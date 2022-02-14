Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SMC : Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2021

02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
February 14, 2022

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter ended

December 31, 2021 [under Japanese GAAP]

Company name :

SMC Corporation

Stock exchange listing :

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section

Security code :

6273

URL :

https://www.smcworld.com/ir/en/

Representative :

Yoshiki Takada,

President

Contact person :

Masahiro Ota,

Director and Executive Officer

Projected date of filing quarterly report :

February 14, 2022

Projected starting date of dividend payment :

1. Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Millions of yen)

Third Quarter

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

ended December 31

owners of parent

2021

542,438

38.4%

175,203

65.5%

195,651

78.1%

139,019

79.4%

2020

391,891

(1.0%)

105,871

(3.9%)

109,866

(4.6%)

77,487

(6.3%)

(Note) Comprehensive income 3Q ended December 31, 2021 :

¥

167,254 million

68.4

3Q ended December 31, 2020 :

¥

99,319 million

52.5

(Yen)

Third Quarter

Net income

Net income per share

ended December 31

per share

(diluted basis)

2021

2,103.96

2020

1,164.93

(2) Consolidated Financial Positions

(Millions of yen)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

December 31, 2021

1,700,429

1,507,330

88.4%

March 31, 2021

1,539,871

1,379,987

89.4%

(Reference)

Shareholders' equity As of December 31, 2021 :

¥

1,503,837 million

As of March 31, 2021 :

¥

1,376,704 million

2. Dividends

(Yen)

For the year

Dividend per share

ended March 31

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

2021 (Actual)

200.00

300.00

500.00

2022 (Actual)

300.00

NA

NA

2022 (Projected)

NA

NA

NA

400.00

700.00

(Note)

Revision of dividends forecast during this period : Yes

SMC Corporation

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year ending March 31, 2022

(Millions of yen, except per share figures)

Profit

Net income

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

(Yen)

Year ending

715,000

29.5%

228,000

48.7%

241,000

40.3%

175,000

43.7%

2,648.50

March 31, 2022

(Note)

Revision of forecasts of operating results during this period : Yes

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 : None
  2. Adoption of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements : Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
  1. Changes in accounting policies applied due to revisions of accounting standards : Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies other than the above : None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates : None
  4. Retrospective restatement : None
  1. Number of shares issued
  1. Number of common shares issued (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2021

67,369,359

As of March 31, 2021

67,369,359

2. Number of treasury shares

As of December 31, 2021

1,294,285

As of March 31, 2021

1,294,348

3. Average number of common shares for the nine months ended

April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021

66,075,033

April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020

66,516,819

(Note) The company's shares held by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT) for the Directors' Stock Compensation Plan (3,000 shares as of December 31, 2020 and as of March 31, 2021, and 2,600 shares as of December 31, 2021) is included in the number of treasury shares, which is excluded in the calculation for the above: 2. Number of treasury shares and 3. Average number of common shares for the nine months ended.

These quarterly consolidated financial highlights are not subject to quarterly review procedures by the independent accounting auditor.

Explanation of appropriate use of financial forecasts; other special items

  1. The revised forecasts of operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (consolidated) are shown in this release.
  2. Forecasts are based on information and certain premises that the Company considers to be reasonable at the time these consolidated quarterly financial highlights are released.
    Some factors could cause actual results to differ from expectations.

SMC Corporation

1. Qualitative Information about the Quarterly Results

(1) Operating Results

During the period up to the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021), the global economy and capital investment demands within a wide range of industries have seen recoveries from the economic impacts due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. However, a high degree of future uncertainty continued with the emergence of new mutations of the virus including the Omicron variant, supply chain disruptions including the shortage of semi-conductors, raw material and logistics price inflation, and other various issues.

The demand for automatic control equipment within the semi-conductor industry has remained high in both China and Japan. In addition, it has remained strong in other regions of Asia, North America, and Europe. Even though shortages of semi-conductorsimpacted the automotive industry, the industry overall performed well with the expansion of electric vehicles and secondary battery production. The demand for machine tools also performed well in the global market. In addition, the food, medical equipment manufacturing and other industries have remained strong in the market with new demands for labor savings and factory automation.

Within this business environment, the SMC Group has continued to strive to avoid the impacts of part shortages on its production capabilities. At the same time, the Group has continued to aggressively make capital investments to secure its product supply capabilities to meet its customer demands and initiate a BCP (Business Continuity Plan) that creates multi-location production to withstand disasters. In addition, the Group has also continued to develop new products which are smaller, lighter, and offer significant energy saving features. Finally, the Group has continued to aggressively promote these products within its global sales network.

As a result, the consolidated net sales for the Group were 542,438 million yen (increased by 38.4% from the previous corresponding period) and operating profit was 175,203 million yen (increased by 65.5%) due to the revenue increase. Despite the decrease in interest income, with the depreciation of the yen against the US dollar (which foreign exchange losses turned gains from the previous corresponding period), ordinary profit was 195,651 million yen (increased by 78.1%), profit before income taxes was 195,600 million yen (increased by 78.0%), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 139,019 million yen (increased by 79.4%).

ROE became 9.7%, increased by 3.7 points from the previous corresponding period.

(2) Financial Positions

Total assets as of the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 were 1,700,429 million yen, a 160,558 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year end. Cash and deposits were 674,116 million yen, a 44,825 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year end due to the increase in profit. Notes and accounts receivable- trade were 205,028 million yen, a 30,094 million yen increase resulted from the increase in revenue. Inventories were 280,234 million yen, a 31,482 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year end, by strategically increasing raw materials to correspond to the high demands. With the increased retained earnings, the Company applied increased cash and deposits for aggressive capital expenditures and land acquisition for the construction of the new head office to further enhance the Group's administration functions and market demand acquisition, resulted in an increase in property, plant and equipment which was 249,057 million yen, a 50,516 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year end.

Total liabilities were 193,098 million yen, increased by 33,215 million yen from the previous fiscal year end. Notes and accounts payable-trade were 65,982 million yen, a 21,891 million yen increase from the previous

fiscal year end, resulted from the increase in revenue.

Total net assets were 1,507,330 million yen, increased by 127,342 million yen from the previous fiscal year end, due to the increases in retained earnings resulted from the increase in profit.

Equity ratio became 88.4%, decreased by 1 point from the previous fiscal year end.

SMC Corporation

(3) Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Information

Since the demands in the semiconductor related industries are continuing to increase at a pace far exceeding the Company's expectations, revisions to the consolidated forecast for the fiscal year 2021, announced in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2021 [under Japanese GAAP]" issued on November 12, 2021 are made as below.

The average exchange rates for the fiscal year as a premise of the revised forecasts have changed from the previous forecasts:

1 US$ = 111.50 yen (previous forecast 109 yen), 1 EUR = 130.50 yen (130 yen), and 1 CNY = 17.40 yen (17 yen).

Revision to consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

(Period from April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022)

Net Sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable

Net Income

Profit

Profit

to owners of parent

per share

Previous Forecasts (A)

(Millions of Yen)

(Millions of Yen)

(Millions of Yen)

(Millions of Yen)

(Yen)

700,000

218,000

228,000

163,000

2,466.89

Revised Forecasts (B)

715,000

228,000

241,000

175,000

2,648.50

Increased / Decreased Amount

15,000

10,000

13,000

12,000

(B-A)

Rate of Change (%)

2.1

4.6

5.7

7.4

Results of the FY 2020

552,178

153,355

171,827

121,790

1,831.98

(Year ended March 31, 2021)

Also, we have revised the forecast of the year-end dividend

(previous forecast was 300 per share, revised

forecast is 400 per share). For its detail, please refer to "Notice Regarding Revision of the Dividend Forecast", disclosed today, February 14, 2022.

SMC Corporation

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Millions of yen)

Year end

Third Quarter end

-Previous year

-Current year

As of March 31, 2021 As of December 31, 2021

[ASSETS]

Current assets

Cash and deposits

629,291

674,116

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

174,934

205,028

Securities

11,256

11,536

Merchandise and finished goods

112,131

121,883

Work in process

21,314

24,462

Raw materials and supplies

115,306

133,888

Other

33,470

28,388

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(751)

(673)

Total current assets

1,096,953

1,198,631

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

81,450

88,157

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

38,515

40,320

Land

38,812

68,768

Other, net

39,761

51,810

Total property, plant and equipment

198,540

249,057

Intangible assets

11,389

13,920

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

72,383

72,224

Insurance funds

145,373

151,001

Other

16,719

17,153

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,488)

(1,558)

Total investments and other assets

232,987

238,820

Total non-current assets

442,917

501,798

Total assets

1,539,871

1,700,429

SMC Corporation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

