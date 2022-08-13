Log in
    SMCE   US78446R1086

SMC ENTE

(SMCE)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:19 2022-08-11 pm EDT
0.003015 USD   -24.63%
SMC ENTE : Entertainment Inc. Q2 2022 - Late Filing Noctice

08/13/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: SMC Entertainment, Inc.

Check One:

Annual Report

Quarterly Report

Interim Report

For Period Ended: June 30, 2022

Address of Principal Executive Office:

550 South Beach

Point Roberts, WA 98231

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

The Company is in the process of preparing and reviewing the financial and other information for its Quarterly Report for the period ended June 30, 2022, and does not expect the report will be finalized for filing by the prescribed due date without unreasonable effort or expense. The Company needs additional time to complete its financial statements, notes, as well as to have the report reviewed by its accountants and attorneys. The Company undertakes the responsibility to file such report no later than fifteen days following the prescribed due date.

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

On or before August 23, 2022

Person to contact regarding this notification:

Date: 8/12/2022

Signature: /s/ William B. Barnett

Name: William B. Barnett

Title: Attorney

Disclaimer

Smc Entertainment Inc. published this content on 13 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2022 18:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Ronald E. Hughes CEO, Director, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Erik Blum President
Charles R. Provini Independent Chairman
Warwick Kerridge Executive Director
Sachie McQueen Director
