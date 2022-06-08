Log in
    6273   JP3162600005

SMC CORPORATION

(6273)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/08 12:05:32 am EDT
71420.00 JPY   +2.06%
NEW PRODUCTS : Stainless Steel Speed Controller with One-touch Fitting / ASG
PU
SMC Exhibits at Automate 2022, June 6-9 in Detroit
AQ
SMC : Presentation of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
New Products : Stainless Steel Speed Controller with One-touch Fitting / ASG

06/08/2022 | 12:12am EDT
Stainless Steel Speed Controller with One-touch Fitting　ASG Series

New

Updated Jun-22

  • Improved environmental resistance with the all stainless steel exterior
    　Possible for use in environments such as high temperature, water splashing, and where copper and zinc cannot be used
  • Max. operating temperature: 150℃
  • NSF H1 grease
  • Connection thread: Supports M5, R, and G
  • Material: Stainless steel 316 (Body A), FKM (Seal material)
    * Stainless steel 304 is used as the material for parts other than body A.
  • Compact: Height reduced by 23％, Lightweight: 21 g ← 42 g
Product Features Improved environmental resistance with the all stainless steel exterior [Link]

Disclaimer

SMC Corporation published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 04:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 722 B 5 446 M 5 446 M
Net income 2022 177 B 1 335 M 1 335 M
Net cash 2022 591 B 4 457 M 4 457 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,2x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 4 573 B 34 507 M 34 507 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,52x
EV / Sales 2023 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 21 620
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart SMC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SMC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 69 980,00 JPY
Average target price 79 280,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshiki Takada President & Representative Director
Yoshitada Doi Director, Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Susumu Maruyama Executive Officer & Head-Reformation Project
Masanobu Kaizu Independent Outside Director
Toshiharu Kagawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMC CORPORATION-10.84%34 331
COGNEX CORPORATION-37.41%8 383
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-30.21%6 785
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-29.74%6 093
RENISHAW PLC-14.31%3 860
SHUANGLIANG ECO-ENERGY SYSTEMS CO.,LTD29.22%3 087