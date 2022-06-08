|
New Products : Stainless Steel Speed Controller with One-touch Fitting / ASG
Stainless Steel Speed Controller with One-touch Fitting ASG Series
Updated Jun-22
Improved environmental resistance with the all stainless steel exterior
Possible for use in environments such as high temperature, water splashing, and where copper and zinc cannot be used
Max. operating temperature: 150℃
NSF H1 grease
Connection thread: Supports M5, R, and G
Material: Stainless steel 316 (Body A), FKM (Seal material)
* Stainless steel 304 is used as the material for parts other than body A.
Compact: Height reduced by 23％, Lightweight: 21 g ← 42 g
Product Features
Improved environmental resistance with the all stainless steel exterior
Disclaimer
SMC Corporation published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 04:11:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
