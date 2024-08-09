August 9, 2024
Consolidated Financial Highlights for the First Quarter ended
June 30, 2024 [under Japanese GAAP]
Company name :
SMC Corporation
Stock exchange listing :
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market
Security code :
6273
URL :
https://www.smcworld.com/ir/en-jp/
Representative :
Yoshiki Takada,
President
Contact person :
Masahiro Ota,
Director and Executive Officer
Projected starting date of dividend payment :
−
1. Consolidated Financial Highlights for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Millions of yen)
First Quarter
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
ended June 30
owners of parent
2024
202,781
1.9%
52,354
(6.7%)
68,278
(8.7%)
48,705
(6.6%)
2023
198,970
(5.9%)
56,105 (17.5%)
74,801 (28.1%)
52,148 (30.8%)
(Note) Comprehensive income 1Q ended June 30, 2024 :
¥
108,862 million
(0.7%)
1Q ended June 30, 2023 :
¥
109,618 million
(18.4%)
(Yen)
First Quarter
Net income
Net income per share
ended June 30
per share
(diluted basis)
2024
759.43
−
2023
808.49
−
(2) Consolidated Financial Positions
(Millions of yen)
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
June 30, 2024
2,176,479
1,962,622
90.0%
March 31, 2024
2,094,559
1,885,871
89.8%
(Reference)
Shareholders' equity As of June 30, 2024 :
¥
1,958,455 million
As of March 31, 2024 :
¥
1,881,586 million
2. Dividends
(Yen)
For the year
Dividend per share
ended March 31
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
2024 (Actual)
−
450.00
−
500.00
950.00
2025 (Actual)
−
NA
NA
NA
NA
2025 (Projected)
NA
500.00
−
500.00
1,000.00
(Note)
Revision of dividends forecast during this period : None
3. Forecasts of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year ending March 31, 2025
(Millions of yen, except per share figures)
Profit
Net income
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
attributable to
per share
owners of parent
(Yen)
Year ending
840,000
8.1%
234,000
19.3%
274,000
9.2%
194,000
8.8%
3,024.94
March 31, 2025
(Note)
Revision of forecasts of operating results during this period : None
- Notes
- Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 : None
- Adoption of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements : Yes
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
- Changes in accounting policies applied due to revisions of accounting standards : Yes
- Changes in accounting policies other than the above : None
- Changes in accounting estimates : None
- Retrospective restatement : None
- Number of shares issued
- Number of common shares issued (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2024
As of March 31, 2024
67,369,359
67,369,359
2. Number of treasury shares
As of June 30, 2024
As of March 31, 2024
3,236,050
3,235,951
3. Average number of common shares for the three months ended
April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024
April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023
64,133,398
64,500,627
(Note) The company's shares held by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT) for the Directors' Stock Compensation Plan (2,600 shares as of June 30, 2023, and 11,200 shares as of March 31, 2024 and as of June 30, 2024) is included in the number of treasury shares, which is excluded in the calculation for the above: 2. Number of treasury shares and 3. Average number of common shares for the three months ended.
Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached consolidated quarterly financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit firm : None
Explanation of appropriate use of financial forecasts; other special items
Forecasts are based on information and certain premises that the Company considers to be reasonable at the time these consolidated quarterly financial highlights are released.
Some factors could cause actual results to differ from expectations.
1. Qualitative Information about the Quarterly Results
(1) Operating Results
During the first quarter of this fiscal year (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024), the outlook remains uncertain due to the manifestation of geopolitical risks such as the prolonged conflicts in Ukraine and in the Middle East, economic slowdown in China, concerns about recession due to the prolonged inflation, the U.S.-China trade frictions, and rapid exchange fluctuations.
As for the demand for automatic control equipment, in the semi-conductor and electrical machinery-related industries, although there were some recoveries seen in the Asian region, regions including Japan and North America remained sluggish. In the automotive-related industry, the EV-battery demand in Greater China (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan) sharply dropped, and capital investments continued to hold back in other regions as well. Machine tool-related industry continued to be in an adjustment phase due to the economic slowdown in China. Sales to medical equipment-related, food machinery-related, and other industries remained sluggish, despite new post-covid demand for automation.
Under these circumstances, the SMC Group has continued to make aggressive capital investments in worldwide to strengthen its supply capability of products, and has also continued developing new products and proposing solutions for low pressure in overall factories which contribute to a significant CO2 emission reductions at customers, establishing a BCP system such as diversifying procurement sources, and utilizing its global human resources.
Within the business environment described above, the summary of consolidated business results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 is as follows:
Net sales were 202,781 million yen (increased by 1.9%, yoy). From the geographic point of view, Greater China increased 9%, yoy, by the weak Japanese yen giving a positive effect. On the other hand, by the customer industry, the continued low tone in the semi-conductor market affected negatively.
Operating profit was 52,354 million yen (decreased by 6.7%, yoy), mainly due to the increases in cost ratio and sales and administration costs such as personnel, rental and repair expenses, and taxes and dues.
Ordinary profit was 68,278 million yen (decreased by 8.7%, yoy), mainly due to the decrease in foreign exchange gains in addition to the above effect.
Profit before income taxes was 68,067 million yen (decreased by 9.1%, yoy), mainly due to the increase in loss on retirement of non-current assets, in addition to the above effect, and profit attributable to owners of parent was 48,705 million yen (decreased by 6.6%, yoy).
(2) Financial Positions
Total assets as of the end of the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 were 2,176,479 million yen, an 81,920 million yen increase (3.9% increase, yoy). Investment securities decreased by 21,233 million yen, due to the transfer of the U.S. treasuries with maturities which became one year or less to securities. However, cash and deposits increased by 47,628 million yen, securities increased by 31,010 million yen, inventories, mainly in the raw materials and parts increased by 18,155 million yen and a 27,362 million yen increase in property, plant and equipment, mainly due to capital investments at production sites.
Total liabilities were 213,857 million yen, a 5,168 million yen increase (2.5% increase, yoy), mainly due to a 1,619 million yen increase in trade payables and a 4,366 million yen increase in provision for bonuses.
Total net assets were 1,962,622 million yen, a 76,751 million yen increase (4.1% increase, yoy), mainly due to a 16,632 million yen increase in retained earnings which was mainly caused by the increase in profit attributable to owners of parent, and a 54,560 million yen increase in foreign currency translation adjustment by the progress of yen depreciation.
(3) Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Information
There is no change to the consolidated forecast for the fiscal year 2024, announced in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Year ended March 31, 2024 [under Japanese GAAP]" issued on May 14, 2024.
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Millions of yen)
Year end
First Quarter end
-Previous year
-Current year
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
[ASSETS]
Current assets
Cash and deposits
511,257
558,886
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
217,671
224,873
Securities
33
31,043
Merchandise and finished goods
197,300
200,385
Work in process
37,236
38,380
Raw materials and supplies
285,021
298,948
Other
60,500
33,481
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,030)
(1,000)
Total current assets
1,307,990
1,384,999
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
148,360
151,224
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
68,166
72,398
Land
90,484
95,595
Other, net
106,547
121,702
Total property, plant and equipment
413,558
440,920
Intangible assets
17,332
18,002
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
172,436
151,202
Insurance funds
147,188
145,907
Other
37,728
37,230
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,675)
(1,782)
Total investments and other assets
355,677
332,557
Total non-current assets
786,568
791,480
Total assets
2,094,559
2,176,479
(Millions of yen)
Year end
First Quarter end
-Previous year
-Current year
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
[LIABILITIES]
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
58,818
60,437
Short-term borrowings
7,342
7,236
Income taxes payable
29,316
24,146
Provision for bonuses
5,162
9,528
Other
63,960
64,809
Total current liabilities
164,600
166,158
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
5,728
5,251
Provision for retirement benefits for directors
720
514
Provision for share awards for directors
265
307
Retirement benefit liability
8,034
8,139
Other
29,340
33,484
Total non-current liabilities
44,088
47,698
Total liabilities
208,688
213,857
[NET ASSETS]
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
61,005
61,005
Capital surplus
73,342
73,342
Retained earnings
1,716,354
1,732,987
Treasury shares
(194,795)
(194,803)
Total shareholders' equity
1,655,906
1,672,531
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
14,777
20,582
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
−
5
Foreign currency translation adjustment
203,508
258,068
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
7,394
7,266
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
225,680
285,923
Non-controlling interests
4,284
4,167
Total net assets
1,885,871
1,962,622
Total liabilities and net assets
2,094,559
2,176,479
- Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income
(Millions of yen)
First Quarter ended
First Quarter ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
From April 1, 2023
From April 1, 2024
to June 30, 2023
to June 30, 2024
Net sales
198,970
202,781
Cost of sales
102,542
106,095
Gross profit
96,427
96,686
Selling, general and administrative expenses
40,322
44,331
Operating profit
56,105
52,354
Non-operating income
Interest income
3,462
4,672
Foreign exchange gains
13,684
9,981
Other
1,588
1,315
Total non-operating income
18,736
15,969
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
27
16
Other
12
28
Total non-operating expenses
39
45
Ordinary profit
74,801
68,278
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
155
162
Gain on sale of investment securities
0
50
Total extraordinary income
155
212
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
48
418
Other
1
4
Total extraordinary losses
49
423
Profit before income taxes
74,907
68,067
Income taxes
22,748
19,353
Profit
52,159
48,713
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
11
8
Profit attributable to owners of parent
52,148
48,705
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of yen)
First Quarter ended
First Quarter ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
From April 1, 2023
From April 1, 2024
to June 30, 2023
to June 30, 2024
Profit
52,159
48,713
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
6,556
5,675
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
−
12
Foreign currency translation adjustment
50,990
54,590
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(87)
(129)
Total other comprehensive income
57,458
60,149
Comprehensive income
109,618
108,862
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
109,502108,948
115(85)
- Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes to changes of accounting policies)
(Application of the Accounting Standard for Current Income Taxes)
The Accounting Standard for Current Income Taxes (ASBJ Statement No.27, October 28, 2022; hereinafter referred to as the "Revised Accounting Standard 2022"), etc. have been adopted from the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.
The amendment to categories in which current income taxes should be recorded (taxes on other comprehensive income) follows the transitional treatment prescribed in the proviso of paragraph 20-3 of the Revised Accounting Standard 2022 and the transitional treatment prescribed in the proviso (2) of paragraph
65-2 of the Implementation Guidance on Tax Effect Accounting (ASBJ Guidance No.28, October 28, 2022; hereinafter referred to as the "Revised Implementation Guidance 2022"). This change in accounting policies has no impact on the quarterly consolidated financial statements.
For the amendment related to the revised accounting treatment for consolidated financial statements when gains or losses on sale of shares in subsidiaries resulting from transactions between consolidated companies were deferred for tax purposes, the Revised Implementation Guidance 2022 has been adopted from the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. This change in accounting policies was applied retrospectively. Hence, the quarterly consolidated financial statements for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year and the consolidated financial statements for the prior fiscal year have been modified retrospectively. This change in accounting policies has no impact on the quarterly consolidated financial statements for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year and the consolidated financial statements for the prior fiscal year.
(Notes on special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements)
(Calculation of income taxes)
As for income taxes, the effective tax rate after applying the tax effect accounting to the profit before income taxes of the fiscal year including this first quarter was reasonably estimated. And income taxes were calculated by multiplying the profit before income taxes by this estimated effective tax rate.
Income taxes for some subsidiaries were calculated with effective statutory tax rates instead of estimated effective tax rates. Recoverable amount for deferred tax assets were reasonably estimated.
(Notes on Segment information)
The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are composed of a single business segment, Automatic control equipment business. The disclosure of segment information is thereby omitted.
(Notes in the event of significant changes in shareholders' equity)
N/A
(Notes on going-concern assumption)
N/A
(Notes on the quarterly consolidated cash flow statement)
There is no quarterly consolidated statement of cash flows for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Depreciation for the three months ended June 30, 2024 is as follows:
(Millions of yen)
First Quarter ended
First Quarter ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
From April 1, 2023
From April 1, 2024
to June 30, 2023
to June 30, 2024
Depreciation
7,041
6,523
(Notes on significant subsequent events) (Repurchase of own shares)
The Company resolved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on August 9, 2024, to repurchase its own shares, pursuant to Article 156 and Article 165, Paragraph 3 of Companies Act of Japan, as follows.
1. Reason for the repurchase
To enhance returns to shareholders and improve capital efficiency.
2. Details of repurchase
- Type of shares to be repurchased Common shares of the Company
-
Total number of shares to be repurchased Up to 600,000 shares
(0.9% of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares))
- Total amount of repurchase Up to 35 billion yen
-
Period of repurchase
From August 26, 2024 to March 24, 2025
- Method of repurchase
Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
3. Supplementary Information
(1) Net sales by region
(Millions of yen)
Japan
U.S.
China
Asia
Europe
Other
Total
(excl. China)
38,316
23,143
55,257
37,725
37,119
11,219
202,781
(Note)
The above figures shows the sales amounts by the location of customers.
Japan, U.S. and China (including Hong Kong) are individually disclosed since they consist 10% or above the consolidated net
sales respectively.
(2) Geographic segment information
(Millions of yen)
Japan
North America
Greater China
Other Asia
Europe
Other
Total
39,722
32,259
57,688
32,194
35,758
5,158
202,781
(Note)
The above figures shows the sales amounts by the location of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries.
"North America" includes the sales amount of U.S., Canada and Mexico, "Greater China" includes China (including Hong
Kong) and Taiwan.
(3) Consolidated Capital expenditures, Depreciation and R&D expenses
(Millions of yen)
First Quarter ended
Year ending March 31, 2025 (Forecast)
June 30, 2024
Capital expenditures
23,949
26.0%
120,000
13.7%
Depreciation
6,523
(7.4%)
44,000
31.9%
R&D expenses
8,168
13.5%
35,000
12.4%
(4) Foreign currency exchange rates
First Quarter ended June 30, 2024
Year ending March 31,
2025 (Forecast)
(average)
(at end)
(average)
U
S
$
¥
155.85
¥
161.14
¥
146.00
E
U
R
¥
167.84
¥
172.44
¥
158.00
C
N
Y
¥
21.47
¥
22.05
¥
20.50
(5) Consolidated Full-time employees and Temporary employees
(Number of personnel)
First Quarter ended
Difference from last year end
June 30, 2024
Full-time employees (at end)
23,171
44
Temporary employees (average)
5,402
31
