Forecasts are based on information and certain premises that the Company considers to be reasonable at the time these consolidated quarterly financial highlights are released.

Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached consolidated quarterly financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit firm : None

(Note) The company's shares held by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT) for the Directors' Stock Compensation Plan (2,600 shares as of June 30, 2023, and 11,200 shares as of March 31, 2024 and as of June 30, 2024) is included in the number of treasury shares, which is excluded in the calculation for the above: 2. Number of treasury shares and 3. Average number of common shares for the three months ended.

Changes in accounting policies other than the above : None

Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 : None

1. Qualitative Information about the Quarterly Results

(1) Operating Results

During the first quarter of this fiscal year (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024), the outlook remains uncertain due to the manifestation of geopolitical risks such as the prolonged conflicts in Ukraine and in the Middle East, economic slowdown in China, concerns about recession due to the prolonged inflation, the U.S.-China trade frictions, and rapid exchange fluctuations.

As for the demand for automatic control equipment, in the semi-conductor and electrical machinery-related industries, although there were some recoveries seen in the Asian region, regions including Japan and North America remained sluggish. In the automotive-related industry, the EV-battery demand in Greater China (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan) sharply dropped, and capital investments continued to hold back in other regions as well. Machine tool-related industry continued to be in an adjustment phase due to the economic slowdown in China. Sales to medical equipment-related, food machinery-related, and other industries remained sluggish, despite new post-covid demand for automation.

Under these circumstances, the SMC Group has continued to make aggressive capital investments in worldwide to strengthen its supply capability of products, and has also continued developing new products and proposing solutions for low pressure in overall factories which contribute to a significant CO2 emission reductions at customers, establishing a BCP system such as diversifying procurement sources, and utilizing its global human resources.

Within the business environment described above, the summary of consolidated business results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 is as follows:

Net sales were 202,781 million yen (increased by 1.9%, yoy). From the geographic point of view, Greater China increased 9%, yoy, by the weak Japanese yen giving a positive effect. On the other hand, by the customer industry, the continued low tone in the semi-conductor market affected negatively.

Operating profit was 52,354 million yen (decreased by 6.7%, yoy), mainly due to the increases in cost ratio and sales and administration costs such as personnel, rental and repair expenses, and taxes and dues.

Ordinary profit was 68,278 million yen (decreased by 8.7%, yoy), mainly due to the decrease in foreign exchange gains in addition to the above effect.

Profit before income taxes was 68,067 million yen (decreased by 9.1%, yoy), mainly due to the increase in loss on retirement of non-current assets, in addition to the above effect, and profit attributable to owners of parent was 48,705 million yen (decreased by 6.6%, yoy).

(2) Financial Positions

Total assets as of the end of the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 were 2,176,479 million yen, an 81,920 million yen increase (3.9% increase, yoy). Investment securities decreased by 21,233 million yen, due to the transfer of the U.S. treasuries with maturities which became one year or less to securities. However, cash and deposits increased by 47,628 million yen, securities increased by 31,010 million yen, inventories, mainly in the raw materials and parts increased by 18,155 million yen and a 27,362 million yen increase in property, plant and equipment, mainly due to capital investments at production sites.

Total liabilities were 213,857 million yen, a 5,168 million yen increase (2.5% increase, yoy), mainly due to a 1,619 million yen increase in trade payables and a 4,366 million yen increase in provision for bonuses.

Total net assets were 1,962,622 million yen, a 76,751 million yen increase (4.1% increase, yoy), mainly due to a 16,632 million yen increase in retained earnings which was mainly caused by the increase in profit attributable to owners of parent, and a 54,560 million yen increase in foreign currency translation adjustment by the progress of yen depreciation.

(3) Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Information

There is no change to the consolidated forecast for the fiscal year 2024, announced in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Year ended March 31, 2024 [under Japanese GAAP]" issued on May 14, 2024.