Specialized Products for General Use : 3-Port Solenoid Valve Modular Type/Residual Pressure Release Valve with Detection of Main Valve Position / VP546/746
06/02/2021 | 03:09am EDT
Specialized Product
3-Port Solenoid Valve Modular Type/
Residual Pressure Release Valve with Detection of Main Valve Position
VP546/746 Series
Residual pressure release valve
Soft start-up
valve
Safety limit switch
Features
VP546 Series
VP746 Series
¡Can be connected to modular type
F.R.L. units (AC-Dseries)
¡With main valve position detection function
The main valve position detection function is used to detect inconsistencies between input signals and valve operations.
¡A model with a soft start-up function is also available.
¡Variations
Dual residual pressure release valve
Residual Pressure Release Valve
Dual Residual Pressure Release Valve
If one of the valves fails to operate,
the other one releases the residual pressure.
With soft start-up function
With soft start-up function
¡A variety of safety limit switches (Made by OMRON or Rockwell Automation) are available. ¡Features a check valve built into the pilot flow path (Supports pilot pressure drops caused by pressure fluctuations on the inlet side)
Caution
To ensure the safest possible operation of this product, please be sure to thoroughly read the
