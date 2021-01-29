New Products : Vacuum Gripper Unit for Collaborative Robots / ZXP7□41-X1

Product Features

■TMComponent

Easy programming

Using the certified software TMComponent of OMRON Corporation and TECHMAN ROBOT Inc., various operations and sensor signals can be easily programmed by using a control box equipped with the dedicated software tool 'TMflow' or by using graphical flowcharts on a Windows computer.

You can easily install the software by inserting a USB with the TMComponent software package into a control box or Windows computer.

* Please download the TMComponent software package from the SMC website, and save it to a USB memory.