link]
■Various low maintenance cartridges can be selected according to the application./Bar type, Nozzle type


●Emitter cartridge type: For Bar

[Link]

●Emitter cartridge type: For Nozzle

[Link]

●Emitter material type

[Link]

■Air can be supplied by air piping on one side./Bar type
[Link]
■Bar and high voltage cable lengths are selectable./Bar type, Nozzle type

[Link]
■2 types of brackets are available.
[Link]

Disclaimer

SMC Corporation published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 08:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SMC CORPORATION
04:12aNEW PRODUCTS : Separate Controller Ionizer Bar Type/Nozzle Type / IZT40/41/42/43
PU
10/14SMC : Exhibits at Weftec at McCormick Place, Chicago, Oct. 18 - 20
AQ
10/04NEW PRODUCTS : 3-Color Display Digital Flow Switch / PF2MC7(-L)
PU
10/04DISCONTINUED PRODUCTS : AC Servo Motor Driver / LECSB/C/S(-S)
PU
09/30NEW PRODUCTS : Modular Connection Type 5-Port Solenoid Valve / SY3000/5000-X990
PU
09/29SMC : Annual Report 2021
PU
09/29SMC : Global Exhibitions
PU
09/29SMC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/28SMC : Equipment for the Food Manufacturing Industry
PU
09/27NEW PRODUCTS : Bernoulli Gripper / ZNC20-X1
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SMC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 707 B 6 200 M 6 200 M
Net income 2022 163 B 1 433 M 1 433 M
Net cash 2022 639 B 5 607 M 5 607 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 1,04%
Capitalization 4 144 B 36 464 M 36 351 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,96x
EV / Sales 2023 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 20 619
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart SMC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SMC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 62 710,00 JPY
Average target price 77 507,14 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshiki Takada President & Representative Director
Yoshitada Doi Director, Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Susumu Maruyama Director, Executive Officer & Head-Administration
Masanobu Kaizu Independent Outside Director
Toshiharu Kagawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMC CORPORATION-0.38%36 464
COGNEX CORPORATION3.26%14 649
SHIMADZU CORPORATION16.83%12 148
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-3.47%8 053
RENISHAW PLC-20.03%4 585
INFICON HOLDING AG44.31%3 084