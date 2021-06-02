Specialized Products for General Use : 3-Port Solenoid Valve Modular Type/Residual Pressure Release Valve with Detection of Main Valve Position / VP546/746

3-Port Solenoid Valve Modular Type/

Residual Pressure Release Valve with Detection of Main Valve Position

VP546/746 Series

Residual pressure release valve Soft start-up valve Safety limit switch Features VP546 Series VP746 Series

¡Can be connected to modular type

F.R.L. units (AC-Dseries)

¡With main valve position detection function

The main valve position detection function is used to detect inconsistencies between input signals and valve operations.

¡A model with a soft start-up function is also available.

¡Variations