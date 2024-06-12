To our shareholders

As a comprehensive manufacturer of automatic control equipment that supports automation and labor-saving operations in industry, we contribute to the resolution of social issues, such as climate change, low birth rate, and aging population.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our shareholders for your exceptional support.

The year ended March 31, 2024 saw increasing political and economic discord arising in all parts of the world, including the prolonged conflict in the Ukraine and the U.S.-China trade friction.

The risks presented by climate change and geopolitical concerns have had a real impact on the global economy, as seen with ships avoiding the Suez Canal due to the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East and record level drought obstructing passage through the Panama Canal.

SMC's automatic control equipment can contribute to addressing social issues of climate change, low birth rate and the aging population by reducing CO2 emissions and promoting a shift toward automation and labor saving.

SMC will further refine its global network, which stretches across more than 80 countries and employs 23,000 people, an extensive product lineup of more than 700,000 items and abundant inventory, product development capabilities to respond to customer requests, and a solid financial base. We will build on efforts to develop a BCP system capable of fulfilling our responsibility to supply products under all circumstances, expand production capacity with a view to capturing medium- to long-term demand growth, while bolstering global collaboration in sales activities with IT, and securing and actively utilizing a diverse and talented human resources.

We would like to ask our shareholders for your continued support and guidance.

June 2024

Yoshiki Takada, President

The Honorary Chairman, Mr. Yoshiyuki Takada, passed away on April 20, 2024 at the age of 97.

For 60 years since the Company's founding, he took the lead in all aspects of the Company's business activities such as product development, manufacturing, and sales, and laid the foundation for the Company's development.

We extend our deepest gratitude for the kindness and respect shown to Mr. Yoshiyuki Takada throughout his life.