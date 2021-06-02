New Products : 3-Port Solenoid Valve Modular Type/Residual Pressure Release Valve / VP546E/746E

NEW
3-Port Solenoid Valve Modular Type/
Residual Pressure Release Valve
VP546E/746E Series Updated Jun-21
-
Can be connected to F.R.L. units (AC-D series)
Allows for space saving and reduced piping labor.
-
Flow rate characteristics C［dm3（/ s·bar）］
VP546E：7.5
VP746E：12.6
-
A model with a soft start-up function is also available.
-
Power consumption: 0.35 W (Without light)
-
Features a check valve built into the pilot flow path
(Supports pilot pressure drops caused by pressure fluctuations on the inlet side)
Product Features
