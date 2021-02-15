SMC : Notification Regarding the Earthquake that Struck the Coast of Fukushima Prefecture on February 13, 2021

SMC Corporation

February 15, 2020

Notification Regarding the Earthquake that Struck the Coast of

Fukushima Prefecture on February 13, 2021

Firstly, we would like to extend our deepest sympathies to all of those adversely affected by the earthquake that struck the coast of eastern Japan (Fukushima) on February 13th, 2021.

As described below, there have been no significant injuries or property damage to SMC due to this earthquake and we are still maintaining normal operations.

At this time, we are continuing to confirm the situational status of our customers and suppliers.

x No injuries or damage has been reported by our employees.

x No significant damage has been detected to our factory buildings or equipment. As such, SMC production has not been affected.

x At the Tono Factory (Tono City, Iwate), a fallen objects were confirmed. However, no other damage could be found including with our automatic production equipment, which was operating during the night when the earthquake has struck.

x There has been no effects on our logistics.

x There has been no damage found to our buildings or equipment within our technical center or sales offices.

Respectfully,

