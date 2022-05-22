Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  SMC Global Securities Limited
  News
  Summary
    543263   INE103C01036

SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES LIMITED

(543263)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-19
85.45 INR   +2.77%
05/10SMC Global Securities Limited Announces Resignation of Roop Chand Jindal as Independent Director
CI
05/08SMC Global Securities Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
05/08SMC Global Securities Limited Reports Audited Consolidated Impairment Charges for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

SMC Global Securities : Related Party Transaction

05/22/2022 | 05:36am EDT
Format for disclosure of related party transactions

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.

In case monies are

In case any financial indebtedness

due to either party

is incurred to make or give loans,

Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments

as a result of the

inter-corporate deposits, advances

Value of the

transaction

or investments

related

party

Value of

Type of related

transaction

transaction

S. No.

party transaction

as approved

during the

by

reporting

Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary) entering into

the audit

period

committee

the transaction

Details of the counterparty

Nature of

indebted

Nature (loan/

Purpose for which

Relationship of the

ness

the funds will be

advance/ inter-

counterparty

Opening

Closing

(loan/

Interest

Secured/

utilised by the

Name

PAN

Name

PAN

Cost

Tenure

corporate

Tenure

with the listed entity

balance

balance

issuance

Rate (%)

unsecured

ultimate recipient

deposit/

or its subsidiary

of debt/

of funds (end-

investment

any other

usage)

etc.)

1 SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Subhash Chand Aggarwal

AAJPA9387K

Key managerial personnel

Remuneration

132.14

132.14

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Mahesh C Gupta

AAAPG3736D

Key managerial personnel

Remuneration

136.46

136.46

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Anurag Bansal

AAAPB5180A

Key managerial personnel

Remuneration

65.29

65.29

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Ajay Garg

ABXPA2346P

Key managerial personnel

Remuneration

82.05

82.05

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Suman Kumar

APVPK2925C

Key managerial personnel

Remuneration

65.17

65.17

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Vinod Kumar Jamar

AARPJ8283F

Key managerial personnel

Remuneration

78.69

78.69

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Close member of the family

7

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Sushma Gupta

AAKPG3437B

of key managerial personnel

Remuneration

25.38

25.38

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Close member of the family

8

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Hemlata Gupta

ADFPA3940D

of key managerial personnel

Remuneration

22.98

22.98

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Close member of the family

9

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Archana Aggarwal

AAEPA9469P

of key managerial personnel

Remuneration

13.00

13.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Close member of the family

10

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Meetu Goel

AERPG2607J

of key managerial personnel

Remuneration

9.70

9.70

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Close member of the family

11

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Nidhi Bansal

ACVPG7872R

of key managerial personnel

Remuneration

23.63

23.63

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Close member of the family

12

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Reema Garg

AAGPA0826L

of key managerial personnel

Remuneration

32.79

32.79

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Close member of the family

13

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Ayush Agarwal

BKMPA3107K

of key managerial personnel

Remuneration

32.80

32.80

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Roop Chand Jindal

AAHPJ3587C

Independent director

Directors sitting fee

4.30

4.30

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Kundan Mal Agarwal

AAKPA5644C

Independent director

Directors sitting fee

4.60

4.60

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

16

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Madhu Vij

AADPV0701A

Independent director

Directors sitting fee

2.65

2.65

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

17

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Chandra Wadhwa

AAAPW5444L

Independent director

Directors sitting fee

3.40

3.40

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

18

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Hari Das Khunteja

AAHPK9670R

Independent director

Directors sitting fee

3.85

3.85

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Naveen ND Gupta

AEQPG6833D

Independent director

Directors sitting fee

3.70

3.70

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20

Moneywise Financial Servises Pvt. Ltd.

AADCS7346H

Rajendra Prasad Mahipal

ABQPM3159H

Independent director

Directors sitting fee

0.44

0.44

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

21

Moneywise Financial Servises Pvt. Ltd.

AADCS7346H

Kundan Mal Agarwal

AAKPA5644C

Independent director

Directors sitting fee

2.18

2.18

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

22

Moneywise Financial Servises Pvt. Ltd.

AADCS7346H

Satish Chandra Gupta

AAJPG2317F

Independent director

Directors sitting fee

1.58

1.58

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

23

SMC Insurance Private Limited

AACCR1402Q

Rajendra Prasad Mahipal

ABQPM3159H

Independent director

Directors sitting fee

1.60

1.60

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

24

SMC Insurance Private Limited

AACCR1402Q

Chandra Wadhwa

AAAPW5444L

Independent director

Directors sitting fee

1.85

1.85

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Trust where in KMPs

25

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

SMC Global Foundation

AAZTS0202P

have control

Contribution to Trust

0.43

0.43

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Trust where in KMPs

26

SMC Insurance Private Limited

AACCR1402Q

SMC Global Foundation

AAZTS0202P

have control

Contribution to Trust

0.27

0.27

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Trust where in KMPs

27

SMC Investments & Advisers Pvt. Ltd.

AABCS8068C

SMC Global Foundation

AAZTS0202P

have control

Contribution to Trust

1.35

1.35

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

28

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Pulin Investments Private Limited

AADCP2350G

Promoter Group

Brokerage received

214.28

214.28

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

29

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Qnance Research Capital LLP

AYBFG5809L

Subsidiary

Brokerage received

149.30

149.30

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

30

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Pulin Investments Private Limited

AADCP2350G

Promoter Group

Demat charges received

0.01

0.01

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

31

SMC Global Securities Limited

AAACS0581R

Pulin Investments Private Limited

AADCP2350G

Promoter Group

Delay payment charges

0.02

0.02

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Enterprises in which key managerial

personnel are able to exercise

32

Moneywise Financial Servises Pvt. Ltd.

AADCS7346H

Pulin Investments Private Limited

AADCP2350G

significant influence

Finance Cost

0.14

0.14

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Enterprises in which key managerial

personnel are able to exercise

33

Moneywise Financial Servises Pvt. Ltd.

AADCS7346H

Aroma Securities Limited

AAACA1835G

significant influence

Finance Cost

2.84

2.84

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Enterprises in which key managerial

personnel are able to exercise

34

Moneywise Financial Servises Pvt. Ltd.

AADCS7346H

SMC Share Brokers Limited

AAACS0580Q

significant influence

Finance Cost

1.45

1.45

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Disclaimer

SMC Global Securities Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 09:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
