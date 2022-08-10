SMC : Consolidated Financial Highlights for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2022

1. Qualitative Information about the Quarterly Results

(1) Operating Results

During the period up to the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022), the global economy and capital investment demands within a wide range of industries have seen recoveries from the economic impacts due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. However, a high degree of future uncertainty has continued with supply chain disruptions mainly with the shortage of parts and raw materials in semi- conductors, a large-scale lockdowns in China with the zero-covid strategy, high price energy inflation triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and accelerating inflation in the U.S.

The demand for automatic control equipment within the semi-conductor and electronic industries has remained high within China, other regions in Asia, and in Japan. The demand within the automotive industry increased related to batteries for the electric vehicles in China and in the U.S. The demand for machine tools has also done well in the global market outside Japan, and the food, medical equipment manufacturing and other industries have remained strong in the market.

Within this business environment, the SMC Group has continued to strive to avoid the impacts of part and raw material shortages on its production capabilities. At the same time, SMC has continued to make aggressive capital investments to secure its product supply capabilities in order to meet its customers' demands, and create multi- location production facilities to withstand disasters based on their BCP (Business Continuity Plan) initiatives. In addition, SMC has also continued to develop new products with highly environmentally friendly features which contribute to a significant CO2 emission reduction for its customers, and has strived to strengthen its global sales collaboration with its IT infrastructure.

As a result, the consolidated net sales of SMC were 211,359 million yen (increased by 15.6% from the previous corresponding period) mainly from increase in sales quantity and increase in revenue from the foreign exchange fluctuations for the sales in overseas. Operating profit was 67,975 million yen (increased by 18.5%) due to the revenue increase, in spite of the increases in selling, general and administrative expenses mainly from personnel cost increase. Ordinary profit was 104,008 million yen (increased by 69.5%), with the increase in interest income from the interest rate increase in the market and increase from depreciation of the yen. With the sale of investment securities, profit before income taxes was 106,182 million yen (increased by 72.9%), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 75,403 million yen (increased by 64.1%).

ROE became 4.7%, increased by 1.4 points from the previous corresponding period.

(2) Financial Positions

Total assets as of the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 were 1,945,394 million yen, a 175,443 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year end. Cash and deposits were 720,290 million yen, a 35,455 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year end due to the increase in profit and gains from the foreign exchange on the foreign currency deposits. Notes and accounts receivable-trade were 241,510 million yen, a 29,571 million yen increase resulted from the increase in revenue and revenue from the exchange fluctuations on the sales in overseas. Inventories were 338,871 million yen, a 35,325 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year end, by increasing product inventories to correspond to the high demands and by strategically increasing parts and raw material inventories to overcome recent constraints on supply chains. Property, plant and equipment was 298,886 million yen, a 28,301 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year end, by further increasing investments for the production and logistics facilities within and outside of Japan, from the perspectives to secure productions capabilities in order to correspond to the rising demands and to enforce BCP to enhance its sustainable capability of supplying its products. SMC also acquired land for the construction of the new building for SMC's core technical center in Tsukuba since it is becoming old as to further enhance its engineering functions and to attract talented engineering staffs.