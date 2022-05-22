SMC Global Securities : Related Party Transaction

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In case monies are
|
In case any financial indebtedness
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
due to either party
|
is incurred to make or give loans,
|
Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
as a result of the
|
inter-corporate deposits, advances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of the
|
|
transaction
|
|
or investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
related
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
party
|
Value of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of related
|
transaction
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S. No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
party transaction
|
as approved
|
during the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by
|
reporting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary) entering into
|
|
|
|
|
the audit
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the transaction
|
|
|
Details of the counterparty
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
indebted
|
|
|
Nature (loan/
|
|
|
|
Purpose for which
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
ness
|
|
|
|
|
|
the funds will be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
advance/ inter-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
counterparty
|
|
|
|
Opening
|
Closing
|
(loan/
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
Secured/
|
utilised by the
|
|
Name
|
PAN
|
Name
|
PAN
|
|
|
|
Cost
|
Tenure
|
corporate
|
Tenure
|
|
with the listed entity
|
|
|
|
balance
|
balance
|
issuance
|
Rate (%)
|
unsecured
|
ultimate recipient
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
deposit/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or its subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
|
of debt/
|
|
|
|
|
|
of funds (end-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
any other
|
|
|
|
|
|
usage)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Subhash Chand Aggarwal
|
AAJPA9387K
|
Key managerial personnel
|
Remuneration
|
132.14
|
132.14
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Mahesh C Gupta
|
AAAPG3736D
|
Key managerial personnel
|
Remuneration
|
136.46
|
136.46
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Anurag Bansal
|
AAAPB5180A
|
Key managerial personnel
|
Remuneration
|
65.29
|
65.29
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Ajay Garg
|
ABXPA2346P
|
Key managerial personnel
|
Remuneration
|
82.05
|
82.05
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Suman Kumar
|
APVPK2925C
|
Key managerial personnel
|
Remuneration
|
65.17
|
65.17
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Vinod Kumar Jamar
|
AARPJ8283F
|
Key managerial personnel
|
Remuneration
|
78.69
|
78.69
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Close member of the family
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Sushma Gupta
|
AAKPG3437B
|
of key managerial personnel
|
Remuneration
|
25.38
|
25.38
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Close member of the family
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Hemlata Gupta
|
ADFPA3940D
|
of key managerial personnel
|
Remuneration
|
22.98
|
22.98
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Close member of the family
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Archana Aggarwal
|
AAEPA9469P
|
of key managerial personnel
|
Remuneration
|
13.00
|
13.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Close member of the family
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Meetu Goel
|
AERPG2607J
|
of key managerial personnel
|
Remuneration
|
9.70
|
9.70
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Close member of the family
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Nidhi Bansal
|
ACVPG7872R
|
of key managerial personnel
|
Remuneration
|
23.63
|
23.63
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Close member of the family
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Reema Garg
|
AAGPA0826L
|
of key managerial personnel
|
Remuneration
|
32.79
|
32.79
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Close member of the family
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Ayush Agarwal
|
BKMPA3107K
|
of key managerial personnel
|
Remuneration
|
32.80
|
32.80
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Roop Chand Jindal
|
AAHPJ3587C
|
Independent director
|
Directors sitting fee
|
4.30
|
4.30
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Kundan Mal Agarwal
|
AAKPA5644C
|
Independent director
|
Directors sitting fee
|
4.60
|
4.60
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Madhu Vij
|
AADPV0701A
|
Independent director
|
Directors sitting fee
|
2.65
|
2.65
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Chandra Wadhwa
|
AAAPW5444L
|
Independent director
|
Directors sitting fee
|
3.40
|
3.40
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
18
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Hari Das Khunteja
|
AAHPK9670R
|
Independent director
|
Directors sitting fee
|
3.85
|
3.85
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
19
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Naveen ND Gupta
|
AEQPG6833D
|
Independent director
|
Directors sitting fee
|
3.70
|
3.70
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20
|
Moneywise Financial Servises Pvt. Ltd.
|
AADCS7346H
|
Rajendra Prasad Mahipal
|
ABQPM3159H
|
Independent director
|
Directors sitting fee
|
0.44
|
0.44
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
21
|
Moneywise Financial Servises Pvt. Ltd.
|
AADCS7346H
|
Kundan Mal Agarwal
|
AAKPA5644C
|
Independent director
|
Directors sitting fee
|
2.18
|
2.18
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
22
|
Moneywise Financial Servises Pvt. Ltd.
|
AADCS7346H
|
Satish Chandra Gupta
|
AAJPG2317F
|
Independent director
|
Directors sitting fee
|
1.58
|
1.58
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
23
|
SMC Insurance Private Limited
|
AACCR1402Q
|
Rajendra Prasad Mahipal
|
ABQPM3159H
|
Independent director
|
Directors sitting fee
|
1.60
|
1.60
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
24
|
SMC Insurance Private Limited
|
AACCR1402Q
|
Chandra Wadhwa
|
AAAPW5444L
|
Independent director
|
Directors sitting fee
|
1.85
|
1.85
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust where in KMPs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
SMC Global Foundation
|
AAZTS0202P
|
have control
|
Contribution to Trust
|
0.43
|
0.43
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust where in KMPs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
SMC Insurance Private Limited
|
AACCR1402Q
|
SMC Global Foundation
|
AAZTS0202P
|
have control
|
Contribution to Trust
|
0.27
|
0.27
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust where in KMPs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
SMC Investments & Advisers Pvt. Ltd.
|
AABCS8068C
|
SMC Global Foundation
|
AAZTS0202P
|
have control
|
Contribution to Trust
|
1.35
|
1.35
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
28
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Pulin Investments Private Limited
|
AADCP2350G
|
Promoter Group
|
Brokerage received
|
214.28
|
214.28
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
29
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Qnance Research Capital LLP
|
AYBFG5809L
|
Subsidiary
|
Brokerage received
|
149.30
|
149.30
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
30
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Pulin Investments Private Limited
|
AADCP2350G
|
Promoter Group
|
Demat charges received
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
31
|
SMC Global Securities Limited
|
AAACS0581R
|
Pulin Investments Private Limited
|
AADCP2350G
|
Promoter Group
|
Delay payment charges
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Enterprises in which key managerial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
personnel are able to exercise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
Moneywise Financial Servises Pvt. Ltd.
|
AADCS7346H
|
Pulin Investments Private Limited
|
AADCP2350G
|
significant influence
|
Finance Cost
|
0.14
|
0.14
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Enterprises in which key managerial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
personnel are able to exercise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
Moneywise Financial Servises Pvt. Ltd.
|
AADCS7346H
|
Aroma Securities Limited
|
AAACA1835G
|
significant influence
|
Finance Cost
|
2.84
|
2.84
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Enterprises in which key managerial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
personnel are able to exercise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
Moneywise Financial Servises Pvt. Ltd.
|
AADCS7346H
|
SMC Share Brokers Limited
|
AAACS0580Q
|
significant influence
|
Finance Cost
|
1.45
|
1.45
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-