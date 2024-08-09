SMC Corporation is specialized in the manufacturing and marketing of automatic control equipment. With 12,000 basic products and more than 700,000 variations available, the group offers solutions ranging from air preparation, to measurement, to valves and cylinders covering almost the entire automation process: actuators, sensors, detectors, controllers, filters, fittings and tubing, etc. At the end of March 2021, SMC Corporation has 38 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (27.5%), Asia (40.7%), Europe (16.5%), North America (13.5%) and other (1.8%).