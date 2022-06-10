SMC : Notice of Convocation Annual General Meeting 2022

To our shareholders

As a comprehensive manufacturer of automatic control equipment to support automated, labor-saving operations in industry, we are working on BCP to fulfill our responsibility to supply products.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our shareholders for your exceptional support.

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, the spread of COVID-19 showed signs of slowing, and demand for capital investments across all industrial sectors increased sharply.

Due in part to the tailwind provided by the intensified conflict between the U.S. and China, which caused countries to begin onshoring their semiconductor production, semiconductor-related demand grew significantly. On the other hand, shortages of materials, particularly semiconductors and electronic components, soaring prices for raw materials, and logistics disruption became increasingly serious.

Furthermore, the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has left the world facing a major crisis of conflict and division.

As a comprehensive manufacturer of automatic control equipment that supports automated, labor-saving operations in industry, as well as contributing to reductions in CO2 emissions, SMC intends to fulfill its responsibility to supply products under any circumstances, anywhere in the world.

To that end, SMC will further refine its strengths, which include a global network across more than 80 countries, 21,000 employees, an extensive product lineup of more than 700,000 items and abundant inventory, product development capabilities to respond to customer requests, and a solid financial base. We are also making capital investments to expand production capacity and create multi-location production centers and boosting security measures to protect customer information from the threat of cyberattacks.

We would like to ask our shareholders for your continued support and guidance.

June 2022

Yoshiki Takada, President