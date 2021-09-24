Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SMCP S.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMCP   FR0013214145

SMCP S.A

(SMCP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European TopSoho S.à r.l. : EUR250 million 4% secured guaranteed bonds due 2021 exchangeable into shares of SMCP S.A. (ISIN XS1882680645)

09/24/2021 | 03:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

European TopSoho S.à r.l. European TopSoho S.à r.l. : EUR250 million 4% secured guaranteed bonds due 2021 exchangeable into shares of SMCP S.A. (ISIN XS1882680645) 24-Sep-2021 / 09:10 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

European TopSoho S.à r.l. : EUR250 million 4% secured guaranteed bonds due 2021 exchangeable into shares of SMCP S.A. (ISIN XS1882680645)

LUXEMBOURG - Media OutReach - 24 September 2021 - European TopSoho S.à r.l. (the "Company") hereby confirms that it did not redeem the EUR250 million 4% secured guaranteed bonds due 2021, exchangeable into share of SMCP S.A. issued by the Company (the "Bonds"), which matured on 21 September 2021, and that it has accordingly received a notification of breach from the Trustee. The Bonds are secured by shares of SMCP S.A. representing 37% of the capital of SMCP S.A.

Further, if the Bonds are not redeemed by 30 September 2021, thus remedying this breach, an event of default under the Bonds will be deemed to occur.

The Company is actively considering its options in relation to the current situation and will keep the market informed.

About European TopSoho S.à r.l.

European TopSoho S.à r.l. is an investment holding company established in Luxembourg. The Company is the controlling shareholder of SMCP S.A. which is a leading accessible luxury fashion company listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

European TopSoho S.àr.l. is a subsidiary of Shandong Ruyi Technology Group Company Limited, the leading apparel manufacturer and fashion brands operator headquartered in Shandong, China.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1235766 24-Sep-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235766&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2021 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)

All news about SMCP S.A
03:11aEUROPEAN TOPSOHO S.À R.L. : EUR250 million 4% secured guaranteed bonds due 2021 exchangeab..
DJ
09/23Unit of SMCP's majority shareholder fails to redeem bonds
RE
09/23Unit of SMCP's majority shareholder fails to redeem bonds
RE
09/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Valneva,Boeing, Facebook, Kubota, Otis...
09/23SMCP S A : Top Shareholder Fails to Redeem $293 Million Convertible Bonds
MT
09/23SMCP Parent Defaults on Bonds; Operations Safe, Company Says
DJ
09/23SMCP S A : Bonds exchangeable into SMCP shares issued by European TopSoho
PU
09/23SMCP S A : - Bonds exchangeable into shares issued by European TopSoho
AQ
09/17SMCP Says it's Safe as Struggling Parent Worries Investors
DJ
09/09SMCP S A : Additional contribution to the liquidity contract
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SMCP S.A
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 021 M 1 198 M 1 198 M
Net income 2021 2,30 M 2,70 M 2,70 M
Net Debt 2021 785 M 921 M 921 M
P/E ratio 2021 57,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 496 M 582 M 582 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 5 816
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart SMCP S.A
Duration : Period :
SMCP S.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMCP S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,60 €
Average target price 7,92 €
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isabelle Guichot Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patricia Huyghues Despointes Group Chief Financial Officer
Ya Fu Qiu Chairman
Olivier Malvezin Chief Operating & Digital transformation Officer
Orla Noonan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMCP S.A32.69%582
INDITEX23.04%117 125
KERING9.91%95 524
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-17.85%70 415
ROSS STORES, INC.-7.02%41 066
HENNES & MAURITZ AB4.48%34 411