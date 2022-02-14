SMC : Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2021

1. Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Millions of yen)
Third Quarter
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
ended December 31
owners of parent
2021
542,438
38.4%
175,203
65.5%
195,651
78.1%
139,019
79.4%
2020
391,891
(1.0%)
105,871
(3.9%)
109,866
(4.6%)
77,487
(6.3%)
(Note) Comprehensive income 3Q ended December 31, 2021 :
¥
167,254 million
68.4％
3Q ended December 31, 2020 :
¥
99,319 million
52.5％
(Yen)
Third Quarter
Net income
Net income per share
ended December 31
per share
(diluted basis)
2021
2,103.96
−
2020
1,164.93
−
(2) Consolidated Financial Positions
(Millions of yen)
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
December 31, 2021
1,700,429
1,507,330
88.4%
March 31, 2021
1,539,871
1,379,987
89.4%
(Reference)
Shareholders' equity As of December 31, 2021 :
¥
1,503,837 million
As of March 31, 2021 :
¥
1,376,704 million
2. Dividends
(Yen)
For the year
Dividend per share
ended March 31
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
2021 (Actual)
−
200.00
−
300.00
500.00
2022 (Actual)
−
300.00
−
NA
NA
2022 (Projected)
NA
NA
NA
400.00
700.00
(Note)
Revision of dividends forecast during this period : Yes
3. Forecasts of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year ending March 31, 2022
(Millions of yen, except per share figures)
Profit
Net income
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
attributable to
per share
owners of parent
(Yen)
Year ending
715,000
29.5%
228,000
48.7%
241,000
40.3%
175,000
43.7%
2,648.50
March 31, 2022
(Note)
Revision of forecasts of operating results during this period : Yes
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 : None
Adoption of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements : Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies applied due to revisions of accounting standards : Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than the above : None
Changes in accounting estimates : None
Retrospective restatement : None
Number of shares issued
Number of common shares issued (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2021
67,369,359
As of March 31, 2021
67,369,359
2. Number of treasury shares
As of December 31, 2021
1,294,285
As of March 31, 2021
1,294,348
3. Average number of common shares for the nine months ended
April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021
66,075,033
April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020
66,516,819
(Note) The company's shares held by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT) for the Directors' Stock Compensation Plan (3,000 shares as of December 31, 2020 and as of March 31, 2021, and 2,600 shares as of December 31, 2021) is included in the number of treasury shares, which is excluded in the calculation for the above: 2. Number of treasury shares and 3. Average number of common shares for the nine months ended.
These quarterly consolidated financial highlights are not subject to quarterly review procedures by the independent accounting auditor.
Explanation of appropriate use of financial forecasts; other special items
The revised forecasts of operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (consolidated) are shown in this release.
Forecasts are based on information and certain premises that the Company considers to be reasonable at the time these consolidated quarterly financial highlights are released.
Some factors could cause actual results to differ from expectations.
1. Qualitative Information about the Quarterly Results
(1) Operating Results
During the period up to the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021), the global economy and capital investment demands within a wide range of industries have seen recoveries from the economic impacts due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. However, a high degree of future uncertainty continued with the emergence of new mutations of the virus including the Omicron variant, supply chain disruptions including the shortage of semi-conductors, raw material and logistics price inflation, and other various issues.
The demand for automatic control equipment within the semi-conductor industry has remained high in both China and Japan. In addition, it has remained strong in other regions of Asia, North America, and Europe. Even though shortages ofsemi-conductorsimpacted the automotive industry, the industry overall performed well with the expansion of electric vehicles and secondary battery production. The demand for machine tools also performed well in the global market. In addition, the food, medical equipment manufacturing and other industries have remained strong in the market with new demands for labor savings and factory automation.
Within this business environment, the SMC Group has continued to strive to avoid the impacts of part shortages on its production capabilities. At the same time, the Group has continued to aggressively make capital investments to secure its product supply capabilities to meet its customer demands and initiate a BCP (Business Continuity Plan) that creates multi-location production to withstand disasters. In addition, the Group has also continued to develop new products which are smaller, lighter, and offer significant energy saving features. Finally, the Group has continued to aggressively promote these products within its global sales network.
As a result, the consolidated net sales for the Group were 542,438 million yen (increased by 38.4% from the previous corresponding period) and operating profit was 175,203 million yen (increased by 65.5%) due to the revenue increase. Despite the decrease in interest income, with the depreciation of the yen against the US dollar (which foreign exchange losses turned gains from the previous corresponding period), ordinary profit was 195,651 million yen (increased by 78.1%), profit before income taxes was 195,600 million yen (increased by 78.0%), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 139,019 million yen (increased by 79.4%).
ROE became 9.7%, increased by 3.7 points from the previous corresponding period.
(2) Financial Positions
Total assets as of the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 were 1,700,429 million yen, a 160,558 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year end. Cash and deposits were 674,116 million yen, a 44,825 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year end due to the increase in profit. Notes and accounts receivable- trade were 205,028 million yen, a 30,094 million yen increase resulted from the increase in revenue. Inventories were 280,234 million yen, a 31,482 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year end, by strategically increasing raw materials to correspond to the high demands. With the increased retained earnings, the Company applied increased cash and deposits for aggressive capital expenditures and land acquisition for the construction of the new head office to further enhance the Group's administration functions and market demand acquisition, resulted in an increase in property, plant and equipment which was 249,057 million yen, a 50,516 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year end.
Total liabilities were 193,098 million yen, increased by 33,215 million yen from the previous fiscal year end. Notes and accounts payable-trade were 65,982 million yen, a 21,891 million yen increase from the previous
fiscal year end, resulted from the increase in revenue.
Total net assets were 1,507,330 million yen, increased by 127,342 million yen from the previous fiscal year end, due to the increases in retained earnings resulted from the increase in profit.
Equity ratio became 88.4%, decreased by 1 point from the previous fiscal year end.
(3) Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Information
Since the demands in the semiconductor related industries are continuing to increase at a pace far exceeding the Company's expectations, revisions to the consolidated forecast for the fiscal year 2021, announced in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2021 [under Japanese GAAP]" issued on November 12, 2021 are made as below.
The average exchange rates for the fiscal year as a premise of the revised forecasts have changed from the previous forecasts:
1 US$ = 111.50 yen (previous forecast 109 yen), 1 EUR = 130.50 yen (130 yen), and 1 CNY = 17.40 yen (17 yen).
Revision to consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022
(Period from April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022)
Net Sales
Operating
Ordinary
Profit attributable
Net Income
Profit
Profit
to owners of parent
per share
Previous Forecasts (A)
(Millions of Yen)
(Millions of Yen)
(Millions of Yen)
(Millions of Yen)
(Yen)
700,000
218,000
228,000
163,000
2,466.89
Revised Forecasts (B)
715,000
228,000
241,000
175,000
2,648.50
Increased / Decreased Amount
15,000
10,000
13,000
12,000
−
(B-A)
Rate of Change (%)
2.1
4.6
5.7
7.4
−
Results of the FY 2020
552,178
153,355
171,827
121,790
1,831.98
(Year ended March 31, 2021)
Also, we have revised the forecast of the year-end dividend
(previous forecast was ￥300 per share, revised
forecast is ￥400 per share). For its detail, please refer to "Notice Regarding Revision of the Dividend Forecast", disclosed today, February 14, 2022.
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Millions of yen)
Year end
Third Quarter end
-Previous year
-Current year
As of March 31, 2021 As of December 31, 2021
[ASSETS]
Current assets
Cash and deposits
629,291
674,116
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
174,934
205,028
Securities
11,256
11,536
Merchandise and finished goods
112,131
121,883
Work in process
21,314
24,462
Raw materials and supplies
115,306
133,888
Other
33,470
28,388
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(751)
(673)
Total current assets
1,096,953
1,198,631
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
81,450
88,157
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
38,515
40,320
Land
38,812
68,768
Other, net
39,761
51,810
Total property, plant and equipment
198,540
249,057
Intangible assets
11,389
13,920
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
72,383
72,224
Insurance funds
145,373
151,001
Other
16,719
17,153
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,488)
(1,558)
Total investments and other assets
232,987
238,820
Total non-current assets
442,917
501,798
Total assets
1,539,871
1,700,429
