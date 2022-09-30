Advanced search
SMC : 20220930 SMC AnnualReport 2022

09/30/2022
Profile

Through the manufacture and sales of automatic control equipment including pneumatic instruments, SMC contributes to automated, labor-saving operations in industries.

Using the pressure of compressed air as a core energy source, pneumatic instruments perform automatic operations such as pushing, gripping and turning the objects in place of manual labor.

SMC is a comprehensive manufacturer covering the entire pneumatic system consisting of various equipment.

SMC's products are utilized in all industry sectors around the world.

Contents

1. Profile

P1

2.

Business Model

P2

3.

SMC at a Glance

P3

4.

Message from the President

P4

5.

SMC in the World

P12

6.

Corporate Governance

P13

7.

Financial Data

P17

8.

Financial Section

P19

9.

Corporate Data

P35

0 1

Overview of Pneumatic Control Instruments System

Push

Grip

Turn

Uses compressed air to do the work that would traditionally be done with manual labor.

Compress air

Remove heat

Filter and

Control air flow

Move

Exhaust to

and moisture

adjust pressure

work pieces

atmosphere

Compressor (Non-SMC)

Dryer

Air line equipment

Solenoid valves

Actuators

Application and Industry

Used for all applications and industries

Automobile

Semiconductor

Machine tools

Food

Medical

(Automobile assembly line)

(Coater/Developer)

(Laser processing machine)

(Bottle filling machine)

(Hematology analyzer)

Automobile

PC

Plastic bottle drink

Factory

Bags for snacks and

Hospital

Mobile devices

other foodstuffs

Business Model

0 2

Providing Advanced Technical Services and a Stable Supply of Products on a Global Scale

We manufacture and sell automatic control equipment products, including pneumatic instruments. Pneumatic instruments are environmentally friendly automatic control equipment powered by compressed air which can be emitted to the atmosphere without creating pollution. Building upon the advanced technologies we have accumulated over the years, we will continue to develop and supply automatic control equipment products that deliver improved energy conservation performance with reduced size and weight.

Social issues

Declining birthrate

Environmental

Development of

Aging population

issues

Declining working

ICT

Climate change

population

Provide

value

Factory Automation

Reduction of

Expanding

environmental

technological

& labor-saving

impact

innovations

Production

Strengths

Efficient production system and

thorough quality control

Resilient supply

Japan

China

Vietnam India

Singapore Czech

Japan

6 Sites

Global 7

Sites

+ more

R&D

Sales

Strengths Product development that

Strengths

Locally rooted but globally spread

meets the needs

sales network

Global network

Japan

U.S. Europe China

Global network

Japan

N.C.S

Europe Asia

America

Engineers:1,900people

Clean

Sales

Sales

Japan

54Offices

staff:

1,100people

Global 80+ more

staff:

7,800people

Ecology Safety

Countries

Sales

A one-stop shop for various automatic control equipment

A wide range of products and rich inventory

(quick delivery system)

models:Items:

Base 12,000 700,000

Pneumatic instruments

Electric instruments

Sensors

Temperature control

equipment

World's No.1 comprehensive manufacturer of

pneumatic instruments

Japan Market share

Global Market share

No.1

No.1

64%39%

SMC at a Glance

0 3

SMC at a Glance

2022 (Consolidated)

SMC was established in 1959 under the name Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. Its current name "SMC" stands for

727,397

Sintered Metal (Shoketsu Kinzoku in Japanese) Company. Under the "customer-first policy" maintained since its

million

yen

establishment, responding to customer requests, SMC began the manufacture and sales of automatic control equipment

including pneumatic instruments. Globally expanding its manufacturing, sales, and research and development activities,

SMC continues to grow as a comprehensive manufacturer of automatic control equipment.

5-port solenoid valve

Products

'09

Compact cylinder

(SY3000/SY5000)

'14

(JCM/JMB/JCQ/

'93

5-port solenoid

'98

2-port

chemical liquid

JMGP)

valve (SY/SX)

valve

(LVC/LVA/LVH)

'82

Compact cylinder (CQ)

'10

Direct-operated2-port

Air gripper

'89 MHQ/MHC

solenoid valve (VX2)

Refrigerated

'04 thermo-chiller

(HRZ)

'11

(EX260)Fieldbus system

solenoid valve (VZ)

'84

Compact 5-port

Japan's first

Ionizer with electrostatic

aluminum-bodied air

Vacuum

ejector (ZM)

'70

Refrigerated air dryer

'04sensor (IZS30)

'86

'94

cylinder (CM/CA)

complying with CFC

2-port solenoid

regulations (IDF/IDU)

'04 valve (VX)

'87

Vacuum pad

'59

Filter elements

'77

General purpose

Net sales

fluid control valve

Digital pressure

2022 (Non-consolidated)

(PFC/QFC/SSC)

(Consolidated)

'88switch (ZSE/ISE)

466,970

'95 (LJ1)Electric actuator

million yen

High-performance

'71 solenoid valve (VS)

Air F.R.L. (3-part combination: filter, regulator,

Mechanically jointed

rodless cylinder

'61lubricator) units for air line equipment

'89(MYC/MYH)

Net sales

(Non-consolidated)

1960

1970

1980

1990

2000

2010

2022

Established 1962:From Start-up

From1974: Take-off

From1989:

Ascent

Major Events/Facilities

'98Acquired ISO 9001 certification

East Japan Logistics

'21Center

'67

Embarked on overseas sales operations

'86

Corporate name changed to

'99 Acquired ISO 14001 certification

SMC Corporation

SMC (Singapore) Manufacturing

Japan Technical Center

Embarked on overseas R&D operations

Shimotsuma Factory

'91Kamaishi Factory

'00

'13

'83

Tsukuba 1st Factory

Listed on the Tokyo Stock

'97

Tono Factory

'87

'68 Soka 1st Factory

Exchange 2nd section

section

Embarked on overseas

'59

Established under the name

'73 Soka 2nd Factory

'84

'89

Listed on the Tokyo

'94

SMC (Beijing)

'14

SMC (Vietnam) Manufacturing

manufacturing operations

Stock Exchange 1st

Yamatsuri Factory

Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd.

'00 Manufacturing

Message from the President

0 4

As a comprehensive manufacturer of automatic control equipment to support automated, labor-saving operations in industry, we are working on BCP to fulfill our responsibility to supply products.

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, the spread of COVID-19 showed signs of slowing, and demand for capital investments across all industrial sectors increased sharply.

Due in part to the tailwind provided by the intensified conflict between the U.S. and China, which caused countries to begin onshoring their semiconductor production, semiconductor-related demand grew significantly. On the other hand, shortages of materials, particularly

semiconductors and electronic components, soaring prices for raw materials, and logistics disruption became increasingly serious.

Furthermore, the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has left the world facing a major crisis of conflict and division.

As a comprehensive manufacturer of automatic control equipment that supports automated, labor-saving operations in industry, as well as contributing to reductions in CO2 emissions, SMC intends to fulfill its responsibility to supply products under any circumstances, anywhere in the world.

To that end, SMC will further refine its strengths, which include a global network across more than 80 countries, 21,000 employees, an extensive product lineup of more than 700,000 items and abundant inventory, product development capabilities to respond to customer requests, and a solid financial base. We are also making capital investments to expand production capacity and create multi-location production centers and boosting security measures to protect customer information from the threat of cyberattacks.

Yoshiki Takada

President

SMC Corporation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SMC Corporation published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 04:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
