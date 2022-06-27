SMC Global Securities : Re-appointment

Date: 27th June, 2022

Listing Operations Listing Department BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Mumbai-400001, India Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra Scrip Code: 543263 (E ) Mumbai - 400051 Symbol: SMCGLOBAL Subject: Intimation of Re-appointment of Mr. Naveen ND Gupta (DIN: 00271748)

Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company at the Annual General Meeting

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

In furtherance to our intimation dated 07th May, 2022 and based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors, we wish to inform you that the Members at the 28th Annual General meeting of the Company held today i.e., 25th day of June, 2022, , has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Naveen ND Gupta (DIN: 00271748), Independent and Non- Executive Director of the Company, whose term expires as Independent Director on 30th January, 2023 for the second term of five consecutive years from 31st January, 2023 upto 30th January, 2028, in accordance with the provisions of Sections 149, 152 read with Schedule IV and any other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 along with the brief profile is enclosed as Annexure-I to this letter.

This will also be hosted on the Company's website at www.smcindiaonline.com.

This is for your information and record.

For SMC Global Securities Limited

Suman Kumar

E.V.P. (Corporate Affairs) & Company Secretary

Membership No. F5824