SMC ENTE : Entertainment Inc. Q2 2022 - Late Filing Noctice

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING
Name of the Issuer: SMC Entertainment, Inc.
|
Check One:
|
Annual Report
|
Quarterly Report
|
Interim Report
For Period Ended: June 30, 2022
Address of Principal Executive Office:
550 South Beach
Point Roberts, WA 98231
Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.
The Company is in the process of preparing and reviewing the financial and other information for its Quarterly Report for the period ended June 30, 2022, and does not expect the report will be finalized for filing by the prescribed due date without unreasonable effort or expense. The Company needs additional time to complete its financial statements, notes, as well as to have the report reviewed by its accountants and attorneys. The Company undertakes the responsibility to file such report no later than fifteen days following the prescribed due date.
Anticipated Filing Date:
[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]
On or before August 23, 2022
Person to contact regarding this notification:
Date: 8/12/2022
Signature: /s/ William B. Barnett
Name: William B. Barnett
Title: Attorney
