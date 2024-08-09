August 9, 2024

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the First Quarter ended

June 30, 2024 [under Japanese GAAP]

Company name :

SMC Corporation

Stock exchange listing :

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Security code :

6273

URL :

https://www.smcworld.com/ir/en-jp/

Representative :

Yoshiki Takada,

President

Contact person :

Masahiro Ota,

Director and Executive Officer

Projected starting date of dividend payment :

1. Consolidated Financial Highlights for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Millions of yen)

First Quarter

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

ended June 30

owners of parent

2024

202,781

1.9%

52,354

(6.7%)

68,278

(8.7%)

48,705

(6.6%)

2023

198,970

(5.9%)

56,105 (17.5%)

74,801 (28.1%)

52,148 (30.8%)

(Note) Comprehensive income 1Q ended June 30, 2024 :

¥

108,862 million

(0.7%)

1Q ended June 30, 2023 :

¥

109,618 million

(18.4%)

(Yen)

First Quarter

Net income

Net income per share

ended June 30

per share

(diluted basis)

2024

759.43

2023

808.49

(2) Consolidated Financial Positions

(Millions of yen)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

June 30, 2024

2,176,479

1,962,622

90.0%

March 31, 2024

2,094,559

1,885,871

89.8%

(Reference)

Shareholders' equity As of June 30, 2024 :

¥

1,958,455 million

As of March 31, 2024 :

¥

1,881,586 million

2. Dividends

(Yen)

For the year

Dividend per share

ended March 31

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

2024 (Actual)

450.00

500.00

950.00

2025 (Actual)

NA

NA

NA

NA

2025 (Projected)

NA

500.00

500.00

1,000.00

(Note)

Revision of dividends forecast during this period : None

SMC Corporation

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year ending March 31, 2025

(Millions of yen, except per share figures)

Profit

Net income

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

(Yen)

Year ending

840,000

8.1%

234,000

19.3%

274,000

9.2%

194,000

8.8%

3,024.94

March 31, 2025

(Note)

Revision of forecasts of operating results during this period : None

  • Notes
  1. Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 : None
  2. Adoption of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements : Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
  1. Changes in accounting policies applied due to revisions of accounting standards : Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies other than the above : None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates : None
  4. Retrospective restatement : None
  1. Number of shares issued
  1. Number of common shares issued (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2024

As of March 31, 2024

67,369,359

67,369,359

2. Number of treasury shares

As of June 30, 2024

As of March 31, 2024

3,236,050

3,235,951

3. Average number of common shares for the three months ended

April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024

April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023

64,133,398

64,500,627

(Note) The company's shares held by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT) for the Directors' Stock Compensation Plan (2,600 shares as of June 30, 2023, and 11,200 shares as of March 31, 2024 and as of June 30, 2024) is included in the number of treasury shares, which is excluded in the calculation for the above: 2. Number of treasury shares and 3. Average number of common shares for the three months ended.

Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached consolidated quarterly financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit firm : None

Explanation of appropriate use of financial forecasts; other special items

Forecasts are based on information and certain premises that the Company considers to be reasonable at the time these consolidated quarterly financial highlights are released.

Some factors could cause actual results to differ from expectations.

SMC Corporation

1. Qualitative Information about the Quarterly Results

(1) Operating Results

During the first quarter of this fiscal year (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024), the outlook remains uncertain due to the manifestation of geopolitical risks such as the prolonged conflicts in Ukraine and in the Middle East, economic slowdown in China, concerns about recession due to the prolonged inflation, the U.S.-China trade frictions, and rapid exchange fluctuations.

As for the demand for automatic control equipment, in the semi-conductor and electrical machinery-related industries, although there were some recoveries seen in the Asian region, regions including Japan and North America remained sluggish. In the automotive-related industry, the EV-battery demand in Greater China (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan) sharply dropped, and capital investments continued to hold back in other regions as well. Machine tool-related industry continued to be in an adjustment phase due to the economic slowdown in China. Sales to medical equipment-related, food machinery-related, and other industries remained sluggish, despite new post-covid demand for automation.

Under these circumstances, the SMC Group has continued to make aggressive capital investments in worldwide to strengthen its supply capability of products, and has also continued developing new products and proposing solutions for low pressure in overall factories which contribute to a significant CO2 emission reductions at customers, establishing a BCP system such as diversifying procurement sources, and utilizing its global human resources.

Within the business environment described above, the summary of consolidated business results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 is as follows:

Net sales were 202,781 million yen (increased by 1.9%, yoy). From the geographic point of view, Greater China increased 9%, yoy, by the weak Japanese yen giving a positive effect. On the other hand, by the customer industry, the continued low tone in the semi-conductor market affected negatively.

Operating profit was 52,354 million yen (decreased by 6.7%, yoy), mainly due to the increases in cost ratio and sales and administration costs such as personnel, rental and repair expenses, and taxes and dues.

Ordinary profit was 68,278 million yen (decreased by 8.7%, yoy), mainly due to the decrease in foreign exchange gains in addition to the above effect.

Profit before income taxes was 68,067 million yen (decreased by 9.1%, yoy), mainly due to the increase in loss on retirement of non-current assets, in addition to the above effect, and profit attributable to owners of parent was 48,705 million yen (decreased by 6.6%, yoy).

(2) Financial Positions

Total assets as of the end of the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 were 2,176,479 million yen, an 81,920 million yen increase (3.9% increase, yoy). Investment securities decreased by 21,233 million yen, due to the transfer of the U.S. treasuries with maturities which became one year or less to securities. However, cash and deposits increased by 47,628 million yen, securities increased by 31,010 million yen, inventories, mainly in the raw materials and parts increased by 18,155 million yen and a 27,362 million yen increase in property, plant and equipment, mainly due to capital investments at production sites.

Total liabilities were 213,857 million yen, a 5,168 million yen increase (2.5% increase, yoy), mainly due to a 1,619 million yen increase in trade payables and a 4,366 million yen increase in provision for bonuses.

Total net assets were 1,962,622 million yen, a 76,751 million yen increase (4.1% increase, yoy), mainly due to a 16,632 million yen increase in retained earnings which was mainly caused by the increase in profit attributable to owners of parent, and a 54,560 million yen increase in foreign currency translation adjustment by the progress of yen depreciation.

(3) Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Information

There is no change to the consolidated forecast for the fiscal year 2024, announced in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Year ended March 31, 2024 [under Japanese GAAP]" issued on May 14, 2024.

SMC Corporation

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Millions of yen)

Year end

First Quarter end

-Previous year

-Current year

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

[ASSETS]

Current assets

Cash and deposits

511,257

558,886

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

217,671

224,873

Securities

33

31,043

Merchandise and finished goods

197,300

200,385

Work in process

37,236

38,380

Raw materials and supplies

285,021

298,948

Other

60,500

33,481

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,030)

(1,000)

Total current assets

1,307,990

1,384,999

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

148,360

151,224

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

68,166

72,398

Land

90,484

95,595

Other, net

106,547

121,702

Total property, plant and equipment

413,558

440,920

Intangible assets

17,332

18,002

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

172,436

151,202

Insurance funds

147,188

145,907

Other

37,728

37,230

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,675)

(1,782)

Total investments and other assets

355,677

332,557

Total non-current assets

786,568

791,480

Total assets

2,094,559

2,176,479

SMC Corporation

(Millions of yen)

Year end

First Quarter end

-Previous year

-Current year

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

[LIABILITIES]

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

58,818

60,437

Short-term borrowings

7,342

7,236

Income taxes payable

29,316

24,146

Provision for bonuses

5,162

9,528

Other

63,960

64,809

Total current liabilities

164,600

166,158

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

5,728

5,251

Provision for retirement benefits for directors

720

514

Provision for share awards for directors

265

307

Retirement benefit liability

8,034

8,139

Other

29,340

33,484

Total non-current liabilities

44,088

47,698

Total liabilities

208,688

213,857

[NET ASSETS]

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

61,005

61,005

Capital surplus

73,342

73,342

Retained earnings

1,716,354

1,732,987

Treasury shares

(194,795)

(194,803)

Total shareholders' equity

1,655,906

1,672,531

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

14,777

20,582

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

5

Foreign currency translation adjustment

203,508

258,068

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

7,394

7,266

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

225,680

285,923

Non-controlling interests

4,284

4,167

Total net assets

1,885,871

1,962,622

Total liabilities and net assets

2,094,559

2,176,479

SMC Corporation

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income

(Millions of yen)

First Quarter ended

First Quarter ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

From April 1, 2023

From April 1, 2024

to June 30, 2023

to June 30, 2024

Net sales

198,970

202,781

Cost of sales

102,542

106,095

Gross profit

96,427

96,686

Selling, general and administrative expenses

40,322

44,331

Operating profit

56,105

52,354

Non-operating income

Interest income

3,462

4,672

Foreign exchange gains

13,684

9,981

Other

1,588

1,315

Total non-operating income

18,736

15,969

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

27

16

Other

12

28

Total non-operating expenses

39

45

Ordinary profit

74,801

68,278

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

155

162

Gain on sale of investment securities

0

50

Total extraordinary income

155

212

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

48

418

Other

1

4

Total extraordinary losses

49

423

Profit before income taxes

74,907

68,067

Income taxes

22,748

19,353

Profit

52,159

48,713

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

11

8

Profit attributable to owners of parent

52,148

48,705

SMC Corporation

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

First Quarter ended

First Quarter ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

From April 1, 2023

From April 1, 2024

to June 30, 2023

to June 30, 2024

Profit

52,159

48,713

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

6,556

5,675

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

12

Foreign currency translation adjustment

50,990

54,590

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(87)

(129)

Total other comprehensive income

57,458

60,149

Comprehensive income

109,618

108,862

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

109,502108,948

115(85)

  1. Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes to changes of accounting policies)

(Application of the Accounting Standard for Current Income Taxes)

The Accounting Standard for Current Income Taxes (ASBJ Statement No.27, October 28, 2022; hereinafter referred to as the "Revised Accounting Standard 2022"), etc. have been adopted from the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The amendment to categories in which current income taxes should be recorded (taxes on other comprehensive income) follows the transitional treatment prescribed in the proviso of paragraph 20-3 of the Revised Accounting Standard 2022 and the transitional treatment prescribed in the proviso (2) of paragraph

65-2 of the Implementation Guidance on Tax Effect Accounting (ASBJ Guidance No.28, October 28, 2022; hereinafter referred to as the "Revised Implementation Guidance 2022"). This change in accounting policies has no impact on the quarterly consolidated financial statements.

For the amendment related to the revised accounting treatment for consolidated financial statements when gains or losses on sale of shares in subsidiaries resulting from transactions between consolidated companies were deferred for tax purposes, the Revised Implementation Guidance 2022 has been adopted from the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. This change in accounting policies was applied retrospectively. Hence, the quarterly consolidated financial statements for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year and the consolidated financial statements for the prior fiscal year have been modified retrospectively. This change in accounting policies has no impact on the quarterly consolidated financial statements for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year and the consolidated financial statements for the prior fiscal year.

SMC Corporation

(Notes on special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements)

(Calculation of income taxes)

As for income taxes, the effective tax rate after applying the tax effect accounting to the profit before income taxes of the fiscal year including this first quarter was reasonably estimated. And income taxes were calculated by multiplying the profit before income taxes by this estimated effective tax rate.

Income taxes for some subsidiaries were calculated with effective statutory tax rates instead of estimated effective tax rates. Recoverable amount for deferred tax assets were reasonably estimated.

(Notes on Segment information)

The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are composed of a single business segment, Automatic control equipment business. The disclosure of segment information is thereby omitted.

(Notes in the event of significant changes in shareholders' equity)

N/A

(Notes on going-concern assumption)

N/A

(Notes on the quarterly consolidated cash flow statement)

There is no quarterly consolidated statement of cash flows for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Depreciation for the three months ended June 30, 2024 is as follows:

(Millions of yen)

First Quarter ended

First Quarter ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

From April 1, 2023

From April 1, 2024

to June 30, 2023

to June 30, 2024

Depreciation

7,041

6,523

(Notes on significant subsequent events) (Repurchase of own shares)

The Company resolved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on August 9, 2024, to repurchase its own shares, pursuant to Article 156 and Article 165, Paragraph 3 of Companies Act of Japan, as follows.

1. Reason for the repurchase

To enhance returns to shareholders and improve capital efficiency.

2. Details of repurchase

  1. Type of shares to be repurchased Common shares of the Company
  2. Total number of shares to be repurchased Up to 600,000 shares
    (0.9% of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares))
  3. Total amount of repurchase Up to 35 billion yen
  4. Period of repurchase
    From August 26, 2024 to March 24, 2025
  5. Method of repurchase
    Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

SMC Corporation

3. Supplementary Information

(1) Net sales by region

(Millions of yen)

Japan

U.S.

China

Asia

Europe

Other

Total

(excl. China)

38,316

23,143

55,257

37,725

37,119

11,219

202,781

(Note)

The above figures shows the sales amounts by the location of customers.

Japan, U.S. and China (including Hong Kong) are individually disclosed since they consist 10% or above the consolidated net

sales respectively.

(2) Geographic segment information

(Millions of yen)

Japan

North America

Greater China

Other Asia

Europe

Other

Total

39,722

32,259

57,688

32,194

35,758

5,158

202,781

(Note)

The above figures shows the sales amounts by the location of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries.

"North America" includes the sales amount of U.S., Canada and Mexico, "Greater China" includes China (including Hong

Kong) and Taiwan.

(3) Consolidated Capital expenditures, Depreciation and R&D expenses

(Millions of yen)

First Quarter ended

Year ending March 31, 2025 (Forecast)

June 30, 2024

Capital expenditures

23,949

26.0%

120,000

13.7%

Depreciation

6,523

(7.4%)

44,000

31.9%

R&D expenses

8,168

13.5%

35,000

12.4%

(4) Foreign currency exchange rates

First Quarter ended June 30, 2024

Year ending March 31,

2025 (Forecast)

(average)

(at end)

(average)

U

S

$

¥

155.85

¥

161.14

¥

146.00

E

U

R

¥

167.84

¥

172.44

¥

158.00

C

N

Y

¥

21.47

¥

22.05

¥

20.50

(5) Consolidated Full-time employees and Temporary employees

(Number of personnel)

First Quarter ended

Difference from last year end

June 30, 2024

Full-time employees (at end)

23,171

44

Temporary employees (average)

5,402

31

SMC Corporation

