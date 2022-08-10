Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SMC Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6273   JP3162600005

SMC CORPORATION

(6273)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-10 am EDT
65690.00 JPY   -0.73%
02:14aSMC : Consolidated Financial Highlights for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2022
PU
07/22SMC Exhibits at AACC, Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago, IL – July 26-28
AQ
07/07SMC Exhibits at SEMICON West 2022 Hybrid, July 12 – 14 in San Francisco
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SMC : Consolidated Financial Highlights for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2022

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 10, 2022

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the First Quarter ended

June 30, 2022 [under Japanese GAAP]

Company name :

SMC Corporation

Stock exchange listing :

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Security code :

6273

URL :

https://www.smcworld.com/ir/en/

Representative :

Yoshiki Takada,

President

Contact person :

Masahiro Ota,

Director and Executive Officer

Projected date of filing quarterly report :

August 10, 2022

Projected starting date of dividend payment :

1. Consolidated Financial Highlights for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Millions of yen)

First Quarter

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

ended June 30

owners of parent

2022

211,359

15.6%

67,975

18.5%

104,008

69.5%

75,403

64.1%

2021

182,774

42.7%

57,384

63.8%

61,366

66.9%

45,963

98.0%

(Note) Comprehensive income 1Q ended June 30, 2022 :

¥

134,359 million

152.3%

1Q ended June 30, 2021 :

¥

53,260 million

86.8%

(Yen)

First Quarter

Net income

Net income per share

ended June 30

per share

(diluted basis)

2022

1,154.01

2021

695.62

(2) Consolidated Financial Positions

(Millions of yen)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

June 30, 2022

1,945,394

1,664,227

85.4%

March 31, 2022

1,769,951

1,559,274

87.9%

(Reference)

Shareholders' equity As of June 30, 2022 :

¥

1,660,590 million

As of March 31, 2022 :

¥

1,555,628 million

2. Dividends

(Yen)

For the year

Dividend per share

ended March 31

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

2022 (Actual)

300.00

450.00

750.00

2023 (Actual)

NA

NA

NA

NA

2023 (Projected)

NA

450.00

450.00

900.00

(Note)

Revision of dividends forecast during this period : None

― 1 ―

SMC Corporation

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year ending March 31, 2023

(Millions of yen, except per share figures)

Profit

Net income

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

(Yen)

Half Year ending

402,500

12.2%

127,500

8.0%

132,500

5.1%

94,000

4.1%

1,438.62

September 30, 2022

Year ending

805,000

10.7%

255,000

11.9%

265,000

(2.9%)

188,000

(2.6%)

2,877.24

March 31, 2023

(Note)

Revision of forecasts of operating results during this period : None

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 : None
  2. Adoption of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements : Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
  1. Changes in accounting policies applied due to revisions of accounting standards : Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies other than the above : None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates : None
  4. Retrospective restatement : None
  1. Number of shares issued
  1. Number of common shares issued (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2022

67,369,359

As of March 31, 2022

67,369,359

2. Number of treasury shares

As of June 30, 2022

2,029,049

As of March 31, 2022

2,029,013

3. Average number of common shares for the three months ended

April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022

65,340,339

April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021

66,074,862

(Note) The company's shares held by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT) for the Directors' Stock Compensation Plan (3,000 shares as of June 30, 2021 and 2,600 shares as of March 31, 2022, and as of June 30, 2022) is included in the number of treasury shares, which is excluded in the calculation for the above: 2. Number of treasury shares and 3. Average number of common shares for the three months ended.

These quarterly consolidated financial highlights are not subject to quarterly review procedures by the independent accounting auditor.

Explanation of appropriate use of financial forecasts; other special items

Forecasts are based on information and certain premises that the Company considers to be reasonable at the time these consolidated quarterly financial highlights are released.

Some factors could cause actual results to differ from expectations.

― 2 ―

SMC Corporation

1. Qualitative Information about the Quarterly Results

(1) Operating Results

During the period up to the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022), the global economy and capital investment demands within a wide range of industries have seen recoveries from the economic impacts due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. However, a high degree of future uncertainty has continued with supply chain disruptions mainly with the shortage of parts and raw materials in semi- conductors, a large-scale lockdowns in China with the zero-covid strategy, high price energy inflation triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and accelerating inflation in the U.S.

The demand for automatic control equipment within the semi-conductor and electronic industries has remained high within China, other regions in Asia, and in Japan. The demand within the automotive industry increased related to batteries for the electric vehicles in China and in the U.S. The demand for machine tools has also done well in the global market outside Japan, and the food, medical equipment manufacturing and other industries have remained strong in the market.

Within this business environment, the SMC Group has continued to strive to avoid the impacts of part and raw material shortages on its production capabilities. At the same time, SMC has continued to make aggressive capital investments to secure its product supply capabilities in order to meet its customers' demands, and create multi- location production facilities to withstand disasters based on their BCP (Business Continuity Plan) initiatives. In addition, SMC has also continued to develop new products with highly environmentally friendly features which contribute to a significant CO2 emission reduction for its customers, and has strived to strengthen its global sales collaboration with its IT infrastructure.

As a result, the consolidated net sales of SMC were 211,359 million yen (increased by 15.6% from the previous corresponding period) mainly from increase in sales quantity and increase in revenue from the foreign exchange fluctuations for the sales in overseas. Operating profit was 67,975 million yen (increased by 18.5%) due to the revenue increase, in spite of the increases in selling, general and administrative expenses mainly from personnel cost increase. Ordinary profit was 104,008 million yen (increased by 69.5%), with the increase in interest income from the interest rate increase in the market and increase from depreciation of the yen. With the sale of investment securities, profit before income taxes was 106,182 million yen (increased by 72.9%), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 75,403 million yen (increased by 64.1%).

ROE became 4.7%, increased by 1.4 points from the previous corresponding period.

(2) Financial Positions

Total assets as of the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 were 1,945,394 million yen, a 175,443 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year end. Cash and deposits were 720,290 million yen, a 35,455 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year end due to the increase in profit and gains from the foreign exchange on the foreign currency deposits. Notes and accounts receivable-trade were 241,510 million yen, a 29,571 million yen increase resulted from the increase in revenue and revenue from the exchange fluctuations on the sales in overseas. Inventories were 338,871 million yen, a 35,325 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year end, by increasing product inventories to correspond to the high demands and by strategically increasing parts and raw material inventories to overcome recent constraints on supply chains. Property, plant and equipment was 298,886 million yen, a 28,301 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year end, by further increasing investments for the production and logistics facilities within and outside of Japan, from the perspectives to secure productions capabilities in order to correspond to the rising demands and to enforce BCP to enhance its sustainable capability of supplying its products. SMC also acquired land for the construction of the new building for SMC's core technical center in Tsukuba since it is becoming old as to further enhance its engineering functions and to attract talented engineering staffs.

― 3 ―

SMC Corporation

Total liabilities were 281,167 million yen, increased by 70,489 million yen from the previous fiscal year end. Notes and accounts payable-trade were 73,437 million yen, a 11,335 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year end, resulted from the procurement increase from the increase in sales. Other under current liabilities was 116,238 million yen, a 66,059 million yen increase from the increased outstanding balance on the purchase of securities.

Total net assets were 1,664,227 million yen, increased by 104,953 million yen from the previous fiscal year end, due to the increases in retained earnings resulted from the increase in profit, and 147,288 million yen, a 59,395 million yen increase in foreign currency translation adjustment from the depreciation of yen.

Equity ratio became 85.4%, decreased by 2.5 point from the previous fiscal year end.

(3) Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Information

Even though there is still an assumption that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) will re-expand, each and every factory within the SMC has been taking thorough measures to prevent the spread of infections and continuing its normal operations. In addition, our factories in China are out of the scope of the lockdown so the effect has been limited.

Regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the business within the conflict region only consists 0.8% of the consolidated sales and the 0.6% of the consolidated assets and consolidated net assets respectively, that impact on the SMC's business is limited. As the G7 and its allies are tightening the sanctions against Russia, SMC have brought its exports to Russia to a complete standstill. SMC will continue to act cautiously in complying with each countries' laws and regulations.

There is no change to the consolidated forecast for the fiscal year 2023, announced in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Year ended March 31, 2022 [under Japanese GAAP]" issued on May 13, 2022.

― 4 ―

SMC Corporation

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Millions of yen)

Year end

First Quarter end

-Previous year

-Current year

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

[ASSETS]

Current assets

Cash and deposits

684,834

720,290

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

211,939

241,510

Securities

12,219

13,541

Merchandise and finished goods

130,829

144,085

Work in process

25,574

28,460

Raw materials and supplies

147,141

166,325

Other

46,769

33,474

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(901)

(932)

Total current assets

1,258,406

1,346,755

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

91,705

106,149

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

41,988

44,203

Land

74,775

83,631

Other, net

62,115

64,901

Total property, plant and equipment

270,584

298,886

Intangible assets

15,183

16,417

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

58,750

113,455

Insurance funds

150,797

152,439

Other

17,892

19,179

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,664)

(1,738)

Total investments and other assets

225,776

283,335

Total non-current assets

511,545

598,639

Total assets

1,769,951

1,945,394

― 5 ―

SMC Corporation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SMC Corporation published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SMC CORPORATION
02:14aSMC : Consolidated Financial Highlights for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2022
PU
07/22SMC Exhibits at AACC, Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago, IL – July 26-28
AQ
07/07SMC Exhibits at SEMICON West 2022 Hybrid, July 12 – 14 in San Francisco
AQ
06/29SMC : Notice of Resolution of the 63rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/26SMC Exhibits at The American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE) in Minneapolis, M..
AQ
06/14SMC : Internet Disclosure on the Notice of Convocation Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
06/10SMC : Notice of Convocation Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
06/08NEW PRODUCTS : Stainless Steel Speed Controller with One-touch Fitting / ASG
PU
05/27SMC Exhibits at Automate 2022, June 6-9 in Detroit
AQ
05/16SMC : Presentation of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SMC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 809 B 5 998 M 5 998 M
Net income 2023 197 B 1 459 M 1 459 M
Net cash 2023 646 B 4 785 M 4 785 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 1,30%
Capitalization 4 324 B 32 036 M 32 036 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,54x
EV / Sales 2024 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 21 620
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart SMC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SMC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 66 170,00 JPY
Average target price 78 493,75 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshiki Takada President & Representative Director
Yoshitada Doi Director, Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Susumu Maruyama Executive Officer & Head-Reformation Project
Masanobu Kaizu Independent Outside Director
Toshiharu Kagawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMC CORPORATION-13.71%32 036
COGNEX CORPORATION-40.86%7 975
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-21.01%6 646
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-36.44%6 171
RENISHAW PLC-14.44%3 598
BADGER METER, INC.-9.00%2 838