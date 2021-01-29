Log in
New Products : Vacuum Gripper Unit for Collaborative Robots / ZXP7□41-X1

01/29/2021 | 07:39am EST
NEW
Vacuum Gripper Unit
for Collaborative Robots
ZXP7□41-X1 Updated Jan-21
  • Plug and Play configuration for immediate use
    TMComponent Easy programming
  • Operate by simply connecting 1 air supply tube and
    an electrical wiring M8 connector.
  • Integrated vacuum ejector, air supply/release valve, pressure sensor, and cups
  • Standards: Conforming to ISO9409-1-50-4-M6
Product Features
■Vacuum Gripper Unit for Collaborative Robots
[Link]
■Specifications
[Link]
■Adsorption Unit Variations
[Link]
■The cup pitch can be changed.
■The cup with flange can be used separately

(if using an external vacuum source).

■Dimensions
[Link]
■TMComponent

Easy programming

Using the certified software TMComponent of OMRON Corporation and TECHMAN ROBOT Inc., various operations and sensor signals can be easily programmed by using a control box equipped with the dedicated software tool 'TMflow' or by using graphical flowcharts on a Windows computer.
You can easily install the software by inserting a USB with the TMComponent software package into a control box or Windows computer.
* Please download the TMComponent software package from the SMC website, and save it to a USB memory.

[Link]

Disclaimer

SMC Corporation published this content on 14 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 12:38:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
