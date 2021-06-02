Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  SMC Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6273   JP3162600005

SMC CORPORATION

(6273)
Specialized Products for General Use : 3-Port Solenoid Valve Modular Type/Residual Pressure Release Valve with Detection of Main Valve Position / VP546/746

06/02/2021 | 03:09am EDT
Contact our sales office for delivery dates

Specialized Product

Point to Group

and prices as this is a special model.

P.G.information

3-Port Solenoid Valve Modular Type/

Residual Pressure Release Valve with Detection of Main Valve Position

VP546/746 Series

Residual pressure release valve

Soft start-up

valve

Safety limit switch

Features

VP546 Series

VP746 Series

¡Can be connected to modular type

F.R.L. units (AC-Dseries)

¡With main valve position detection function

The main valve position detection function is used to detect inconsistencies between input signals and valve operations.

¡A model with a soft start-up function is also available.

¡Variations

Dual residual pressure release valve

Residual Pressure Release Valve

Dual Residual Pressure Release Valve

If one of the valves fails to operate,

the other one releases the residual pressure.

With soft start-up function

With soft start-up function

¡A variety of safety limit switches (Made by OMRON or Rockwell Automation) are available. ¡Features a check valve built into the pilot flow path (Supports pilot pressure drops caused by pressure fluctuations on the inlet side)

Caution

To ensure the safest possible operation of this product, please be sure to thoroughly read the

"Safety Instructions" in our "Best Pneumatics" catalog before use.

4-14-1,SOTO-KANDA,CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO 101-0021, JAPAN URL: https://www.smcworld.com ©2021 SMC Corporation All Rights Reserved

SP201X-004E

P: ZT

Disclaimer

SMC Corporation published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 07:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
