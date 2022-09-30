SMC : 20220930 SMC AnnualReport 2022

Through the manufacture and sales of automatic control equipment including pneumatic instruments, SMC contributes to automated, labor-saving operations in industries.
Using the pressure of compressed air as a core energy source, pneumatic instruments perform automatic operations such as pushing, gripping and turning the objects in place of manual labor.
SMC is a comprehensive manufacturer covering the entire pneumatic system consisting of various equipment.
SMC's products are utilized in all industry sectors around the world.
Overview of Pneumatic Control Instruments System
Push
Grip
Turn
Uses compressed air to do the work that would traditionally be done with manual labor.
Compress air
Remove heat
Filter and
Control air flow
Move
Exhaust to
and moisture
adjust pressure
work pieces
atmosphere
Compressor (Non-SMC)
Dryer
Air line equipment
Solenoid valves
Actuators
Application and Industry
Used for all applications and industries
Automobile
Semiconductor
Machine tools
Food
Medical
(Automobile assembly line)
(Coater/Developer)
(Laser processing machine)
(Bottle filling machine)
(Hematology analyzer)
Automobile
PC
Plastic bottle drink
Factory
Bags for snacks and
Hospital
Mobile devices
other foodstuffs
Business Model
Providing Advanced Technical Services and a Stable Supply of Products on a Global Scale
We manufacture and sell automatic control equipment products, including pneumatic instruments. Pneumatic instruments are environmentally friendly automatic control equipment powered by compressed air which can be emitted to the atmosphere without creating pollution. Building upon the advanced technologies we have accumulated over the years, we will continue to develop and supply automatic control equipment products that deliver improved energy conservation performance with reduced size and weight.
Social issues
Declining birthrate
Environmental
Development of
Aging population
issues
Declining working
ICT
Climate change
population
Provide
value
Factory Automation
Reduction of
Expanding
environmental
technological
& labor-saving
impact
innovations
Production
Strengths
Efficient production system and
thorough quality control
Resilient supply
Japan
China
Vietnam India
Singapore Czech
Japan
6 Sites
Global 7
Sites
+ more
R&D
Sales
Strengths Product development that
Strengths
Locally rooted but globally spread
meets the needs
sales network
Global network
Japan
U.S. Europe China
Global network
Japan
N.C.S
Europe Asia
America
Engineers:1,900people
Clean
Sales
Sales
Japan
54Offices
staff:
1,100people
Global 80+ more
staff:
7,800people
Ecology Safety
Countries
Sales
A one-stop shop for various automatic control equipment
A wide range of products and rich inventory
(quick delivery system)
models:Items:
Base 12,000 700,000
Pneumatic instruments
Electric instruments
Sensors
Temperature control
equipment
World's No.1 comprehensive manufacturer of
pneumatic instruments
Japan Market share
Global Market share
No.1
No.1
64%39%
SMC at a Glance
SMC at a Glance
2022 (Consolidated)
SMC was established in 1959 under the name Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. Its current name "SMC" stands for
727,397
Sintered Metal (Shoketsu Kinzoku in Japanese) Company. Under the "customer-first policy" maintained since its
million
yen
establishment, responding to customer requests, SMC began the manufacture and sales of automatic control equipment
including pneumatic instruments. Globally expanding its manufacturing, sales, and research and development activities,
SMC continues to grow as a comprehensive manufacturer of automatic control equipment.
5-port solenoid valve
Products
'09
︱
Compact cylinder
(SY3000/SY5000)
'14
(JCM/JMB/JCQ/
'93
5-port solenoid
'98
2-port
chemical liquid
︱JMGP)
︱
valve (SY/SX)
valve
(LVC/LVA/LVH)
'82
Compact cylinder (CQ)
︱
︱
︱
'10
Direct-operated2-port
Air gripper
︱
'89（MHQ/MHC）
solenoid valve (VX2)
Refrigerated
︱
'04 thermo-chiller
(HRZ)
︱
'11
(EX260)Fieldbus system
solenoid valve (VZ)
︱
'84
Compact 5-port
Japan's first
Ionizer with electrostatic
aluminum-bodied air
Vacuum
ejector (ZM)
'70
Refrigerated air dryer
'04︱sensor (IZS30)
'86︱
'94
︱cylinder (CM/CA)
complying with CFC
2-port solenoid
︱
︱regulations (IDF/IDU)
'04 valve (VX)
'87
Vacuum pad
︱
'59
Filter elements
'77
General purpose
Net sales
︱
fluid control valve
Digital pressure
2022 (Non-consolidated)
︱(PFC/QFC/SSC)
(Consolidated)
'88︱switch (ZSE/ISE)
466,970
︱
'95(LJ1)Electric actuator
︱
million yen
High-performance
'71 solenoid valve (VS)
Air F.R.L. (3-part combination: filter, regulator,
Mechanically jointed
rodless cylinder
'61︱lubricator) units for air line equipment
'89︱(MYC/MYH)
Net sales
(Non-consolidated)
1960
1970
1980
1990
2000
2010
2022
Established 1962:FromStart-up
From1974: Take-off
From1989:
Ascent
Major Events/Facilities
'98︱Acquired ISO 9001 certification
East Japan Logistics
'21︱Center
'67
Embarked on overseas sales operations
'86
Corporate name changed to
'99 Acquired ISO 14001 certification
︱
︱
SMC Corporation
︱SMC (Singapore) Manufacturing
Japan Technical Center
Embarked on overseas R&D operations
Shimotsuma Factory
'91︱Kamaishi Factory
'00︱
'13︱
'83
Tsukuba 1st Factory
Listed on the Tokyo Stock
'97
Tono Factory
︱
'87
︱
'68 Soka 1st Factory
Exchange 2nd section
︱
︱
︱section
︱
︱
︱
︱
Embarked on overseas
'59
Established under the name
'73 Soka 2nd Factory
'84
'89
Listed on the Tokyo
'94
SMC (Beijing)
'14
SMC (Vietnam) Manufacturing
manufacturing operations
Stock Exchange 1st
Yamatsuri Factory
Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd.
︱
︱
'00 Manufacturing
Message from the President
0 4
As a comprehensive manufacturer of automatic control equipment to support automated, labor-saving operations in industry, we are working on BCP to fulfill our responsibility to supply products.
In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, the spread of COVID-19 showed signs of slowing, and demand for capital investments across all industrial sectors increased sharply.
Due in part to the tailwind provided by the intensified conflict between the U.S. and China, which caused countries to begin onshoring their semiconductor production, semiconductor-related demand grew significantly. On the other hand, shortages of materials, particularly
semiconductors and electronic components, soaring prices for raw materials, and logistics disruption became increasingly serious.
Furthermore, the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has left the world facing a major crisis of conflict and division.
As a comprehensive manufacturer of automatic control equipment that supports automated, labor-saving operations in industry, as well as contributing to reductions in CO2 emissions, SMC intends to fulfill its responsibility to supply products under any circumstances, anywhere in the world.
To that end, SMC will further refine its strengths, which include a global network across more than 80 countries, 21,000 employees, an extensive product lineup of more than 700,000 items and abundant inventory, product development capabilities to respond to customer requests, and a solid financial base. We are also making capital investments to expand production capacity and create multi-location production centers and boosting security measures to protect customer information from the threat of cyberattacks.
Yoshiki Takada
President
SMC Corporation
