August 9, 2024

Notice regarding Repurchase of Own Shares

Company name :

SMC Corporation

Stock exchange listing :

Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market

Security code :

6273

URL :

https://www.smcworld.com/ir/en-jp/

Representative :

Yoshiki Takada, President

Contact person :

Akinori Kato, General Manager of Corporate Communications Office

SMC Corporation (SMC) hereby announces that SMC resolved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on August 9, 2024, to repurchase its own shares, pursuant to Article 156 and Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act of Japan, as follows.

  1. Reason for the repurchase of own shares
    To enhance returns to shareholders, and improve capital efficiency.
  2. Details of repurchase
  1. Type of shares to be repurchased

Common shares of the Company

  1. Total number of shares to be repurchased Up to 600,000 shares
    (0.9% of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares))
  2. Total amount of repurchase

Up to 35 billion yen

(4) Period of repurchase

From August 26, 2024 to March 24, 2025

(5) Method of repurchase

Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

Number of Treasury shares (as of August 9, 2024)

Number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares) 64,144,509

Number of treasury shares

3,224,850

SMC Corporation

