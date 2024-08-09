SMC : Notice regading Requrchase of Own Shares（153KB）
August 09, 2024 at 01:11 am EDT
Share
August 9, 2024
Notice regarding Repurchase of Own Shares
Company name :
SMC Corporation
Stock exchange listing :
Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market
Security code :
6273
URL :
https://www.smcworld.com/ir/en-jp/
Representative :
Yoshiki Takada, President
Contact person :
Akinori Kato, General Manager of Corporate Communications Office
SMC Corporation (SMC) hereby announces that SMC resolved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on August 9, 2024, to repurchase its own shares, pursuant to Article 156 and Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act of Japan, as follows.
Reason for the repurchase of own shares
To enhance returns to shareholders, and improve capital efficiency.
Details of repurchase
Type of shares to be repurchased
Common shares of the Company
Total number of shares to be repurchased Up to 600,000 shares
(0.9% of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares))
Total amount of repurchase
Up to 35 billion yen
(4) Period of repurchase
From August 26, 2024 to March 24, 2025
(5) Method of repurchase
Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Reference)
Number of Treasury shares (as of August 9, 2024)
Number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares) 64,144,509
Number of treasury shares
3,224,850
SMC Corporation
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
SMC Corporation published this content on
09 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
09 August 2024 05:10:03 UTC.
SMC Corporation is specialized in the manufacturing and marketing of automatic control equipment. With 12,000 basic products and more than 700,000 variations available, the group offers solutions ranging from air preparation, to measurement, to valves and cylinders covering almost the entire automation process: actuators, sensors, detectors, controllers, filters, fittings and tubing, etc.
At the end of March 2021, SMC Corporation has 38 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (27.5%), Asia (40.7%), Europe (16.5%), North America (13.5%) and other (1.8%).