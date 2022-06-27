Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. SMC Global Securities Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543263   INE103C01036

SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES LIMITED

(543263)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
91.20 INR   +1.22%
12:45pSMC GLOBAL SECURITIES : Re-appointment
PU
06/24SMC Global Securities Limited Announces Resignation of Mr. Roop Chand Jindal as Independent Director
CI
05/22SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES : Related Party Transaction
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SMC Global Securities : Re-appointment

06/27/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
Date: 27th June, 2022

Listing Operations

Listing Department

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

P J Towers, Dalal Street,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Mumbai-400001, India

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra

Scrip Code: 543263

(E ) Mumbai - 400051

Symbol: SMCGLOBAL

Subject: Intimation of Re-appointment

of Mr. Naveen ND Gupta (DIN: 00271748)

Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company at the Annual General Meeting

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

In furtherance to our intimation dated 07th May, 2022 and based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors, we wish to inform you that the Members at the 28th Annual General meeting of the Company held today i.e., 25th day of June, 2022, , has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Naveen ND Gupta (DIN: 00271748), Independent and Non- Executive Director of the Company, whose term expires as Independent Director on 30th January, 2023 for the second term of five consecutive years from 31st January, 2023 upto 30th January, 2028, in accordance with the provisions of Sections 149, 152 read with Schedule IV and any other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 along with the brief profile is enclosed as Annexure-I to this letter.

This will also be hosted on the Company's website at www.smcindiaonline.com.

This is for your information and record.

For SMC Global Securities Limited

Suman Kumar

E.V.P. (Corporate Affairs) & Company Secretary

Membership No. F5824

Annexure I

Brief Profile of Mr. Naveen ND Gupta (DIN:00271748)

Name & DIN

Mr. Naveen ND Gupta (DIN: 00271748)

Age

49 Years

Qualifications

Fellow Chartered Accountant

Experience(including

He has over 25 years of professional standing, CA Naveen ND

expertise in specific functional

Gupta was Category A member on the Board of International

area)

Federation of Accountants, New York, USA a federation of

accounting regulators of 176 countries. He is past president of

Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and

presently the Chairman of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business

Studies, Delhi University.

Terms

and

Conditions

of

Appointed in the 24th AGM for a term of 5 years from 31st

Appointment / Reappointment

January, 2018 to 30th January, 2023. The director is

reappointed on the same terms and conditions approved by the

Members.

Remuneration

last

drawn

Rs. 3,70,000 during the financial year 2021-22 as sitting fees for

(including sitting fees, if any)

attending Board and Committee Meetings

Remuneration proposed to be

As per existing terms and conditions

paid

Date of first appointment on

31/01/2018

the Board

Shareholding in the Company

Nil

as on March 31, 2022

Relationship

with

other

None

Directors/Key

Managerial

Personnel

Number of meetings of the

4 Meetings of Board of Directors were attended (7th June, 2021,

Board

attended during

the

11th August, 2021, 8th November, 2021 and 31st January, 2022)

year

Directorships of other Boards

1.BSES Yamuna Power Limited

as on March 31, 2022

2.TATA Power Delhi Distribution Limited

3.BSES Rajdhani Power Limited

4.Four Plus Security Services Private Limited

Membership /

Chairmanship

Member in following committees of BSES Yamuna Power

of Committees of other Boards

Limited & BSES Rajdhani Power Limited

as on March 31, 2022

-

Audit Committee (Member)

-

NRC Committee (Member)

Chairman in following committees of Tata Power Delhi

Distribution Limited

-

Audit Committee

- Liquidation and Regulatory Assets Committee

Listed entities from which the

None

person has resigned in the

past three years.

In case of re-appointment of

The performance of Mr. Naveen ND Gupta has been marked as

Independent

Directors,

Excellent by directors.

performance

evaluation

report of such Director or

summary thereof.

In

case

of

Independent

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee at its meeting

Directors,

the

skills

and

held on 7th May, 2022 discussed and determined that the

capabilities

required for

the

Company requires a Director with financial acumen and

role and the manner in which

accounting skills which are possessed by Mr. Naveen ND Gupta.

the

proposed

person meets

Accordingly, the Committee recommended reappointment of

such requirements.

Mr. Naveen ND Gupta as the Independent Director of the

Company for another term of five years.

Disclaimer

SMC Global Securities Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 16:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
