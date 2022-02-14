SMC : Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2021

1. Qualitative Information about the Quarterly Results

(1) Operating Results

During the period up to the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021), the global economy and capital investment demands within a wide range of industries have seen recoveries from the economic impacts due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. However, a high degree of future uncertainty continued with the emergence of new mutations of the virus including the Omicron variant, supply chain disruptions including the shortage of semi-conductors, raw material and logistics price inflation, and other various issues.

The demand for automatic control equipment within the semi-conductor industry has remained high in both China and Japan. In addition, it has remained strong in other regions of Asia, North America, and Europe. Even though shortages of semi-conductorsimpacted the automotive industry, the industry overall performed well with the expansion of electric vehicles and secondary battery production. The demand for machine tools also performed well in the global market. In addition, the food, medical equipment manufacturing and other industries have remained strong in the market with new demands for labor savings and factory automation.

Within this business environment, the SMC Group has continued to strive to avoid the impacts of part shortages on its production capabilities. At the same time, the Group has continued to aggressively make capital investments to secure its product supply capabilities to meet its customer demands and initiate a BCP (Business Continuity Plan) that creates multi-location production to withstand disasters. In addition, the Group has also continued to develop new products which are smaller, lighter, and offer significant energy saving features. Finally, the Group has continued to aggressively promote these products within its global sales network.

As a result, the consolidated net sales for the Group were 542,438 million yen (increased by 38.4% from the previous corresponding period) and operating profit was 175,203 million yen (increased by 65.5%) due to the revenue increase. Despite the decrease in interest income, with the depreciation of the yen against the US dollar (which foreign exchange losses turned gains from the previous corresponding period), ordinary profit was 195,651 million yen (increased by 78.1%), profit before income taxes was 195,600 million yen (increased by 78.0%), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 139,019 million yen (increased by 79.4%).

ROE became 9.7%, increased by 3.7 points from the previous corresponding period.

(2) Financial Positions

Total assets as of the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 were 1,700,429 million yen, a 160,558 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year end. Cash and deposits were 674,116 million yen, a 44,825 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year end due to the increase in profit. Notes and accounts receivable- trade were 205,028 million yen, a 30,094 million yen increase resulted from the increase in revenue. Inventories were 280,234 million yen, a 31,482 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year end, by strategically increasing raw materials to correspond to the high demands. With the increased retained earnings, the Company applied increased cash and deposits for aggressive capital expenditures and land acquisition for the construction of the new head office to further enhance the Group's administration functions and market demand acquisition, resulted in an increase in property, plant and equipment which was 249,057 million yen, a 50,516 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year end.

Total liabilities were 193,098 million yen, increased by 33,215 million yen from the previous fiscal year end. Notes and accounts payable-trade were 65,982 million yen, a 21,891 million yen increase from the previous

fiscal year end, resulted from the increase in revenue.

Total net assets were 1,507,330 million yen, increased by 127,342 million yen from the previous fiscal year end, due to the increases in retained earnings resulted from the increase in profit.

Equity ratio became 88.4%, decreased by 1 point from the previous fiscal year end.